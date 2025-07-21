21 best pictures from New Deer Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

21 best pictures from New Deer Show

Thousands of people attended the Aberdeenshire village's big agricultural event.

New Deer Show
New Deer Show was fun for all. Image: Jasperimage
By Keith Findlay & Katherine Ferries

New Deer Show is always great fun for the family, with plenty to see and do for all ages.

And this year’s event was no different.

Thousands of people attended the big event, the 177th edition, over it’s two-day run.

Livestock classes featured hundreds of cattle, sheep and horses. Judges had a hard time picking the winners.

Back for the 2025 New Deer Show after a few years’ absence were the Highland dancing and tractor pulling competitions.

Packed schedule at New Deer Show

And there were lots of other activities taking place in and around the main ring.

A Jasperimage photographer was there to capture all the best moments.

New Deer Show
Thumbs up for New Deer Show. Image: Jasperimage
New Deer Show
Family fun at New Deer Show. Image: Jasperimage
New Deer Show
There was bouncing fun galore at New Deer Show. Image: Jasperimage
New Deer Show
Another two happy ew Deer Show visitors. Image: Jasperimage
New Deer Show
New Deer Show is always a great day out, no matter how old you are. Image: Jasperimage
New Deer Show
It’s even better when you can hitch a ride. Image: Jasperimage
New Deer Show
This little chap’s getting a great view of New Deer Show. Image: Jasperimage
New Deer Show
Enjoying the funfair at New Deer Show. Image: Jasperimage
New Deer Show
Stopping for a quick break. Image: Jasperimage
New Deer Show
Rain or shine, the fun’s all the same at New Deer Show. Image: Jasperimage
New Deer Show
New Deer Show visitors were not short of things to do or see. Image: Jasperimage
New Deer Show
Scottish Charity Air Ambulance representatives at New Deer Show. Image: New Deer Show
New Deer Show
This little one doesn’t want to leave New Deer Show. Image: Jasperimage
New Deer Show
New Deer Show food was a hit. Image: Jasperimage
New Deer Show
More New Deer Show fun. Image: Jasperimage
New Deer Show
A rather damp but warm July afternoon. Image: Jasperimage
New Deer Show
This young rock climber’s on her way up. Image: Jasperimage
New Deer Show
Family day out. Image: Jasperimage
New Deer Show
Keeping dry. Image: Jasperimage
New Deer Show
New Deer Show is one of the oldest agricultural events in Scotland. There’s something for all ages. Image: Jasperimage
New Deer Show
Umbrellas at the ready. Image: Jasperimage

Conversation