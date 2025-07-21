Junior Clydesdale from Thurso is judge’s choice for champion of champions at Caithness Show

Heavyweights of different hues stole the limelight at Caithness Show in Wick.

A junior Clydesdale from the Gersa stud on the outskirts of Thurso emerged as the star of more than 900 livestock entries.

Meanwhile, away from the competitive arena, the undoubted top draw were Easter Ross duo Tom and Luke Stoltman, widely touted as the world’s strongest brothers.

A bumper shirt-sleeved crowd attended the 182nd Caithness Show at the Riverside and Westerseat grounds.

And it again lived up to its reputation for providing a fun family day out.

Memorable day for Munros at Caithness Show

It proved particularly memorable for Clydesdale breeders Michael and Jacqueline Munro whose March-born foal, Gersa Lady Georgina, was picked out as the champion of champions.

She was accompanied in the final lineup of interbreed leaders in the main ring by her dam, Gersa Lady Lauren.

“We’re just over the moon – it’s been an emotional day for us,” said Michael.

Judge hails Caithness Show winner as a ‘a lovely foal’ who ‘stands so well’

He and his wife look after seven Clydesdales at Hollyview, Janetstown.

It is the first horse title the regular exhibitors have won at the show, never mind them going on to claim the supreme accolade.

Their bay roan calf, by Collesie Monarch, was picked out by the champion of champions judge, retired Thurso vet Sinclair Manson, who said: “She’s just a lovely foal and stands so well.”

Gersa Lady Lauren, who stood breed reserve behind her offspring, is a previous Clydesdale champion at Caithness. The seven-year-old bay mare is by Arradoul Balvennie.

Another showcase of Caithness livestock quality

Sinclair said his job was made tough by the very high standard of the competition.

He added: “I think what was on view again demonstrates the quality of livestock the county produces.”

For the reserve supreme, he picked the sheep leader.

This one was from Jonny Campbell’s North Country Cheviot flock at Bardnaclavan Farm, Janetstown.

It marked a very impressive show debut for the gimmer, who is after Soutra Cannonball and a homebred ewe. Her sister, by the same sire, won the Park Cheviot championship at this year’s Royal Highland Show.

Three-year-old Lybster Simmental leads cattle lines at Caithness Show

The reserve overall sheep stall was filled by the half-bred champion, a gimmer from Messrs Sutherland, of Sibmister & Stainland Farms, Thurso.

The family run one of the biggest sheep farms in the Highlands with their multi-breed operation involving about 2,000 breeding ewes.

Cattle lines were led by Simmental breeder Jonathan Gunn, of Mavsey, Lybster.

Jonathan, a roads engineer with Highland Council, has dominated the breed competition at Caithness for many years.

His latest winner, three-year-old cow Caithness Nymph, is after the main stock bull Corksie Jackpot and out of Caithness I Promise. She stood reserve overall supreme at Latheron.

The reserve overall cattle rosette went to Graham Sutherland, of Occumster with February-born Limousin cross heifer calf Mia, by Truman Idol, which topped the commercial class.

Runner-up overall horse was the in-hand leader from Isla MiIler, of Quarryside Croft House, East Murkle.

There was a welcome back to most of the poultry at the show, following its enforced absence since 2019 because of Covid regulations, bird flu and other avian diseases. The ban remains in place for waterfowl.

‘Tremendous atmosphere’

Overall poultry champion was Danny McCarthy, from Mey, with a three-year-old Australorp bantam hen.

Other show highlights included the Caithness Fittest Young Farmers competition and Caithness Animal Farm Park, an interactive petting zoo.

Caithness Show secretary Nicola MacLeod said: “It’s been a really busy show and has had a tremendous atmosphere with lots of smiling, happy faces. Thankfully, the weather has held for us – it’s been ideal weather for the crowd and for the livestock.”

