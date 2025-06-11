UK’s top drystone ‘wallers’ go head-to-head on Aberdeenshire farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

UK’s top drystone ‘wallers’ go head-to-head on Aberdeenshire farm

Cumbrians take all the top awards up for grabs in 'Grand Prix' event.

By Keith Findlay
Drystone walling event
L-r: Drystone walling winners Ben Martindale,, Stephen Richardson and Paul Woodmass at the Aberdeenshire event. Image: Jasperimage

Age-old drystone wall-building skills were put to the test during a hard-fought contest at Cairnfold Farm, near Sauchen, Aberdeenshire.

It was the first competition of its kind in the area for a long time.

The event was part of a drystone walling “Grand Prix” –  a series of competitions around the UK.

And it was organised by a group of “wallers” belonging to the Ellwood branch of the Dry Stone Walling Association.

They are all committed to promoting traditional drystone walling and other rural crafts to young people.

Drystone walling
Drystone walling action from Cairnfold Farm, near Sauchen. Image: Jasperimage
drystone walling
Competitors of all ages took part. Image: Jasperimage

Who will be UK’s No.1 drystone waller?

The Ellwood Classic and five similar  events across England and Wales will decide who gets crowned the UK’s drystone walling champion of 2025.

Drystone walling professional Steve Denhom, of Muir of Fowlis, Alford, said: “The event was held at Cairnfold Farm, on the Linton Estate, by kind permission of the Ferguson family.

“It was regarded as very successful by the organisers and attendees.

“We had 20 competitors from all over Scotland, England and Wales.”

drystone walling
Veteran “waller” Stephen Richardson at work. Image: Jasperimage
drystone walling
It’s thirsty work being a drystone waller. Image: Jasperimage-

Steve added: “Competition walling helps to drive walling standards up, encourages people to get involved and provides a social space for wallers to meet.”

What did competitors have to do exactly?

Competitors had 6.5 hours to strip down a section of drystone wall and rebuild it.

Professionals had to rebuild it to a height of 2.3m, or about 7.5ft. with amateurs and veterans required to build a new section up to 1.5m, or nearly 5ft.

drystone walling
Participants and judges at the drystone walling competition. Image: Jasperimage

Who won the prizes?

The professional class was won by Ben Martindale, from Cumbria, who won £240.

Second was Bobby Gard-Storry, also from Cumbria, winning £210, and third was Barney Murray from North Wales, who went home better off by £180.

Meanwhile, the amateur class was won by Paul Woodmass, of Cumbria, scooping £110.

And the veteran section was won by Steve Richardson, again of Cumbria, netting £90.

The competition was followed by a BBQ and refreshments, with musical entertainment from Johnny Hardie and Pete McCallum.

