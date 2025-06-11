41 best pictures and a video from Aberdeenshire farm open day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
41 best pictures and a video from Aberdeenshire farm open day

About 1,000 people enjoyed a day at Kirkton Farm, near Kinellar.

By Keith Findlay
Kirkton Farm
All aboard for a journey to remember at Kirkton Farm. Image: Lois Campbell

More than 1,000 people enjoyed a day at Kirkton Farm, near Kinellar, Aberdeenshire, as part of the UK-wide Open Farm Sunday (OFS) event.

Joining the OFS initiative marked a first for farmer Scott Campbell and his team.

It was a huge success.

There was heaps to see and do

Visitors enjoyed tractor and trailer tours, stopping along the way to watch a sheepdog demonstration, see the animals, and identify different cereal and vegetable crops.

Meanwhile, the machinery shed had a display of tractors from through-the-ages.

Youngsters were also able to enjoy hands-on play in a giant sandpit.

Hot meals and refreshments from Marshalls Farm Shop were available throughout the day.

Kirkton Farm
More than 10,000 people visited the Open Farm Sunday event at Kirkton, near Kinellar. Image: Lois Campbell

‘Fabulous’ day

Lois Campbell, Scott’s sister, said: “What a fabulous day we had for our first Open Farm Sunday event.

“We clicked in over 1,000 visitors on what turned out to be a day without rain or wind – we even had some sun.”

The Campbell family captured the best moments for us.

Kirkton Farm
There was fun on the farm for people of all ages. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
The weather stayed dry, thankfully. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Youngsters loved the young animals. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
The tractor rides were a big hit. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Some of the Kirkton Farm team who worked hard to make it a day to remember for visitors. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Hands-on fun on the farm. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Everyone loved the tractor ‘safaris’, even the dog. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Not everyone’s ready for the camera. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Budding young farmers at Kirkton. Image: Lois Campbell
Image: Kirkton Farm
This sheepdog made lots of new friends. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Coos up close at Kirkton Farm. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Combine harvester on show. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
This one’s not camera shy. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
There was a warm welcome for everyone at Kirkton Farm. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Everyone wanted a tractor ride at Kirkton Farm. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Farm visitors get a bite to eat. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
It was a day to remember for this young visitor. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Farm visitors enjoyed the chance to get up close to the cattle. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
More youngsters enjoy a tour of the farm. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Some of the farm’s resident sheep. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
These young calves were a popular attraction. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Hands-on milking fun. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Some of Kirkton Farm’s team enjoy a well-earned break. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
There was heaps of information about farming. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
People travelled from near and far to Kirkton Farm. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Members of the Campbell family at Kirkton Farm. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
The farm tours were very popular. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Everyone loves a sheepdog. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Tractors on display. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
It was a busy day for all those in the team making it happen. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Cows in the field at Kirkton Farm. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Farm team members. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Sheepdog display. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
This youngster has a feel of a woolly fleece. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Another happy customer. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
First-class passengers travelled in style. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
There was lots to do, see and buy. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
Another trailer full of happy farm visitors. Image: Lois Campbell
Kirkton Farm
The day was a huge success. Image: Lois Campbell

