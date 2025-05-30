Scotland’s 12 best steaks maturing in Portlethen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Scotland’s 12 best steaks maturing in Portlethen

Winner will be selected at next month's Royal Highland Show.

By Keith Findlay
steak competition
Steaks being selected at Kepak McIntosh Donald. Image: Ethan Williams

About 150 beef producers across Scotland entered the latest Kepak McIntosh Donald-Tesco steak competition.

Judge Scott Jarron chose his 12 favourite cuts of meat at Kepak McIntosh Donald’s site at Portlethen.

These will be cooked and judged for a final time on the Tesco stand at next month’s Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh.

steak competition
L-r: Richard Stuart, Martin Tait, Thomas Jarron, Scott Jarron, Ewan Hutcheson and Alan Brown with the 12 selected steaks. Image: Ethan Williams

‘Fabulous’ show of steaks

Scott is the co-owner of Broughty Ferry butchers Scott Brothers.

He was helped in his difficult task of whittling the entries down to just 12 steaks by his son, Thomas.

Alan Brown, primary operations director, Kepak McIntosh Donald, described the initial entries as a “fabulous show of steaks”.

This made the judging process “very hard,” he said, adding: “It was an excellent show of quality.”

Steak competition
Final discussions during the steak selection process. Image: Ethan Williams

Thanking all participants and Kepak McIntosh Donald’s “loyal and dedicated” suppliers of “top-class” beef and lamb, Mr Brown said the business had enjoyed “excellent” growth over the past few years.

Kepak Group processes hundreds of thousands of cattle annually across its UK and Irish operations.

Its McIntosh Donald business, based in Portlethen, Aberdeenshire, is the largest beef and lamb processor in Scotland.

Kepak McIntosh Donald is on track for processing around 100,000 cattle this year.

steak competition
Top quality Scotch Beef. Image: Ethan Williams

Tesco is one of the firm’s key customers and the steak competition partnership dates back to the late 1990s.

Last year’s title title was awarded jointly  to a pair of Aberdeenshire producers.

The Grubb family of Mountpleasant, Ardallie, Mintlaw, shared the top prize with John and Brian Troup, from Southbank Farm, Skene, Westhill.

Less than a month to go before final 12 steaks will be cooked and judged

The final round of judging for this year’s competition will take place on Friday June 20.

Kepak McIntosh Donald procurement manager Ewan Hutcheson explained that by then the 12 competing steaks will each have completed a 30-day maturation process.

There are four finalists from Aberdeen-Angus cattle, with eight from continental breeds.

steak competition
Judge Scott Jarron with one of the selected steaks. Image: Ethan Williams

Finalists

Aberdeen-Angus

Messrs I&A Beaton, East Quartains, Banchory (A-A cross heifer, 353.2kg, R4L, 21 months and 24 days); E Buchan, Glenisla, Torphins (A-A cross stot, 320.8kg, R4L, 23 months and 12 days); Grubb Brothers, Moutpleasant, Ardallie, Mintlaw (A-A cross heifer, 312.1kg, R4L 13 months and 24 days); W Barr & Co, Thirlestane Farm, Lauder (A-A cross heifer, 276.2kg, R4L, 20 months and 18 days).

Conventional

A&C Watson, Glasslaw Farm, Stonehaven (Limousin cross heifer, 360.3kg, R4L, 22 months and 15 days); IJ Blackhall & Sons, Milton of Durris, near Banchory (Simmental cross heifer, 385kg, R4L, 19 months and 16 days); GM Masson, Denhead Farm, Catterline, near Stonehaven (Charolais cross heifer, 394.5kg, -U4L, 23 months and 23 days); J&M Troup, Southbank Farm, Skene, Westhill (Simmental cross heifer, 324.3kg, -U4L, 21 months and 11 days); D Sutherland & Co, Middleton of Brims, Forss, Thurso (Simmental cross stot, 365.8kg, -U4L, 15 months and 11 days); Messrs D Coghill & Sons, Skinnet Farm, Halkirk (Charolais cross heifer, 325.2kg, -U4L, 21 months and 10 days); J&J Watt, Stoneyhill, Keith Hall, near Inverurie (Limousin cross heifer, 350.1kg, -U4L, 22 months and 28 days); JS Baird & Son, Lurdenlaw Farm, Kelso (Limousin cross heifer, 339kg, R4L, 23 months and 10 days).

