North-east farmers urged to get behind new Sma Wids scheme

The initiative is aimed at boosting biodiversity in rural areas.

By Keith Findlay
Scottish thistles growing at edge of a farm hay field
Small pockets of unused land could easily be converted into small woods. Image: Shutterstock

North-east farmers are being urged to turn small, unused parcels of land into “sma wids” through a new scheme launched at BeefTech 25 today.

Flyers for the scheme, which was launched by Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte, say creating these small woodland areas will have “muckle benefits for all”.

Now registered as a charity, the Aberdeenshire Sma Wids programme has grown from a successful pilot project in Buchan.

Who’s behind the Sma Wids scheme?

Partners include Scottish Forestry, Scottish Woodlands, the Royal Countryside Fund, Woodland Trust Scotland, NFU Scotland and Aberdeenshire Council.

In return for signing a document pledging to plant trees and look after them, farmers get to do their bit to help nature. The trees are free – donated by one of the project partners.

What’s the ambition?

The Sma Wids scheme aims to support the creation of 40 new small woodlands, creating a network throughout Buchan, over the next two years.

Eligible projects include small woodlands, hedgerows and copses, as well as field or boundary trees, and trees within parkland and wood pasture. Each new wood must be under 0.25 hectares (about two-thirds of an acre),  while hedgerows should be smaller than 100m (about  yards) in length.

Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte, who launched the Sma Wids scheme at BeefTech 25.
Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte, who launched the Sma Wids scheme at BeefTech 25. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

Applications accepted from July 1

The scheme will open to applications on July 1. Successful applicants will be informed by August 31. They will then get the one-to-one support of a Sma Wids project officer.

Highlighting the benefits to farmers, the flyers say: The scheme is low burden and high impact. There is minimal paperwork and no complex reporting requirements.

“It’s just a practical, well-supported opportunity to make a positive change on and for your land.”

It’s a simple and effective way to get more trees in the ground.”

Speaking at BeefTech 25, held near Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire Council environment planner Fiona Chirnside said: “This is all about smaller-scale, underused bits of land.

“It’s a simple and effective way to get more trees in the ground.”

Crucially, it will not affect the field measurements used to calculate farm support payments, Fiona said.

Aberdeenshire Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson
Aberdeenshire Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson’s played a key role in bringing royalty on board. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media=

King’s ‘right-and man’ involved

Last year’s pilot scheme saw seven Buchan landowners creating 10 new small woods.

Fiona told us the Royal Countryside Fund enthusiastically came on board after representatives from the other project partners discussed the scheme with Aberdeenshire Lord-Lieutenant Sandy Manson, who is effectively the King’s right-hand man in the shire.

More details about the scheme can be obtained by emailing janeoosterhof@gmail.com

