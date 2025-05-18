Harold’s books about north-east farming reach Balmoral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Harold’s books about north-east farming reach Balmoral

They've raised a huge sum of cash for two worthy causes too.

By Keith Findlay
Harold Murray with a copy of his second book about north-east farming life
Harold Murray with a copy of his second book about north-east farming life. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Harold Murray’s published poems and reminisces of north-east farming life have reached some very important eyes.

The retired farmer and author told us two copies of his latest book had found their way to Balmoral.

Exactly who’s reading his work at the King’s residence on Royal Deeside is not known.

But the mere fact his book – Doric, Historic and Humorous – was personally requested by a PA to the royals is a source of great pride for the 92-year-old.

Harold’s books about farming have raised £26,170 for two worthy causes

So too is the amount of money his latest literary offering, together with another he had published more than 20 years ago, have raised for good causes.

He’s sold nearly 4,700 copies of his two works, raising a whopping £26,170 for Cancer Research UK and Alzheimers Research UK.

All proceeds from sales of his first book went to helping find a cure for cancer. Those from sales of his second book will support work towards the same goal for Alzheimers.

The first publication, Farm Life 1900-2000, chronicles his  farming life and its many changes during the last century.

Retired farmer and author Harold Murray.
Retired farmer and author Harold Murray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Family friends spurred him on

Harold, a noted cattle breeder and judge, was encouraged to write it all down by family friends and others.

His mother lived until she was 90 and passed on a vivid account of bygone farm days.

Farm Life 1900-2000 also takes in Harold’s schooldays and life around Huntly before the family moved to the Turriff area. The book’s initial run sold out within a week.

Included in the publication are numerous photographs from the era.

Harold’s second book features well-kent faces from north-east farming

Harold’s more recent work – also printed by W Peters and Son, of Turriff – was published just last year.

It includes around 70 agriculture-related poems featuring well-known people and places connected to the farming industry.

There are also many memories Harold has held on to over the decades.

There are just two copies left unsold, one at the printers and the other at Huntly Mart.

Doric, Historic and Humorous
Doric, Historic and Humorous. Two copies have gone to Balmoral. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Harold embarked on his literary journey many years ago.

Explaining his passion for it, he said: “I just sit down and everything just seems to fall into place.

“Writing my second book, I enjoyed every hour it took. But this was due to public support, for which I am truly grateful.”

I just sit down and everything just seems to fall into place.” Harold Murray

Balmoral Castle.
Balmoral Castle. Has the King been reading Harold’s book? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He’s also been a dedicated reader of The Press and Journal, published by DC Thomson, for many years. When he left home in 1949, his choice of paper was the P&J at a cost of tuppence per day.

However, Harold’s greatest passion is – not surprisingly – farming and he still regularly travels from his home near Turriff to attend livestock shows and sales in the north-east.

Conversation