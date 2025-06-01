Best pictures from Young Farmers’ Highland Rally

Young Farmers from across the north gathered for their annual Highland Rally in Muir of Ord this weekend.

All members of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs (SAYFC), they got together to put their baking, handicrafts, stock judging and sports skills to the test.

Friendly rivalry was much in evidence at the Black Isle Showground.

Electricity firm SSEN ran a risk assessment event as part of the rally.

SAYFC members were encouraged to consider potential risks and ways to avoid them.

The stock judging competition had a record number of entries, more than 160.

There was also knot tying, first aid skills and a joinery competition.

In the afternoon, members competed in tossing the sheaf, football and tug o’ war competitions.

It’s always a great day for the Highland clubs to get together and have a well-earned catch up, which is what it’s all about.

P&J photographer, Jason Hedges, was there to capture some of the highlights.