21 best pictures from New Deer Show

New Deer Show is always great fun for the family, with plenty to see and do for all ages.

And this year’s event was no different.

Thousands of people attended the big event, the 177th edition, over it’s two-day run.

Livestock classes featured hundreds of cattle, sheep and horses. Judges had a hard time picking the winners.

Back for the 2025 New Deer Show after a few years’ absence were the Highland dancing and tractor pulling competitions.

Packed schedule at New Deer Show

And there were lots of other activities taking place in and around the main ring.

A Jasperimage photographer was there to capture all the best moments.