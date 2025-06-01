Farming Best pictures from Young Farmers’ Highland Rally There was plenty of fun and no shortage of skills on show at the Muir of Ord event. Young Farmers Highland Rally. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson By Keith Findlay, Katherine Ferries, Jason Hedges June 1 2025, 2:18 pm June 1 2025, 2:18 pm Share Best pictures from Young Farmers’ Highland Rally Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/6769763/best-pictures-from-young-farmers-highland-rally-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Young Farmers from across the north gathered for their annual Highland Rally in Muir of Ord this weekend. All members of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs (SAYFC), they got together to put their baking, handicrafts, stock judging and sports skills to the test. Friendly rivalry was much in evidence at the Black Isle Showground. Electricity firm SSEN ran a risk assessment event as part of the rally. SAYFC members were encouraged to consider potential risks and ways to avoid them. The stock judging competition had a record number of entries, more than 160. There was also knot tying, first aid skills and a joinery competition. In the afternoon, members competed in tossing the sheaf, football and tug o’ war competitions. It’s always a great day for the Highland clubs to get together and have a well-earned catch up, which is what it’s all about. P&J photographer, Jason Hedges, was there to capture some of the highlights. Bower won the Hamilton Award. Tug of war. Young Farmers’ Tug of War. Young Farmers Highland Rally. Young Farmers Highland Rally. Tug of war. Young Farmers Highland Rally. Tug of war. Young Farmers Highland Rally. Young Farmers Highland Rally. Young Farmers Highland Rally. Throwing the sheaf. Teamwork. Throwing the sheaf. Young Farmers Highland Rally. Throwing the sheaf. Young Farmers Highland Rally. Liam Mackenzie and Caitlin McGuire paint a wellie. Beth Fraser and Archie Mowat paint a wellie. Young Farmers Highland Rally. Petals and Posies by Lexie Swanson and Isla Mackay. Sweet Caroline’s store by Lyndsey Dunnet and Abbie Dunnet. First aid tuition for points: Loryn Gunn and William Donaldson demonstrate how to attend to a sprained wrist Sweet Caroline’s shop window display by Lyndsey Dunnet and Abbie Dunnet, entered in the competition. The decorated cake entered the competition. Spring-themed decorated cakes entered in the competition. Spring-themed decorated cakes entered in the competition. Joan Urquhart and Norma Holm were named winners in the spring-themed decorated cake competition. The sheep-themed cake took the top spot in the senior section. Floral display. The Floral display is scrutinised. A floral display is carefully scrutinised during the judging. Creative cakes. Spring-themed decorated cakes on display for the Young Farmers Highland Rally cake competition. Jenny Henderson (Industrial convenor) and Penny Montgomerie, Chief Executive of Young Farmers, judging entries at the Highland Rally cake competition. Amy Andrew (Chairwoman) and Mhairi Reive (stock judging convenor) rightfully attempt a reef knot. Young Farmers Highland Rally The award winners went to Forss. The award winners went to Bower. Award winners. Baking award winners went to Bower. Award winner Calum Danbar of Nairn Award winner James Swanson. Press and Journal Rose Bowl went to Bower. Sports Trophy goes to Forss. Practical Award winners went to Nairn. Bower won the Hamilton Award.