Caithness Show results

Cattle

Highland: Champion — Ben Evetts, Station House, Bridge Street, Halkirk, with two-year-old heifer Margaret of Bardnaheigh. Sired by Muran Erchie the 2nd of Ardbhan, she stood champion native cattle at Latheron Show the previous week. Reserve – Ruby Evetts with Lady Anna of Bardnaheigh.

Simmental: Champion — Jonathan Gunn extended his long run of success with the breed champion, which also topped the cattle lines. The three-year-old Caithness Nymph is one of 35 pedigree Simmentals he runs at his holding at Mavsey, Lybster. The cattle champion, who stood reserve supreme at Latheron the previous week, is by stock bull Corskie Jackpot and out of Caithness I Promise. Reserve — Mr Gunn also took reserve with three-year-old cow Backmuir Kenzie’s Nespresso. Junior and senior bull and senior and junior bull calf: J & J Gunn.

Charolais: Champion — Shebster Una, a 25-month-old heifer from Gary Oag’s Achiebeg Farm, Shebster. Reserve in the breed at last year’s show, she is by Myerscough Phantom and out of Shebster Leah. Only entry.

Any other pure breed Continental: Champion — Gary Oag took top spot with one of his pure-bred Limousins, Brims Venice. The 13-month-old heifer is by the £50,000 AI bull Wilodge Cerberus and a homebred cow. Brims Venice stood continental champion and Young Farmers’ champion at Latheron. Reserve – A January-born British Blue bull calf took the reserve ticket for 10-year-old Matthew Tucker, of 21 Smith Terrace, Wick. Bull: G Oag. Cow: Graham Sutherland, The Antlers, Occumster. Heifer calf: Sophie Tucker, Wick.

Commercial: Champion — G Sutherland with the reserve cattle champion, February-born Limousin cross heifer calf Mia. By Truman Idol, she was making her show debut. Reserve – Gordon Douglas, Milton, Watten, with a cow and calf combination. Heifer in calf or milk and best pen of three calves: G Sutherland. Cow in calf or milk: G Douglas. Senior heifer calf and steer calf born between October 1 2024 and January 31 2025: Henry Sutherland, Drummuie, Golspie. Junior heifer calf and steer calf born on or after May 1 2025: Colin Mackay, The Croft, East Murkle. Steer calf born between February 1 and April 30 2025: James Manson, Upper Northfield Farm, Wick.

Young Farmers’ calf competition, pedigree calf born between March 1 and September 1 2024: Will Oag, Achiebeg, Shebster, with Brims Vandal. Pedigree calf born after September 2 2024: Sophie Tucker, Wick, with Stella.

Young handlers, aged 8-12: Ruby Evetts, Halkirk. 13-16 years: Jay Sutherland.

Sheep

Border Leicester: Champion: Messrs A Miller & Sons, Aimster, with an April-born tup lamb by Muirmouth Magician and out of a homebred ewe. Reserve — The Millers’ flock also took reserve spot with a homebred gimmer. Tup, shearling and ewe lamb: Messrs A Miller & Sons.

Suffolk: Champion — Stuart Sinclair, Haven View, Lower Gills, with a homebred shearling tup by a Cadgerfield sire. Reserve – William Barnetson & Sons, Lynegar Farm, Watten, with a homebred shearling on his first show outing. Tup lamb and ewe lamb – S Sinclair. Ewe and gimmer – Messrs B&L Swanson, East Murkle.

Half-bred: Champion Messrs Sutherland, Sibmister & Stainland Farms, Thurso, with a year-old, homebred gimmer which went on be picked out as the reserve overall sheep. Reserve – William Barnetson & Sons with one-crop ewe bred by Shearer, Lythmore. Three ewe lambs: Messrs A Miller & Sons. Ewe lamb: Alison Campbell, Glencroft, Glengolly.

