Inverurie abattoir worker says 90 jobs axed ‘one week after bosses vowed positions were safe’

Bosses at the Scotbeef abattoir in Inverurie have been accused of mismanagement as more than 90 workers come to terms with redundancy.

Staff at the doomed plant on North Street learned of their fate yesterday, mere days after being “told their jobs were safe”.

They were told the company was shutting the Inverurie plant following a “comprehensive operational review”.

The “difficult decision” was taken in order to protect the long-term future of the overall Scotbeef business, bosses said.

And meanwhile farmers who relied on the historic Aberdeenshire business have been left looking for a new abattoir.

Inverurie abattoir workers were previously told their jobs were safe

One staff member in Inverurie, who asked not to be named, said workers were given the bad news within half an hour of starting their shift.

Office workers were back on site today but those in the factory didn’t stay long, he said.

And he revealed employees had been told just last week by the firm their jobs were safe.

“There’s people who have worked here for more than 30 years,” he said, adding: “It’s very hard on them.”

Asked whether the Inverurie abattoir was simply a casualty of ongoing economic challenges facing the red meat industry UK-wide, he claimed there were problems much closer to home.

“This is down to mismanagement,” he said, adding many of his colleagues “felt the same”.

Scotbeef has a smaller operation at Annan in south-west Scotland, but the company has sold off a number of other sites in recent years.

Aberdeen farmer says he’ll need to find a new abattoir for his coos

Aberdeen-based farmer Ian Mitchell said he will need to find a new abattoir for his Aberdeen-Angus cross cattle.

He and his daughter, Jade, run Kepplestone Farm Shop at Bucksburn.

They started selling their own beef a few years ago.

Some of the cattle have ended up in Inverurie, with others sent south of the border.

“The local option is gone now,” Ian said, adding: “We’ll have to look at something else.”

‘Challenging’ market conditions

A spokeswoman for industry marketing body Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) said: “We do not comment on individual businesses’ commercial decisions.

“Quality Meat Scotland has been highlighting the challenging market conditions for red meat supply chain as part of the collaborative Meating Our Potential partnership campaign with the Scottish Red Meat Resilience Group, with processing capacity in Scotland operating at just 69-73%.

“This campaign highlights the interdependencies of the entire Scottish red meat supply chain and the need to increase cattle production for the benefit of the industry and wider society.”

She added: “Demand for beef is steady and is expected to increase in the coming years due to a growing population.

“But UK production is projected to fall 8% by 2030 from 2023 levels.

‘Missed economic opportunity’

“Falling production at a time of growing demand is a missed economic opportunity and is likely to place further financial pressure on the entire red meat supply chain, which operates on thin margins, and Scotland’s economy.”

QMS has recently been urging Scottish producers to add two more cows per herd per annum over the next three to four years, saying it will help the red meat supply chain.

Today’s political reaction to Scotbeef deciding to shut its Inverurie abattoir

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said: “I was sorry to hear about the closure of the Scotbeef facility in Inverurie.

““The people affected by this announcement are our immediate priority.

“In the unfortunate event of any individuals facing redundancy, the Scottish Government will do everything in its power to help those affected.”

Pace there for workers, minister says

Mr Fairlie highlighted the government’s Pace initiative for responding to potential redundancy situations. Pace, which stands for Partnership Action for Continuing Employment, strives to minimise the time people affected by redundancy are jobless.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions today, north-east Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden said Scotbeef’s decision to shut its Inverurie plant was a “devastating blow to the families affected and farming in general”.

SNP Leader John Swinney said he was also “concerned” to hear about the closure.

Who owns Scotbeef?

Scotbeef is owned by central belt family butchers JW Galloway.

Perthshire farmer Robbie Galloway, chief executive at both Scotbeef and JW Galloway, did not answere our calls.

There was also no response from Scotbeef director Simon Dowling.

North-east MP Harriet Cross writes to Scotbeef’s boss seeking a meeting

Gordon and Buchan Tory MP Harriet Cross has written to Mr Galloway highlighting “serious concern”.

Her letter added: “There has been an abattoir on North Street in Inverurie for nearly a century, providing essential infrastructure for the north-east’s livestock sector and supporting hundreds of jobs both directly and indirectly.

For many local farmers, this will mean increased logistical pressures and likely higher costs.” Harriet Cross MP

“The closure of this facility marks a worrying reduction in our local meat processing capacity and yet another blow to the agriculture sector in the north-east.

“For many local farmers, this will mean increased logistical pressures and likely higher costs.”

Ms Cross warned the closure raised concerns about centralisation and a potential loss of “regional balance and competition” in Scotland’s meat processing infrastructure.”

And she urged the Scotbeef/JW Galloway CEO to meet her to discuss the closure plan in more detail.