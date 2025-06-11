Farming 31 best pictures from NSA Highland Sheep day at Ardgay Thousands flocked to the event at Midfearn Farm. By Keith Findlay & Sandy McCook June 11 2025, 5:37 pm June 11 2025, 5:37 pm Share 31 best pictures from NSA Highland Sheep day at Ardgay Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/6777402/31-best-pictures-from-nsa-highland-sheep-day-at-ardgay/ Copy Link 0 comment The Highland Sheep event took place on Wednesday on Midfearn Farm. Thousands of people descended on Midfearn Farm, in Ardgay, Easter Ross, for the National Sheep Association (NSA) Highland Sheep event. Visitors were able to tour the farm and take in breathtaking views of the Dornoch Firth and surrounding hills. Midfearm is run by the Brooke family and their farm is part of a 13,500-acre estate. estate. The NSA Highland Sheep event showcased the best of the industry, with a record entry of trade stands and a bumper programme of demonstrations and workshops arranged. Highlights included This Farming Life TV star John “Beachy” Barclay and his sons, Cameron and Finlay, who demonstrated how to prepare sheep for either a show or sale. There was lots to see and do and Sandy McCook, photographer at The Press and Journal photographer, was there to capture the atmosphere. Lunchtime. Sheep on the various breed stalls. The farm flock take it all in their stride. Instruments from Members of Gizzen Briggs from Tain Royal Academy. Joannie Whiteford with Farming Chaplain Simon Jackson based at Dingwll Marts. Sheep of many varieties on the various breed stalls. Crowd at the event. Cameron and John Barclay of Beltex Scotland give a demonstration of dressing a sheep for showing. The Highland Sheep event took place on Wednesday on Midfearn Farm. The Highland Sheep event took place on Wednesday on Midfearn Farm. Jock Brook of Midfearn Far speaks during the opening. Lunchtime. The Highland Sheep event took place on Wednesday on Midfearn Farm. The Highland Sheep event took place on Wednesday on Midfearn Farm. The Highland Sheep event took place on Wednesday on Midfearn Farm. Members of Gizzen Briggs from Tain Royal Academy as they entertain the crowds. The Highland Sheep event took place on Wednesday on Midfearn Farm. The Highland Sheep event took place on Wednesday on Midfearn Farm. The Highland Sheep event took place on Wednesday on Midfearn Farm. Lord Lieutenant for Ross and Cromarty, Joannie Whiteford presents the NSA Scotland Silver Salver to Aileen MacGregor from Perth. Members of Gizzen Briggs from Tain Royal Academy as they entertain the crowds. The Highland Sheep event took place on Wednesday on Midfearn Farm. The Highland Sheep event took place on Wednesday on Midfearn Farm. The farm flock take it all in their stride. The Highland Sheep event took place on Wednesday on Midfearn Farm. The Highland Sheep event took place on Wednesday on Midfearn Farm. The Highland Sheep event took place on Wednesday on Midfearn Farm. Members of Gizzen Briggs from Tain Royal Academy. (L-R) Poppy Hadden,Rhianna Fraser Lall, Kaylee Sim, Ellie Clark and Sarah MacDonald. The Highland Sheep event took place on Wednesday on Midfearn Farm. Brother and sister team Morven Taylor and Gavin Ross of Migdale Country Store, Bonar Bridge. The Highland Sheep event took place on Wednesday on Midfearn Farm.
