Farming 21 best pictures from New Deer Show Thousands of people attended the Aberdeenshire village's big agricultural event. New Deer Show was fun for all. Image: Jasperimage By Keith Findlay & Katherine Ferries July 21 2025, 2:44 pm July 21 2025, 2:44 pm Share 21 best pictures from New Deer Show Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/6810373/21-best-pictures-from-new-deer-show-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment New Deer Show is always great fun for the family, with plenty to see and do for all ages. And this year’s event was no different. Thousands of people attended the big event, the 177th edition, over it’s two-day run. Livestock classes featured hundreds of cattle, sheep and horses. Judges had a hard time picking the winners. Back for the 2025 New Deer Show after a few years’ absence were the Highland dancing and tractor pulling competitions. Packed schedule at New Deer Show And there were lots of other activities taking place in and around the main ring. A Jasperimage photographer was there to capture all the best moments. Thumbs up for New Deer Show. Image: Jasperimage Family fun at New Deer Show. Image: Jasperimage There was bouncing fun galore at New Deer Show. Image: Jasperimage Another two happy ew Deer Show visitors. Image: Jasperimage New Deer Show is always a great day out, no matter how old you are. Image: Jasperimage It’s even better when you can hitch a ride. Image: Jasperimage This little chap’s getting a great view of New Deer Show. Image: Jasperimage Enjoying the funfair at New Deer Show. Image: Jasperimage Stopping for a quick break. Image: Jasperimage Rain or shine, the fun’s all the same at New Deer Show. Image: Jasperimage New Deer Show visitors were not short of things to do or see. Image: Jasperimage Scottish Charity Air Ambulance representatives at New Deer Show. Image: New Deer Show This little one doesn’t want to leave New Deer Show. Image: Jasperimage New Deer Show food was a hit. Image: Jasperimage More New Deer Show fun. Image: Jasperimage A rather damp but warm July afternoon. Image: Jasperimage This young rock climber’s on her way up. Image: Jasperimage Family day out. Image: Jasperimage Keeping dry. Image: Jasperimage New Deer Show is one of the oldest agricultural events in Scotland. There’s something for all ages. Image: Jasperimage Umbrellas at the ready. Image: Jasperimage
Conversation