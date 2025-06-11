UK’s top drystone ‘wallers’ go head-to-head on Aberdeenshire farm

Age-old drystone wall-building skills were put to the test during a hard-fought contest at Cairnfold Farm, near Sauchen, Aberdeenshire.

It was the first competition of its kind in the area for a long time.

The event was part of a drystone walling “Grand Prix” – a series of competitions around the UK.

And it was organised by a group of “wallers” belonging to the Ellwood branch of the Dry Stone Walling Association.

They are all committed to promoting traditional drystone walling and other rural crafts to young people.

Who will be UK’s No.1 drystone waller?

The Ellwood Classic and five similar events across England and Wales will decide who gets crowned the UK’s drystone walling champion of 2025.

Drystone walling professional Steve Denhom, of Muir of Fowlis, Alford, said: “The event was held at Cairnfold Farm, on the Linton Estate, by kind permission of the Ferguson family.

“It was regarded as very successful by the organisers and attendees.

“We had 20 competitors from all over Scotland, England and Wales.”

Steve added: “Competition walling helps to drive walling standards up, encourages people to get involved and provides a social space for wallers to meet.”

What did competitors have to do exactly?

Competitors had 6.5 hours to strip down a section of drystone wall and rebuild it.

Professionals had to rebuild it to a height of 2.3m, or about 7.5ft. with amateurs and veterans required to build a new section up to 1.5m, or nearly 5ft.

Who won the prizes?

The professional class was won by Ben Martindale, from Cumbria, who won £240.

Second was Bobby Gard-Storry, also from Cumbria, winning £210, and third was Barney Murray from North Wales, who went home better off by £180.

Meanwhile, the amateur class was won by Paul Woodmass, of Cumbria, scooping £110.

And the veteran section was won by Steve Richardson, again of Cumbria, netting £90.

The competition was followed by a BBQ and refreshments, with musical entertainment from Johnny Hardie and Pete McCallum.