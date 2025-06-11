Scotbeef shuts historic Inverurie abattoir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Scotbeef shuts historic Inverurie abattoir

They say closure is necessary to protect long-term future of overall business.

By Keith Findlay
Scotbeef Inverurie
Scotbeef on North Street, Inverurie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Meat processor Scotbeef has shut its historic abattoir in Inverurie.

The owners have cited “sustained challenges” to the business.

They said the closure was necessary to protect the long-term future of Scotbeef.

Staff were reportedly told to go home today, with farmers being told their livestock was no longer required.

Where are Scotbeef’s operations?

Scotbeef is a subsidiary of East Kilbride-based JW Galloway.

Its processing sites manufacture fresh beef, lamb and value-added products for leading UK and international retail markets.

Scotbeef also has facilities at two other Scottish locations – East Kilbride and Annan – as well as operations south of the border in Sheffield, Heysham and Wolverhampton.

Other sites in Bridge of Allan and Glasgow have been sold by the firm in recent years.

No response from ether Scotbeef or JW Galloway

It is not known yet how many staff are impacted by the closure in Inverurie, where there has been an abattoir on North Street for about 100 years.

Neither Scotbeef nor JW Galloway have responded to our calls.

The move follows a steep decline in processing activity at the Aberdeenshire site.

In recent times just a few hundred cattle have been processed there some weeks, a fraction of the total capacity.

Scotbeef
Cattle throughput has fallen in recent times. Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Industry insiders have blamed a price war between processors for putting Scottish abattoirs under severe pressure.

In accounts lodged at Companies House earlier this year, Scotbeef said it was facing labour shortages and industry pay rate challenges.

Plans for a replacement abattoir in the area have been on hold for years.

Councillors backed plans for new homes on Scotbeef abattoir site

In 2023, Aberdeenshire councillors backed plans to demolish the existing abattoir to make way for 50 new homes.

A previous proposal to build 77 homes on the site was given the go-ahead back in 2019.

Now, closure for the existing site would appear to scupper any prospect of the abattoir being relocated to ANM Group’s Thainstone Business Park, as was previously proposed.

Scotbeef
Scotbeef’s Inverurie site. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Gordon and Buchan Conservative MP Harriet Cross said: “This closure is deeply concerning and is a blow to livestock farmers across the north-east. Abattoirs such as that in Inverurie are crucial to the food supply chain and the wider agricultural sector.

“But across the country, they are being driven out of business at an alarming rate by rising costs, regulatory pressures and a drop in livestock numbers.

North-east MP Harriet Cross
North-east MP Harriet Cross. Image: Scottish Conservatives

“There is also an immediate human impact of all this, and my thoughts go out to the employees at Inverurie whose jobs are at risk.”

The MP added: “If both of Scotland’s governments are serious about sustainability, rural jobs, and animal welfare, then more support needs to be given to abattoirs so they can survive these unprecedented challenges.”

Conversation