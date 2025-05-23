Huge demand for new Open Farm Sunday event in Aberdeenshire

Kirkton Farm, near Kinellar, Aberdeenshire, will welcome as many as 1,000 visitors when it opens its gates to the public for the first time on Sunday June 8.

Host farmer Scott Campbell was thrilled to see more than 800 registrations pour in.

That meant the event was fully booked.

But after an on-site meeting, it’s now been decided to increase the limit to 1,000 people.

First time for everything

Joining the Open Farm Sunday (OFS) initiative marks a first for Scott and his team.

Organised by Linking Environment and Farming, or Leaf, OFS offers people throughout the UK the chance to explore where their food comes from.

They can discover how it’s produced and meet some of the people at the heart of it all – the farmers.

Entry is free, with a packed day of activities planned at each participating farm.

At Kirkton, visitors can take a tractor and trailer tour, stopping along the way to watch a sheepdog demonstration, see the cows, and identify different cereal and vegetable crops.

The machinery shed will have a display of tractors from through-the-ages, while youngsters can also enjoy hands-on play in a giant sandpit.

The Willis family of Forest Farm Dairy at Kinellar will bring some of their dairy calves.

They’ll also have some of their popular homemade gelato for people to buy.

Countryside ‘classroom on wheels’

Meanwhile, the Royal Northern Countryside Initiative’s “countryside classroom on wheels” will offer educational experiences that bring the whole world of farming to life.

Members of Inverurie and District Young Farmers Club will also be on hand to talk about their involvement in the agricultural community and what the club has to offer.

Hot meals and refreshments from Marshalls Farm Shop will be available for purchase throughout the day.

Scott said: “We are thrilled to welcome visitors to our family farm.

“We’re looking forward to sharing the story of how our food is produced, the science behind modern farming and the essential role agriculture plays in everyday life.

“My family and our fantastic team will be on hand throughout the day to answer questions, and offer a behind-the-scenes look at our busy farm.”

Open Farm Sunday is UK-wide event

Now in its 19th year, OFS is the UK farming industry’s annual open day.

More than 180,000 people attended its events throughout the UK in 2024.

Each one is unique, offering insights into different farming practices and environments.

OFS manager Annabel Shackleton said: “Open Farm Sunday is a wonderful opportunity for visitors of all ages to connect with farming and the people who make it happen.

“Every farm has its own story, and events like these bring those stories to life in a way that’s fun, educational, and inspiring.”