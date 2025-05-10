Moray farmhouse in ‘stunning’ location on sale for £660,000

An “impressive” six-bedroom farmhouse, grazing paddock and more than two acres of land in Moray are up for sale at a guide price of £660,000.

Selling agent Galbraith says Keam Farmhouse, near Hopeman, is in a “stunning” rural setting.

The “elegant” detached property is thought to date from the mid to late 1800s.

Life by the beach on offer

Galbraith says it enjoys “far-reaching” views, while the nearby village of Hopeman boasts two sandy beaches and a marina.

The current owners are selling as they want to move south to be closer to their family.

Keam Farmhouse’s best features

Highlighting the best features of Keam Farmhouse, Galbraith says: “The property’s impressive grand entrance leads to a large vestibule and stylist hallway, whilst many of the period features have been retained throughout – including tall, corniced ceilings and open fireplaces in the four public rooms.”

Galbraith also points to “highly flexible” living options, thanks to a layout which allows the house to be used in a variety of ways.

The agent adds: “The ground floor dining room, family room and bathroom would lend themselves well for use as a granny annexe or extended family accommodation.”

There’s also a “magnificent” dining kitchen, with an Aga range cooker.

French doors to the garden “allow the outdoors in”, Galbraith, says.

The kitchen is, therefore, a “lovely space from where to enjoy the delightful garden views and countryside beyond,” it adds.

‘Lifestyle purchase’

Rod Christie, handling the sale for Galbraith, told us Keam is in an “exceptional” traditional farmhouse, the scale and quality of which are “rarely found in Moray”.

He added: “Located near the popular coastal village of Hopeman and close to the world-famous Gordonstoun School, this property presents a real lifestyle purchase.”

It would be ideal for a young active family keen to embrace rural living, while exploring “all that the beautiful Moray coast has to offer”, he said.

Rod continued: “The property has all the features you would hope to find for its period and character.

“Set in a quiet yet accessible rural area, it has the benefit of a paddock suitable for ponies or other livestock, and yet is in close proximity to a wide range of amenities available in Hopeman, as well as the city of Elgin a mere six miles away.”