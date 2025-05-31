Hydrogen engine making Scottish debut at Royal Highland Show

North and North-east farmers will have the chance to get up close to an engine fuelled entirely by hydrogen at Scotland’s largest agricultural event.

The super-efficient, zero-emission engine will be on display for the first time in this country at the Royal Highland Show.

It will take pride of place in the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) Presidential Solutions Hub, next to the RBS stand, at the June 19-22 event in Edinburgh.

£100 million invested in JCB’s new hydrogen engine

JCB is the first construction equipment company to develop a fully approved combustion engine fuelled by hydrogen.

A team of 150 engineers has been working on the £100 million project for nearly four years.

JCB has produced more than 130 evaluation engines which are already powering backhoe loaders, telescopic handlers and generator sets.

Pre-launch testing of the technology is at an advanced stage and “progressing well”.

Tim Burnhope, group director, special projects, JC Bamford Excavators, said: “We’ll have a number of our team with our engine, explaining how it works, at the Royal Highland Show.

“There’s a really exciting story behind it.”

Chairman’s challenge

JCB chairman Lord Bamford challenged the group’s engineers to make a major breakthrough in the use of an alternative fuel in a combustion engine.

They experimented with several different technologies before choosing hydrogen to power its new green energy engine. Hydrogen ticked all the boxes, whereas other fuel types would have created engines that were either too costly to run or just not suitable.

JCB’s engineers worked with industry competitors, government departments and universities to develop a “brand new combustion process”, Mr Burnhope explained.

A low-temperature system produces “clean” steam. he said.

And the engine has been independently verified to make sure it lives up to expectations.

“Every day we are proving hydrogen can work, Mr Burnhope said.

The new engine is visually indistinguishable from traditional diesel systems, he added.

JCB is eyeing a potentially huge global agricultural market for the technology.

I’ve always found farmers to be really innovative and open to new ideas.” Tim Burnhope, JC Bamford Excavators

And with many farmers having good access to green energy sources, this market is also ripe for further developments aimed at making farms more self-sufficient, Mr Burnhope said.

“I’ve always found farmers to be really innovative and open to new ideas,” he added.

JCB is also is targeting the global construction industry with its new hydrogen engine.

‘Outstanding’ presentation at Royal Highland Centre agritech conference

Mr Burhope recently delivered a presentation on the technology at a pre-show technology conference at the Royal Highland Centre.

RAHSS president George Lyon called the JCB man’s speech “outstanding”.

Meanwhile, Staffordshire-based JCB is celebrating two important milestones for its hydrogen engine.

A recent change in the law gave hydrogen-powered agricultural and construction machinery the green light to be driven on UK roads.

And, earlier this month, JCB secured the first full EU-type approval of its hydrogen engine for use in non-road mobile machinery.

This means the engine is approved for sale and also for use in agricultural or construction machines in each of the 27 EU member states, and other territories too.

We now have the legislation that allows hydrogen powered machines to drive on the road between sites and between farms.” Lord Bamford, JCB

Lord Bamford said: “The JCB team has done amazing work to develop a hydrogen combustion engine. It has already been given resounding backing from customers who have been evaluating the technology.

“They say it is simple to use and performs as well as diesel counterparts. We are delighted that the government has now endorsed the use of hydrogen in machinery.

“We now have the legislation that allows hydrogen powered machines to drive on the road between sites and between farms.”