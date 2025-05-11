Aberdeenshire farmer scoops innovation gong at London awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Aberdeenshire farmer scoops innovation gong at London awards

The accolade recognises Jilly Gramt's trailblazing achievements as co-founder of agritech firm Herd Advance.

By Keith Findlay
Awards host and comedian Rachel Parris, innovation winner Jilly Grant and Sarah Haire, head of agriculture at Dawn Meats, whose Dunbia division sponsored the innovation category.
Entrepreneurial Aberdeenshire beef farmer Jilly Grant has won a prestigious national award for innovation.

It recognises her trailblazing achievements as co-founder of agritech firm Herd Advance.

She was presented with her National Women in Agriculture (NWA) gong at a ceremony at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London.

Now in their second year, the awards aim to strengthen the network of women in UK agriculture. They also throw a well-deserved spotlight on some of their achievements.

Digital herds made possible by innovative agritech business in Oyne

Jilly and her husband, Murdoch Duncan, launched Herd Advance in 2018.

The business is based on their farm at Newton of Ardoyne, Oyne, near Insch.

Its Stockman technology lets farmers monitor livestock in real-time and sort cattle automatically, effectively digitising their herds. Designed and built by the co-founding duo to give farmers better data, Stockman can help with beef farm decision-making.

Round-the-clock cattle monitoring

The technology is incorporated into  walk-in water station, where cattle go to drink.

Livestock are weighed multiple times daily, with the system alerting the farmer if animals fail to appear, either through illness or injury.

Paired with a cutting-edge mobile application, the system allows farmers to monitor the statistics and status of their herds around the clock from a smartphone or other device.

National Women in Agriculture Awards logo
Jilly’s NWA success was in category with a shortlist of three finalists.

“I am deeply honoured,” she said, adding: “This recognition means so much, not just personally, but for the work we’re doing at Herd Advance to drive the transformation of sustainable livestock production.

‘Significant opportunities’

“My previous roles in data-driven industries made me aware of the significant opportunities available in the beef sector to enhance production efficiencies, profitability and animal welfare through real-time monitoring that supports decision-making.

This award is about more than innovation – it’s about impact. It’s about using technology and insight to drive real, lasting change in agriculture.” Jilly Grant

“We just had to develop a practical solution to deliver this, and that’s where Stockman was born.

“For me, this award is about more than innovation – it’s about impact.

“It’s about using technology and insight to drive real, lasting change in agriculture.

“I hope this recognition inspires others, especially women in agri to keep pushing, questioning, and creating. The future of our industry depends on it.”

Herd Advance's Stockman system in action
Herd Advance’s Stockman system in action. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

Add-on animal health tech

Herd Advance’s systems are built and tested at Oyne.

Jilly and Murdoch, chief executive and chief operating officer respectively at the company, are now working on add-on animal health technology.

This includes  thermal imaging systems which focus on the body temperature of each animal when it comes to drink. This valuable information may indicate when animals are unwell, even before they show physical signs.

Jilly Grant and Murdoch Duncan of Herd Advance.

It may also show when female cattle are most fertile, or when pregnant animals are about to give birth.

Simple measures of weight, water intake and temperature provide a strong correlation to health, stress and profitability of the herd. They can be used for suckler and finisher units in enterprises of all sizes.

