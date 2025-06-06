Young family’s Highland crofting dream hinges on new home

A couple’s dream to become West Highland crofters is driving one of the latest farming-related planning applications to north and north-east councils.

New homes for people and hens feature heavily among projects in the pipeline.

More on the crofting dream later, but first let’s start in Aberdeenshire.

Dawn Lobban has applied for planning consent for a new home next to Braehead Farmhouse, near Banchory.

Much of the site is former agricultural land that was “set aside”. The adjacent farmland and field are owned by a close family member.

New life on one salary

A design statement with the planning application says: “The clients are a couple, one of whom is retired and one is a teacher still several years from retirement.

“They needed an affordable home to allow them to stay in the area on one salary in order that the teacher is able to continue teaching.”

New free-range poultry shed planned on farm near Laurencekirk

Meanwhile, Tulloch Farms wants to build a free-range poultry shed for egg production, together with feed silos, at Upper Coullie Farm, Fordoun, near Laurencekirk.

Computer modelling was used to profile the impact of odour emissions from the site.

A report by experts at AS Modelling & Data says that for all nearby homes not associated with Upper Coullie, smells from the new poultry shed would be “below the Scottish Environment Protection Agency benchmark for moderately offensive odours”.

Another report says the new development, with mitigation, will not result in an adverse noise impact on nearby homes.

And in a third supporting document, DWA Landscape Architects, says: “The

proposals are put forward by the owners, Tulloch Farms, as a means of expanding

their current operations and facilitating economic growth within the area.”

More new homes planned on Aberdeenshire farms

Graham Mitchell Architects (GMA) has submitted plans for three new homes at Thomastown Farm, Drumblade, near Huntly.

GMA previously sought planning consent for a single house.

The firm had wanted to replace a modern bale store with a four-bedroom home and large garden. It said steadings and sheds on the site were in “varying states of dilapidation following years of declining use”.

Supporting GMA’s latest application for three homes, a planning and design statement says: “It is hoped the construction of these houses would mark a turning point in the recent history of Thomastown, and the commencement of its journey to become once again a living, integral part of the local rural environment.”

Farm succession plan

Bill and Isobel Duncan also have housebuilding ambitions.

They want to build a new home near Knowehead Farm, Ardoyne, near Insch.

A supporting document from John Wink Design says: “The proposed dwelling is for a farm owner who is passing the business on to his son and is to be located on the farm premises.

‘Magnificent’ views

“Currently, the site is used as an agricultural field. The site has no discernable boundaries and cannot be seen from any of the immediate neighbours.

“The hillside location helps to focus the proposed design on the truly magnificent views across the countryside to the east and Bennachie to the south.”

A separate planning statement from property agent Ryden says: “Mr and Mrs Duncan are seeking to retire without removing their connection to agriculture completely.

“As a result, they will pass the majority of the holding to their son, Murdoch, and retain ownership of 160 acres of land around Knowehead, where they can retain some interest in farming in their retirement.”

‘Timeless’ steadings

Separately, William Duncan is seeking planning consent for four new homes at Brownhills Farmhouse, Oyne, near Insch.

A previous owner kept several horses on the site earmarked for new homes.

But Mr Duncan wants to remove the “redundant menage”.

Describing the proposed new homes, architect Andrew Halford says: “The houses have been designed to nestle comfortably in the site.

“The simple forms and robust materials evoke the timeless forms of traditional steadings.”

Three new wind turbines proposed for farmland near St Fergus

Mackintosh Farms wants to erect three wind turbines on land At Kinloch Farm, near St Fergus. Its planning application to Aberdeenshire Council says the machines will be up to 390ft tall.

Back to new homes and Craig Finnie wants to build one at Richmond Hill Farm, Peterhead.

A design statement supporting this application says: “The location of the proposed house will allow better farm security and access to the existing farm buildings, thus allowing Mr Finnie to run the farm more effectively and efficiently.

“In addition, the location will allow him to have good access to the facilities in Peterhead via a network of existing footpaths, thus reducing car-based journeys.”

The document adds: “The new house will allow Mr Finnie senior to continue to reside in his own dwelling near the farm, whilst having his son take over the unit.”

Elsewhere in Aberdeenshire, Robert Porter and Natasha Attrill are looking to extend their home and make alterations to an outbuilding at Redstones Farm, Skelmuir , near Mintlaw.

And two new homes near Portlethen

And Aberdeenshire firm Braeside Developments is seeking consent for two new homes at England Farm on Old Coast Road near Portlethen.

A planning and design statement from Morris Tait Architectural Design and Wright Planning & Development says one of the buildings at England Farm has “numerous structural defects that would be too costly to rectify”.

It adds: “Replacing the building is considered the only viable option for developing the site into residential properties.”

Farm ‘under offer’

England Farm is currently described by property firm Galbraith as “under offer“.

It was put up for sale earlier this year, with a price tag of £450,000.

The sale included a three-bedroom farmhouse, 63.6 acres of land and other buildings in need of “extensive” refurbishment.

Up in Moray, Newton Farms wants to erect a free-range poultry shed and feed silos for egg production on a five-acre site at Netherton Farm, near Craigellachie.

And Phil Hatcher and Gillian Brenmer are seeking Moray Council’s consent for a new home on land east Of Bush Farm, Aberlour. They plan to use a temporary caravan during construction.

Glamping pod plan for north croft

Mr M Miller wants to install four glamping pods on land next to Quarryside Croft House, Castletown, near Thurso.

Pod manufacturer Glampitect says the development will provide “modern coastal accommodation for tourists visiting this area’s attractions on short breaks and weekend stays”.

The firm adds: “The site is proposed to be in operation year-round, making it an excellent option for visitors to retreat and access everything the area has to offer in all seasons.”

West Highland couple’s crofting dream

Finally, Amanda Soutter and Ben Reader are desparate to build a house on land near Pheonix House, Croft 7, Balmacara, Lochalsh.

A supporting statement from Ms Soutter explains: “My partner, Ben, and I are a couple with a young family who would love to live on and work the croft.

“It would be our dream to work the croft, growing and raising as much of our own food as possible.

“We also think that it is important for our children to grow up learning the vital skills of growing your own food, and valuing the traditional skills of crofting.”

She adds: “We intend to keep poultry, sheep, cows and pigs over the next few years, raising the animals for eggs and meat, as well as planting a large vegetable garden, putting in netted cages for various fruit bushes and trees and putting up a poly tunnel.

“We would like to have a large shed put up to help with storing animal feed, keeping animals in if necessary and any machinery that we will need to maintain the croft.

“We currently live in Erbusaig in a small cottage, but it would be impossible to run the

croft the way we would like to without actually living there.”