31 best pictures from NSA Highland Sheep day at Ardgay

Thousands of people descended on Midfearn Farm, in Ardgay, Easter Ross, for the National Sheep Association (NSA) Highland Sheep event.

Visitors were able to tour the farm and take in breathtaking views of the Dornoch Firth and surrounding hills.

Midfearm is run by the Brooke family and their farm is part of a 13,500-acre estate. estate.

The NSA Highland Sheep event showcased the best of the industry, with a record entry of trade stands and a bumper programme of demonstrations and workshops arranged.

Highlights included This Farming Life TV star John “Beachy” Barclay and his sons, Cameron and Finlay, who demonstrated how to prepare sheep for either a show or sale.

There was lots to see and do and Sandy McCook, photographer at The Press and Journal photographer, was there to capture the atmosphere.