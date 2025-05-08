Trade group says extra north and north-east coos can boost Scottish economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Trade group says extra north and north-east coos can boost Scottish economy

Quality Meat Scotland also warns of what may happen if UK beef production does not grow.

By Keith Findlay
Cows in field
QMS says just a few more coos per farm and croft can deliver a huge economic boost to Scotland. Image: Scottish Beef Association

A couple more cows per farm in Aberdeenshire and Moray each year, plus an extra pair of cattle on every croft in the Highlands and Islands will deliver a huge boost to the Scottish economy, a new report claims.

It could be worth as much as £76 million annually to the nation in gross value added (GVA) terms, Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) says.

The same investment on farms across Angus, Perth & Kinross, Stirlingshire and other parts of Scotland can also contribute to this level of growth, the trade body suggests.

Small increase in Scottish herds would deliver big increase in beef output, new report from QMS says

Its latest economic modelling for the red meat sector estimates six to eight more cows per herd in total over three to four years could generate an additional £281m in output.

The figures are based on the current reproduction rate for cattle north of the border.

Imports warning

And the report goes on to forecast what may happen if UK beef production does not grow. Net imports will likely increase by around 124,000 tons by 2030, QMS warns.

The red meat marketing group also highlights that beef processing capacity in Scotland is currently underused, operating at just 69–73%.

Slaughterhouse workers in the refrigerator.
Beef production facilities like this are currently underused, QMS says. Image: Shutterstock

Launching the report, published today, QMS chairwoman Kate Rowell said: “Our evidence centre points to a clear growth opportunity by servicing domestic demand which, if we don’t seize, others certainly will through imports.

“We want the Scottish herd to grow by close to 80,000 cattle.”

Quality Meat Scotland chairwoman Kate Rowell.
Quality Meat Scotland chairwoman Kate Rowell. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

This equates to an “attainable” couple more cows per herd each year, Ms Rowell said.

She added: “Nationally, this goal would see the herd return to the levels seen in the mid-2010s. With the strength in our beef prices at the moment, now is the ideal time to invest.

If our production continues to decline, it will intensify adverse knock-on effects across the supply chain.” Kate Rowell, QMS

“Scotland has the infrastructure to support this growth, with the processing sector currently operating at only 69-73% capacity.

“If our production continues to decline, it will intensify adverse knock-on effects across the supply chain from feed, haulage and auctioneers to processors, butchers, retailers and, finally, consumers.”

An Aberdeen-Angus cow.
An Aberdeen-Angus cow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

QMS report highlights

Key research findings in the QMS report include:

  • The UK’s beef sector faces growing supply and demand gap by 2030, needing additional 278,000t of beef to reach self-sufficiency
  • Domestic production is projected to fall 8% from 2023 levels, while demand is expected to rise
  • Scotland could help bridge the gap with 22,000t more beef, requiring 79,000 additional breeding cows
  • At the current reproduction rate, two more cows per herd annually – or six to eight more cows per herd over three to four years – could generate an additional £281m in output and £76m in GVA for the Scottish economy
  • Without any increase in UK beef production, net imports will likely rise by around 124,000t by 2030
Scotch Beef
Scotch Beef is facing pressure from imports. Image: QMS

QMS also warns a rise in global demand for UK beef could further exacerbate supply issues domestically, requiring even greater import volumes to balance the market.

Its report adds: “Given that UK beef production is typically more efficient and lower in emissions than international alternatives, increasing imports contradicts global sustainability goals, including commitments under the Paris Agreement.”

‘No one silver bullet solution’

According to Ms Rowell, there is “no one silver bullet solution” to reversing the decline in the national beef herd and increasing productivity in the sector.

But it would be “utterly perverse” from a security, quality and environmental perspective to risk losing a critical part of the national food system and accept an increase in overseas red meat imports, she said.

QMS plans to ‘encourage action’

In the coming months QMS will be “working with partners to raise awareness, engage with and support producers and traders, politicians and decision-makers, and consumers to boost confidence in our at-home market opportunity and encourage action”.

Conversation