Thainstone Centre: From top-class cattle to classic cars

It’s not just livestock that goes under the hammer at Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie.

Thainstone Specialist Auctions (TSA), a division of ANM Group recently hosted a timed

online auction of classic and collectable vehicles.

And there were some splendid-looking lots up for grabs.

Top-selling prices included a 2001 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage Auto, which fetched £16,750. Despite its advanced age, the well-loved car – similar to the Aston Martins famously driven by secret agent James Bond – had only 30,247 miles on the clock.

Classic car appeal at Thainstone

Also in the five-figure bracket in the online auction was a vintage 1964 Ford Thames Trader truck, which sold for £10,750.

An even older vehicle, a 1962 Ford Zephyr, had plenty of classic car appeal. The successful bidder paid £9,400.

Meanwhile, a 2000 Bentley Arnage Red Label Auto fetched £8,000.

And a 2003 Mini Cooper with just 27,742 miles on the clock sold for £3,500.

Elsewhere in the auction, a 2006 Volkswagen Beetle TDI converted pick-up went for £3,200.

‘Strong presence’ of north-east buyers at Thainstone online auction

Neil Simpson, head of business development and strategy, TSA, said “Interest from across the UK and a strong presence of buyers in the north-east highlights continued demand for good quality, clean classics.”

All but one of the lots sold on the day, with many exceeding their reserves.

Neil added: “By utilising our online bidding platform and marketing channels we were able to reach the right audience and deliver a successful sale.”

TSA is one of the UK’s leading commercial auctioneers.

Thainstone-based ANM is one of Scotland’s largest producer-owned co-operatives.

Its auction venues are best known for sales of top-class cattle and sheep.

ANM’s diversification

One of the group’s key achievements in recent years has been to diversify long-established livestock operations into an organisation spanning multiple business activities.

ANM’s portfolio also includes livestock marketing, plant, machinery and equipment auctions and valuations, rural and commercial property interests, hospitality and events.

Regular online vehicle auctions are held fortnightly on Thursday evenings from 6pm.