Scotland’s 12 best steaks maturing in Portlethen

About 150 beef producers across Scotland entered the latest Kepak McIntosh Donald-Tesco steak competition.

Judge Scott Jarron chose his 12 favourite cuts of meat at Kepak McIntosh Donald’s site at Portlethen.

These will be cooked and judged for a final time on the Tesco stand at next month’s Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh.

‘Fabulous’ show of steaks

Scott is the co-owner of Broughty Ferry butchers Scott Brothers.

He was helped in his difficult task of whittling the entries down to just 12 steaks by his son, Thomas.

Alan Brown, primary operations director, Kepak McIntosh Donald, described the initial entries as a “fabulous show of steaks”.

This made the judging process “very hard,” he said, adding: “It was an excellent show of quality.”

Thanking all participants and Kepak McIntosh Donald’s “loyal and dedicated” suppliers of “top-class” beef and lamb, Mr Brown said the business had enjoyed “excellent” growth over the past few years.

Kepak Group processes hundreds of thousands of cattle annually across its UK and Irish operations.

Its McIntosh Donald business, based in Portlethen, Aberdeenshire, is the largest beef and lamb processor in Scotland.

Kepak McIntosh Donald is on track for processing around 100,000 cattle this year.

Tesco is one of the firm’s key customers and the steak competition partnership dates back to the late 1990s.

Last year’s title title was awarded jointly to a pair of Aberdeenshire producers.

The Grubb family of Mountpleasant, Ardallie, Mintlaw, shared the top prize with John and Brian Troup, from Southbank Farm, Skene, Westhill.

Less than a month to go before final 12 steaks will be cooked and judged

The final round of judging for this year’s competition will take place on Friday June 20.

Kepak McIntosh Donald procurement manager Ewan Hutcheson explained that by then the 12 competing steaks will each have completed a 30-day maturation process.

There are four finalists from Aberdeen-Angus cattle, with eight from continental breeds.

Finalists

Aberdeen-Angus

Messrs I&A Beaton, East Quartains, Banchory (A-A cross heifer, 353.2kg, R4L, 21 months and 24 days); E Buchan, Glenisla, Torphins (A-A cross stot, 320.8kg, R4L, 23 months and 12 days); Grubb Brothers, Moutpleasant, Ardallie, Mintlaw (A-A cross heifer, 312.1kg, R4L 13 months and 24 days); W Barr & Co, Thirlestane Farm, Lauder (A-A cross heifer, 276.2kg, R4L, 20 months and 18 days).

Conventional

A&C Watson, Glasslaw Farm, Stonehaven (Limousin cross heifer, 360.3kg, R4L, 22 months and 15 days); IJ Blackhall & Sons, Milton of Durris, near Banchory (Simmental cross heifer, 385kg, R4L, 19 months and 16 days); GM Masson, Denhead Farm, Catterline, near Stonehaven (Charolais cross heifer, 394.5kg, -U4L, 23 months and 23 days); J&M Troup, Southbank Farm, Skene, Westhill (Simmental cross heifer, 324.3kg, -U4L, 21 months and 11 days); D Sutherland & Co, Middleton of Brims, Forss, Thurso (Simmental cross stot, 365.8kg, -U4L, 15 months and 11 days); Messrs D Coghill & Sons, Skinnet Farm, Halkirk (Charolais cross heifer, 325.2kg, -U4L, 21 months and 10 days); J&J Watt, Stoneyhill, Keith Hall, near Inverurie (Limousin cross heifer, 350.1kg, -U4L, 22 months and 28 days); JS Baird & Son, Lurdenlaw Farm, Kelso (Limousin cross heifer, 339kg, R4L, 23 months and 10 days).