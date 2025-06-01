Best pictures from Young Farmers’ Highland Rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Best pictures from Young Farmers’ Highland Rally

There was plenty of fun and no shortage of skills on show at the Muir of Ord event.

Young Farmers Highland Rally. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Young Farmers Highland Rally. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay, Katherine Ferries, Jason Hedges

Young Farmers from across the north gathered for their annual Highland Rally in Muir of Ord this weekend.

All members of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs (SAYFC), they got together to put their baking, handicrafts, stock judging and sports skills to the test.

Friendly rivalry was much in evidence at the Black Isle Showground.

Electricity firm SSEN ran a risk assessment event as part of the rally.

SAYFC members were encouraged to consider potential risks and ways to avoid them.

The stock judging competition had a record number of entries, more than 160.

There was also knot tying, first aid skills and a joinery competition.

In the afternoon, members competed in tossing the sheaf, football and tug o’ war competitions.

It’s always a great day for the Highland clubs to get together and have a well-earned catch up, which is what it’s all about.

P&J photographer, Jason Hedges, was there to capture some of the highlights.

Bower won the Hamilton Award.
Tug of war.
Young Farmers’ Tug of War.
Young Farmers Highland Rally.
Young Farmers Highland Rally.
Tug of war.
Young Farmers Highland Rally.
Tug of war.
Young Farmers Highland Rally.
Young Farmers Highland Rally.
Young Farmers Highland Rally.
Throwing the sheaf.
Teamwork.
Throwing the sheaf.
Young Farmers Highland Rally.
Throwing the sheaf.
Young Farmers Highland Rally.
Liam Mackenzie and Caitlin McGuire paint a wellie.
Beth Fraser and Archie Mowat paint a wellie.
Young Farmers Highland Rally.
Petals and Posies by Lexie Swanson and Isla Mackay.
Sweet Caroline’s store by Lyndsey Dunnet and Abbie Dunnet.
First aid tuition for points: Loryn Gunn and William Donaldson demonstrate how to attend to a sprained wrist
Sweet Caroline’s shop window display by Lyndsey Dunnet and Abbie Dunnet, entered in the competition.
The decorated cake entered the competition.
Spring-themed decorated cakes entered in the competition.
Spring-themed decorated cakes entered in the competition.
Joan Urquhart and Norma Holm were named winners in the spring-themed decorated cake competition. The sheep-themed cake took the top spot in the senior section.
Floral display.
The Floral display is scrutinised.
A floral display is carefully scrutinised during the judging.
Creative cakes.
Spring-themed decorated cakes on display for the Young Farmers Highland Rally cake competition.
Jenny Henderson (Industrial convenor) and Penny Montgomerie, Chief Executive of Young Farmers, judging entries at the Highland Rally cake competition.
Amy Andrew (Chairwoman) and Mhairi Reive (stock judging convenor) rightfully attempt a reef knot.
Young Farmers Highland Rally
The award winners went to Forss.
The award winners went to Bower.
Award winners.
Baking award winners went to Bower.
Award winner Calum Danbar of Nairn
Award winner James Swanson.
Press and Journal Rose Bowl went to Bower.
Sports Trophy goes to Forss.
Practical Award winners went to Nairn.
