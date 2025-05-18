Harold’s books about north-east farming reach Balmoral

Harold Murray’s published poems and reminisces of north-east farming life have reached some very important eyes.

The retired farmer and author told us two copies of his latest book had found their way to Balmoral.

Exactly who’s reading his work at the King’s residence on Royal Deeside is not known.

But the mere fact his book – Doric, Historic and Humorous – was personally requested by a PA to the royals is a source of great pride for the 92-year-old.

Harold’s books about farming have raised £26,170 for two worthy causes

So too is the amount of money his latest literary offering, together with another he had published more than 20 years ago, have raised for good causes.

He’s sold nearly 4,700 copies of his two works, raising a whopping £26,170 for Cancer Research UK and Alzheimers Research UK.

All proceeds from sales of his first book went to helping find a cure for cancer. Those from sales of his second book will support work towards the same goal for Alzheimers.

The first publication, Farm Life 1900-2000, chronicles his farming life and its many changes during the last century.

Family friends spurred him on

Harold, a noted cattle breeder and judge, was encouraged to write it all down by family friends and others.

His mother lived until she was 90 and passed on a vivid account of bygone farm days.

Farm Life 1900-2000 also takes in Harold’s schooldays and life around Huntly before the family moved to the Turriff area. The book’s initial run sold out within a week.

Included in the publication are numerous photographs from the era.

Harold’s second book features well-kent faces from north-east farming

Harold’s more recent work – also printed by W Peters and Son, of Turriff – was published just last year.

It includes around 70 agriculture-related poems featuring well-known people and places connected to the farming industry.

There are also many memories Harold has held on to over the decades.

There are just two copies left unsold, one at the printers and the other at Huntly Mart.

Harold embarked on his literary journey many years ago.

Explaining his passion for it, he said: “I just sit down and everything just seems to fall into place.

“Writing my second book, I enjoyed every hour it took. But this was due to public support, for which I am truly grateful.”

He’s also been a dedicated reader of The Press and Journal, published by DC Thomson, for many years. When he left home in 1949, his choice of paper was the P&J at a cost of tuppence per day.

However, Harold’s greatest passion is – not surprisingly – farming and he still regularly travels from his home near Turriff to attend livestock shows and sales in the north-east.