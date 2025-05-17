Thainstone Centre: From top-class cattle to classic cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thainstone Centre: From top-class cattle to classic cars

Well-loved Aston Martin DB7 Vantage Auto sells for £16,750 at venue best known for cows and sheep.

By Keith Findlay
A 1962 Ford Zephyr, left, next to some of the other vehicles that were sold in Thainstone's online auction. Image: ANM Group

It’s not just livestock that goes under the hammer at Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie.

Thainstone Specialist Auctions (TSA), a division of ANM Group recently hosted a timed
online auction of classic and collectable vehicles.

And there were some splendid-looking lots up for grabs.

Top-selling prices included a 2001 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage Auto, which fetched £16,750. Despite its advanced age, the well-loved car – similar to the Aston Martins famously driven by secret agent James Bond – had only 30,247 miles on the clock.

The 2001 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage Auto. Image: ANM Group

Classic car appeal at Thainstone

Also in the five-figure bracket in the online auction was a vintage 1964 Ford Thames Trader truck, which sold for £10,750.

An even older vehicle, a 1962 Ford Zephyr, had plenty of classic car appeal. The successful bidder paid £9,400.

The 1964 Ford Thames Trader truck. Image: ANM Group

Meanwhile, a 2000 Bentley Arnage Red Label Auto fetched £8,000.

And a 2003 Mini Cooper with just 27,742 miles on the clock sold for £3,500.

Elsewhere in the auction, a 2006 Volkswagen Beetle TDI converted pick-up went for £3,200.

‘Strong presence’ of north-east buyers at Thainstone online auction

Neil Simpson, head of business development and strategy, TSA, said “Interest from across the UK and a strong presence of buyers in the north-east highlights continued demand for good quality, clean classics.”

All but one of the lots sold on the day, with many exceeding their reserves.

Neil added: “By utilising our online bidding platform and marketing channels we were able to reach the right audience and deliver a successful sale.”

Thainstone Centre, home to ANM Group. Image: DC Thomson

TSA is one of the UK’s leading commercial auctioneers.

Thainstone-based ANM is one of Scotland’s largest producer-owned co-operatives.

Its auction venues are best known for sales of top-class cattle and sheep.

ANM’s diversification

One of the group’s key achievements in recent years has been to diversify long-established livestock operations into an organisation spanning multiple business activities.

ANM’s portfolio also includes livestock marketing, plant, machinery and equipment auctions and valuations, rural and commercial property interests, hospitality and events.

Regular online vehicle auctions are held fortnightly on Thursday evenings from 6pm.

