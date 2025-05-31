Hydrogen engine making Scottish debut at Royal Highland Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Hydrogen engine making Scottish debut at Royal Highland Show

A team of 150 engineers has been working on the £100 million project for nearly four years.

By Keith Findlay
JCB hydrogen engine
Tim Burnhope with JCB's hydrogen engine. Image: JCB

North and North-east farmers will have the chance to get up close to an engine fuelled entirely by hydrogen at Scotland’s largest agricultural event.

The super-efficient, zero-emission engine will be on display for the first time in this country at the Royal Highland Show.

It will take pride of place in the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) Presidential Solutions Hub, next to the RBS stand, at the June 19-22 event in Edinburgh.

£100 million invested in JCB’s new hydrogen engine

JCB is the first construction equipment company to develop a fully approved combustion engine fuelled by hydrogen.

JCB has produced more than 130 evaluation engines which are already powering backhoe loaders, telescopic handlers and generator sets.

Pre-launch testing of the technology is at an advanced stage and “progressing well”.

JCB hydrogen engine
Agricultural machine powered by JCB’s hydrogen engine. Image: JCB

Tim Burnhope, group director, special projects, JC Bamford Excavators, said: “We’ll have  a number of our team with our engine, explaining how it works, at the Royal Highland Show.

“There’s a really exciting story behind it.”

Chairman’s challenge

JCB chairman Lord Bamford challenged the group’s engineers to make a major breakthrough in the use of an alternative fuel in a combustion engine.

They experimented with several different technologies before choosing hydrogen to power its new green energy engine. Hydrogen ticked all the boxes, whereas other fuel types would have created engines that were either too costly to run or just not suitable.

JCB hydrogen engine
JCB’ is targeting agricultural and construction markets with its hydrogen engine. Image: JCB

JCB’s engineers worked with industry competitors, government departments and universities to develop a “brand new combustion process”, Mr Burnhope explained.

A low-temperature system produces “clean” steam. he said.

And the engine has been independently verified to make sure it lives up to expectations.

JCB hydrogen engine
The new engine close up. It could help farmers reach net-zero. Image: JCB

“Every day we are proving hydrogen can work, Mr Burnhope said.

The new engine is visually indistinguishable from traditional diesel systems, he added.

JCB is eyeing a potentially huge global agricultural market for the technology.

I’ve always found farmers to be really innovative and open to new ideas.” Tim Burnhope, JC Bamford Excavators

And with many farmers having good access to green energy sources, this market is also ripe for further developments aimed at making farms more self-sufficient, Mr Burnhope said.

“I’ve always found farmers to be really innovative and open to new ideas,” he added.

JCB is also is targeting the global construction industry with its new hydrogen engine.

‘Outstanding’ presentation at Royal Highland Centre agritech conference

Mr Burhope recently delivered a presentation on the technology at a pre-show technology conference at the Royal Highland Centre.

RAHSS president George Lyon called the JCB man’s speech “outstanding”.

Meanwhile, Staffordshire-based JCB is celebrating two important milestones for its hydrogen engine.

A recent change in the law gave hydrogen-powered agricultural and construction machinery the green light to be driven on UK roads.

JCB hydrogen engine
Hydrogen-powered farm machinery can now be driven on UK roads. Image: JCB.

And, earlier this month, JCB secured the first full EU-type approval of its hydrogen engine for use in non-road mobile machinery.

This means the engine is approved for sale and also for use in agricultural or construction machines in each of the 27 EU member states, and other territories too.

We now have the legislation that allows hydrogen powered machines to drive on the road between sites and between farms.” Lord Bamford, JCB

Lord Bamford said: “The JCB team has done amazing work to develop a hydrogen combustion engine. It has already been given resounding backing from customers who have been evaluating the technology.

JCB hydrogen engine
JCB chairman Lord Bamford with the hydrogen engine. Image: JCB

“They say it is simple to use and performs as well as diesel counterparts. We are delighted that the government has now endorsed the use of hydrogen in machinery.

“We now have the legislation that allows hydrogen powered machines to drive on the road between sites and between farms.”

