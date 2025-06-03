New project to help drive down Scottish farming and crofting suicides

A major new research project aims to get a better understanding of some of the mental health issues typically faced by farmers and crofters and, ultimately, save lives.

Stress, isolation, and poor access to healthcare – these are all too common realities of life in Scottish farming communities. Because of this, farmers are at higher risk of mental illness and suicide.

Official figures from the Office for National Statistics and Public Health Scotland are alarming.

Three people a week in UK agriculture take their own lives

In 2021 the UK suicide rate for male farm workers was about three times the male national average. Every week, three people in the agricultural sector die by suicide.

RSABI, the charity supporting people in Scottish agriculture has now teamed up with Glasgow University for a new initiative aimed at tackling the problem.

The three-year project will be supervised by Professor Rory O’Connor, director of the university’s Suicidal Behaviour Research Lab.

He is one of the world’s leading experts in suicide prevention.

RSABI and the university want to hear from prospective PhD researchers who are keen to undertake “this vital work”. Their study will combine academic rigour with “real-world impact”, addressing challenges faced by people working in Scottish agriculture.

The research will start with a major review of existing literature to explore links between agricultural life and suicide risk.

Years two and three

In its second year, the project will conduct a national survey examining psychological and social factors affecting mental health in the farming community.

The final phase will involve in-depth interviews with people from agricultural backgrounds who have experienced suicidal thoughts or been bereaved by suicide.

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren said: “Tragically, suicide continues to be responsible for the loss of too many lives in the agricultural community.

“This research will play a vital role in deepening our understanding of the factors behind suicide in farming and help shape the most effective prevention strategies.”

Tragically, suicide continues to be responsible for the loss of too many lives in the agricultural community.” Carol McLaren, CEO, RSABI

Prof O’Connor, a former president of the International Association for Suicide Prevention, said: “For far too long, suicide risk in agricultural communities has not received the attention that it so badly needs.

‘A better understanding’

“Over the next three years, we hope to gain a better understanding of the specific factors associated with suicide risk, which will, in turn, inform suicide prevention efforts nationally and internationally.”

The findings of the study will directly inform RSABI’s suicide prevention activities and wider mental health support work. This will, in turn allow the charity to deliver more tailored services, campaigns and tools to support those at risk or affected by suicide.

Researchers wanted

Applications are now being accepted from people with a strong academic background in psychology, mental health or related disciplines. Past experience of mental health-related research and/or practice as well as agricultural experience is especially welcome.

Those interested in applying or finding out more about the project can get all the details they need via findaphd.com

Read more: Turriff farm worker explains why he felt suicide was his only escape

Read more: Farmers urged not to bottle up their problems

The launch of this study follows RSABI’s recent appointment of Josie Barclay in the charity’s newly created role of suicide prevention lead. In addition to overseeing the research project, the aim of Josie’s role is to maximise the opportunity for partnership working and collaboration with specialist organisations involved in suicide prevention.

Where to get help

RSABI’s free confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 (calls won’t show up on phone bills) or through a confidential webchat service, available on RSABI’s website at www.rsabi.org.uk

If you are having thoughts of suicide,speak to someone you trust or call one of these helplines:

Samaritans – 116 123 (available 24/7)

Breathing Space – 0800 83 85 87 (available Monday to Thursday 6pm to 2am. At weekends, open between Friday 6pm and Monday 6am)

NHS 24 mental health hub on: 111 (available 24/7)

If you are ever in immediate danger or have the means to cause yourself harm, you should dial 999 and request an ambulance.