Farming 41 best pictures and a video from Aberdeenshire farm open day About 1,000 people enjoyed a day at Kirkton Farm, near Kinellar. By Keith Findlay June 11 2025, 1:02 pm All aboard for a journey to remember at Kirkton Farm. Image: Lois Campbell More than 1,000 people enjoyed a day at Kirkton Farm, near Kinellar, Aberdeenshire, as part of the UK-wide Open Farm Sunday (OFS) event. Joining the OFS initiative marked a first for farmer Scott Campbell and his team. It was a huge success. There was heaps to see and do Visitors enjoyed tractor and trailer tours, stopping along the way to watch a sheepdog demonstration, see the animals, and identify different cereal and vegetable crops. Meanwhile, the machinery shed had a display of tractors from through-the-ages. Youngsters were also able to enjoy hands-on play in a giant sandpit. Hot meals and refreshments from Marshalls Farm Shop were available throughout the day. More than 10,000 people visited the Open Farm Sunday event at Kirkton, near Kinellar. Image: Lois Campbell 'Fabulous' day Lois Campbell, Scott's sister, said: "What a fabulous day we had for our first Open Farm Sunday event. "We clicked in over 1,000 visitors on what turned out to be a day without rain or wind – we even had some sun." The Campbell family captured the best moments for us. There was fun on the farm for people of all ages. Image: Lois Campbell The weather stayed dry, thankfully. Image: Lois Campbell Youngsters loved the young animals. Image: Lois Campbell The tractor rides were a big hit. Image: Lois Campbell Some of the Kirkton Farm team who worked hard to make it a day to remember for visitors. Image: Lois Campbell Hands-on fun on the farm. Image: Lois Campbell Everyone loved the tractor 'safaris', even the dog. Image: Lois Campbell Not everyone's ready for the camera. Image: Lois Campbell Budding young farmers at Kirkton. Image: Lois Campbell This sheepdog made lots of new friends. Image: Lois Campbell Coos up close at Kirkton Farm. Image: Lois Campbell Combine harvester on show. Image: Lois Campbell This one's not camera shy. Image: Lois Campbell There was a warm welcome for everyone at Kirkton Farm. Image: Lois Campbell Everyone wanted a tractor ride at Kirkton Farm. Image: Lois Campbell Farm visitors get a bite to eat. Image: Lois Campbell It was a day to remember for this young visitor. Image: Lois Campbell Farm visitors enjoyed the chance to get up close to the cattle. Image: Lois Campbell More youngsters enjoy a tour of the farm. Image: Lois Campbell Some of the farm's resident sheep. Image: Lois Campbell These young calves were a popular attraction. Image: Lois Campbell Hands-on milking fun. Image: Lois Campbell Some of Kirkton Farm's team enjoy a well-earned break. Image: Lois Campbell There was heaps of information about farming. Image: Lois Campbell People travelled from near and far to Kirkton Farm. Image: Lois Campbell Members of the Campbell family at Kirkton Farm. Image: Lois Campbell The farm tours were very popular. Image: Lois Campbell Everyone loves a sheepdog. Image: Lois Campbell Tractors on display. Image: Lois Campbell It was a busy day for all those in the team making it happen. Image: Lois Campbell Cows in the field at Kirkton Farm. Image: Lois Campbell Farm team members. Image: Lois Campbell Sheepdog display. Image: Lois Campbell This youngster has a feel of a woolly fleece. Image: Lois Campbell Another happy customer. Image: Lois Campbell First-class passengers travelled in style. Image: Lois Campbell There was lots to do, see and buy. Image: Lois Campbell Another trailer full of happy farm visitors. Image: Lois Campbell The day was a huge success. Image: Lois Campbell
