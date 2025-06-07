Caithness Young Farmer will never forget his first Highland Rally

Every month, we catch up with a member of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC). This time we hear from William Campbell, of Bower Young Farmers in Caithness.

What’s your background?

I grew up in Gersa, Caithness. I’m not from a farm but I grew up helping my neighbour on his croft.

I was always involved in farming in one way or another from a very young age. It was a great way to grow up.

What do you do for an occupation?

I currently work as an agricultural engineer with W & A Geddes in Wick.

We carry out work and service on a range of equipment from CLAAS tractors and combines to Manitou teleporters and Suzuki quad bikes, and just about everything in between.

I have been doing this since I was 16, when I served my apprenticeship with R Henderson in Watten – through which I attended Oatridge College (Scotland’s Rural College campus in Broxburn, West Lothian) on block release.

I also worked on a farm as a mechanic, but ended up doing everything and anything from tractor work to looking after the cattle which I really enjoyed.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers or have you been previously?

I’ve had a few roles in the Young Farmers. I actually started as tea convener in Bower and eventually ended up as chairman for two years.

I’m currently Caithness district chairman and north area vice-chairman.

Why did you join Young Farmers?

I didn’t really get much choice. I got asked by a Bower member what age I was. When I said I was 14 in about a month’s time, he said: “That’s great, you’re coming to our next meeting.”

I’ve been there ever since and never regretted it.

A lot of my friends have joined, so I would have likely landed up there sooner or later, even without being told.

What is your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far?

I’m very lucky to have had a lot of really great moments in the Young Farmers.

Winning the club of the year competition at the Royal Highland Show was great and tough to beat.

But my first Highland Rally as chairman has to be my favourite moment of all. It was a great day.

‘Everyone was desperate to win’

We had a lot of new members there and everyone was desperate to win. The way everyone pulled together to make the whole day come together was brilliant.

And the sight in the morning of the industrial convener ordering 30 folk about like a military operation still amazes me to this day.

What’s your favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar?

Spring is really tough to beat. After a long winter, the young lambs are on the ground

and everything is starting to grow and green up.

Everyone is normally in a good mood to get cattle turned out and sowing completed.

In my line of work it certainly takes the pressure off. Kind of a “calm before the storm” situation before a hectic summer kicks off.

If you could change something in the world, what would it be?

I should probably say “end world hunger” or “install world peace” but I am going to be selfish and say I’d like to introduce a three-day weekend or end all hangovers.

How has Young Farmers impacted your life?

I was accepted on a 10-week exchange to Ontario, Canada, and I have met and made so many friends all over the world.

Young farmers has given me confidence to speak in public through doing the speech-making, and also given me training and opportunities I would never tried myself.

What are your life ambitions?

One day I would like to be able to buy a farm. But I would like to maybe do a bit of travelling before that as farmers do not often get that option.

Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC?

I would encourage all young people to join SAYFC, as it has given me such a lot of opportunities through travel and exchanges.

You meet a lot of like-minded people and get a network of friends across Scotland

who will push you to try new things. The nights out aren’t bad either.

To anyone thinking of trying it, just do it – you will never regret it.