Business Farming

North and north-east machinery rings unveil £100m merger plan

Ringlink Scotland and Highland Business Services aim to start trading as one on August 1.

By Keith Findlay
Ringlink Scotland project at Montrose Port.
Ringlink Scotland project at Montrose Port. Image: Andy Thompson PhotographyATIMAGES

The chairman of Ringlink Scotland has hailed its merger with Highland Business Services (HBS), creating a £100 million agricultural machinery ring, as a “logical step forward”.

Laurencekirk-based Ringlink and HBS, which has its main office at Glaikmore, North Kessock, near Inverness, announced their tie-up earlier today.

They said the move will substantially strengthen the position of both organisations.

The two co-operatives boast a combined membership of more than 4,000 businesses.

Enlarged Ringlink co-op will serve thousands of farmers and crofters

Post-merger, they will serve thousands of farmers and crofters across the north and north-east.

The enlarged business will retain the Ringlink Scotland name.

Meanwhile, two directors of HBS will join the new group’s board.

The business will be led by current Ringlink managing director Graham Bruce.

North Kessock office to be retained

North operations will continue to be run from the HBS office at Glaikmore.

Administration will be linked to Ringlink’s computer at Laurencekirk.

The enlarged Ringlink business will retain the existing regional offices in Cupar, Coupar Angus, Oldmeldrum and Elgin.

What’s driving the merger?

Mr Bruce said: “The bottom line is the enlarged co-op will safeguard and create jobs in farming and rural communities, and help the industry to retain and adapt the skills it will need to maintain competitiveness in the future.

“This is a merger for growth and reflects the important business generators that ring businesses have become and their outstanding potential.”

RingLink Scotland managing director Graham Bruce
RingLink Scotland managing director Graham Bruce. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson

Bigger group will offer ‘more comprehensive and efficient’ service

Both co-operatives have worked closely together over the past few years.

Ringlink chairman James Porter said: “The proposed merger is the next logical step forward in the machinery ring concept in north Scotland.

“The combined ring will be able to offer a more comprehensive and efficient service.

“It will allow further development of the core business, along with the labour and training divisions which are an integral part of it.”

Ringlink Scotland chairman James Porter
Ringlink Scotland chairman James Porter. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

HBS chairwoman Anne Rae Macdonald said the merger would give members “enhanced” buying power and services amid challenging times for Scottish agriculture.

She added: “The plans are a significant step forward in our development and will allow both rings to pool resources, whilst still optimising local centres, contacts and knowledge.

Highland Business Services chairwoman Anne Rae MacDonald.
Highland Business Services chairwoman Anne Rae MacDonald. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

“The merger will enable the joint business to build on existing resources, help find new opportunities for our farming and crofting businesses, provide ongoing support for staff and reduce costs in areas such as administration, computer software and professional fees.”

Two key dates for proposed merger

HBS members are to be asked to give formal approval to the merger plans at special general meetings on June 24 and July 11.

The proposals will require the approval of at least two-thirds of members present or voting by proxy at the first meeting, and then half at the second meeting.

Forestry work on Ringlink's pre-apprenticeship scheme.
Forestry work on Ringlink’s pre-apprenticeship scheme. Image: Hoolet

Subject to the approval of members, it is proposed the merger will happen on August 1.

Machinery rings were originally established in the UK to help farmers cut their costs by sharing machinery on an organised basis.

They later expanded to include the provision of labour to farming and other rural industries, as well as training and the supply of commodities such as fuel, straw, stockfeed, fertiliser and electricity.

