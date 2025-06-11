41 best pictures and a video from Aberdeenshire farm open day

More than 1,000 people enjoyed a day at Kirkton Farm, near Kinellar, Aberdeenshire, as part of the UK-wide Open Farm Sunday (OFS) event.

Joining the OFS initiative marked a first for farmer Scott Campbell and his team.

It was a huge success.

There was heaps to see and do

Visitors enjoyed tractor and trailer tours, stopping along the way to watch a sheepdog demonstration, see the animals, and identify different cereal and vegetable crops.

Meanwhile, the machinery shed had a display of tractors from through-the-ages.

Youngsters were also able to enjoy hands-on play in a giant sandpit.

Hot meals and refreshments from Marshalls Farm Shop were available throughout the day.

‘Fabulous’ day

Lois Campbell, Scott’s sister, said: “What a fabulous day we had for our first Open Farm Sunday event.

“We clicked in over 1,000 visitors on what turned out to be a day without rain or wind – we even had some sun.”

The Campbell family captured the best moments for us.