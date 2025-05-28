Thousands of farmers flock to Aberdeenshire farm for BeefTech 25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands of farmers flock to Aberdeenshire farm for BeefTech 25

By Keith Findlay
BeefTech25 at Home Farm, near Mintlaw.
Thousands of people flocked to an Aberdeenshire farm for the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) BeefTech 25 event today.

It showcased some of the latest machinery and technology available to Scottish farmers.

Although primarily aimed at the beef sector, there was plenty to interest sheep and arable farmers too.

With numbers steadily building throughout the day, helped by sunny weather, an estimated 4,000 visitors attended the event at Home Farm, Kininmonth, near Mintlaw.

Beeftech 25 hailed as ‘great showcase’ for Aberdeenshire

The Gall family played host to BeefTech 25 and one of them, Joanna, said they were “proud” to be helping to showcase Aberdeenshire farming to visitors from near and far.

“It was an honour to be asked to host this event,” said Joanna, adding: “The lovely dry weather we’ve had lately made the preparations easier.”

Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte called the event a “great showcase” for north-east agriculture.

Inside one of the marquees at BeefTech 25
More than 19% of Scotland’s beef cattle herd is in Aberdeenshire alone.

The area also boasts in excess of 34% of Scotland’s total red meat production.

BeefTech25
Well-kent faces at BeefTech 25

BeefTech 25 featured a broad range of activities to promote the agriculture and the beef industry, continuing a long tradition of specialist events hosted by RNAS over the years.

There were lots of well-kent local faces in attendance.

But Joanna said she’d been pleasantly surprised to also see so many farmers from much further afield.

Joanna Gall, part of teh Home Farm family.
The day kicked off with a breakfast seminar featuring a banker, vet, sheep farmer and meat processor.

The banker was Stephen Buchan, Virgin Money’s head of agriculture for Scotland.

He highlighted some of the financial pressures for farmers just now, and told a packed seminar how good cashflow and performance monitoring were key to securing a loan.

Stephen Buchan, Virgin Money's head of agriculture for Scotland
Graeme Fowlie, of Meadow Vets, updated the audience about new treatments coming onto the market to help farmers keep their livestock healthy.

He livened up his slide presentation with video segments and images of Aberdeen FC’s historic Scottish Cup win over Celtic.

And he gave everyone a close up of a cow’s internal organs via a live camera link into a bucket.

Aberdeen trophy parade.
Cammy Wilson is a well-known sheep farmer from Ayrshire. His YouTube channel about life on his farm, The Sheep Game, now boasts more than 400,000 subscribers.

His entertaining seminar presentation focused on opportunities for new entrants to the industry. Luck and good networking are crucial, said Cammy, whose enthusiasm for farming shone through.

And he said his social media activities were helping to keep his farm financially viable.

Cammy Wilson, of The Sheep Game.
Prys Morgan is procurement director for meat processor Kepak UK, principal sponsor for BeefTech 25.

Speaking about market opportunities for the UK beef supply chain, Prys said consumer demand for quality produce remains strong.

And global events including the war in Ukraine highlight the importance of food security, he added.

But the industry is facing a major challenge around costs and a long-term decline in the size of Britain’s beef cattle herd, he warned.

Kepak’s speaker says biggest challenge for beef sector is creating right balance between farmers’ profits and affordability for shoppers

Prys also described the lack of any legislation committing the UK hospitality industry to tell customers where food comes from as a “significant flaw”.

The biggest challenge facing Britain’s beef sector is to make sure it remains profitable for farmers without the end product becoming too expensive for consumers, he said.

BeefTech 25
The host farm for BeefTech 25 supplies most of its finished cattle to Kepak’s McIntosh Donald abattoir at Portlethen.

McIntosh Donald procurement manager Ewan Hutcheson had previously hailed today’s event as a “great opportunity” to promote the beef industry.

It also helped to highlight those within the supply chain who help sustain the industry through thick and thin, showcasing their commitment, talent and passion, he said.

BeefTech 25
Other major sponsors at BeefTech 25 included Virgin Money, ANM Group, Denis O Brown, AAB and Harbro.

As well as trade stands and beef industry seminars, there was a popular breed society marquee, as well as barley trial plots and working demonstrations of feeder wagons.

Visitors got to see an autonomous tractor and hi-tech weed sprayer in action.

BeefTech 25
Meanwhile, a walking tour with one of the Gall family took in some of Home Farm’s feeding cattle, cows and calves.

A stock judging and auction raised cash for the local branch of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Gall family have farmed at Kininmonth for more than a century

Home Farm, Kininmonth, has been under Gall ownership for more than 100 years.

Its current custodians finish 1,000 head of cattle a year, many of them from Ayrshire and Lanarkshire.

About 800 Shetland cross lambs are also bought for finishing and lamb is prominent on the menu at Saplinbrae Hotel and Lodges, a 14-bedroom establishment Noel and Joanna Gall acquired in 2015.

BeefTech 25
The Galls showcasing their suckler cow and cattle finishing system at BeefTech 25.

Their farm stretches to nearly 600 acres, with a further 200 acres rented – half for crops and half for grazing. About 350ac of barley are grown for feeding, with oats, wheat and oilseed rape taking up 120ac, 60ac and 60ac respectively.