Prime lambs: Champion — Messrs Sutherland with April-born Texel cross ewe lambs after a homebred tup. Stood first in class at Latheron. Reserve – Logan Moodie, Quoyshakes Farm, Bilbster, with two continental sired prime lambs. Pair of any other native sired prime lambs: Messrs DA&K Douglas, Achnamoine Farm, Watten. Pair of novice continental sired prime lambs: Susan Henderson, Quoyshakes Farm.

North Country Cheviot (NCC), park-type: Champion — gimmer from Messrs DN Campbell & Sons’ flock at Bardnaclavan Farm, Janetstown, which went on to be picked out as the interbreed sheep and reserve supreme champion. It was the first outing for the homebred daughter of Soutra Cannonball and a home-bred ewe. Reserve – James Henderson, Dunnet, with a March-born home-bred ewe lamb. Aged tup, three shear and over: Beth Thomson, Achscrabster Farm, Westfield. Two-shear tup: Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust. Shearling and tup lamb: Messrs DN Campbell & Sons. Ewe: J&W Mackay, Biggins Farm, Wick. Groups: J Henderson with three ewe lambs. Wool on NCC shearling: D&A Campbell, Mill Farm Croft, Thrumster.

NCC, hill-type: Champion: A gimmer from Andrew Campbell’s holding at Mill House, Stainland, Thurso, followed up her breed win at this year’s Royal Highland. She is after an East Lodge tup from a ewe Andrew bought in-lamb from David Henderson at an online sale during the Covid epidemic. Reserve — a three-shear tup from Andrew’s 80-strong flock. Two-shear tup: Messrs T Pottinger, Isauld, near Reay. Shearling, ewe and ewe lamb: QE Castle of Mey Trust. Tup lamb: Michael Kirk, Hollandmake, Barrock.

Blackface: Champion — Alan Sutherland, Bardnaheigh, Halkirk, with an Avonside-bred shearling out of a home dam. Reserve — Alan’s flock took reserve with a gimmer on her first outing. Aged tup: Messrs DA&K Douglas. Tup lamb: Mason Macleod, Thurso. Ewe: Abby Miller, Rockhill, Latheron. Ewe lamb: Kirsty Grant, Braehillor, Dunbeath.

Any other native: Champion — a South Country Cheviot on its show debut did the business for Alan Sutherland. The three-crop ewe is by a Chato tup and homebred ewe. Reserve — A Bardnaheigh two-shear tup on its first showing. Shearling tup and gimmer: A Sutherland. Tup lamb: Chloe Alexander, An Cala, Gills. Ewe lamb: Messrs DA&K Douglas.

Commercial sheep: Champion: Wm Barnetson & Sons with a two-crop Bluefaced Leicester-Texel cross ewe with March-born Texel lambs, by a Cairnside sire, at foot. Reserve – Messrs Sutherland with a one-crop Texel cross Cheviot mule ewe with twin Texel cross lambs at foot. NCC ewe or gimmer with lambs at foot: Messrs Sutherland.

Cross: Champion — Wm Barnetson & Sons scored another success with their Suffolk cross Texel cross gimmer by a homebred Suffolk sire. Reserve – Messrs Sutherland with a homebred March-born Texel cross ewe lamb. Aged tup, shearling and tup lamb: Messrs DA&K Douglas. Ewe: Messrs Sutherland.

Texel (MV): Champion: Angus Gunn, The Shiean, Thurso, with a February-born ewe lamb, produced by an embryo implant of a homebred ewe using AI bull Castlecairn Humbug. Reserve – Jamie Coghill, Burnside, Huna, with a gimmer. Shearling: J Coghill. Tup lamb and ewe: A Gunn.

Texel (non-MV): Champion: Stevie Blackwood, Mill Farm, Durran, with a homebred gimmer by a Lower Reiss tup. Reserve – Aiden Henderson, Dunnet, with a ewe lamb. Shearling: A Henderson. Tup lamb: S Blackwood.

Any other continental: Champion — K&N Mackay, Smithy House, East Mey, with a homebred gimmer, by Sunnybank Gregor, who stood male champion. Reserve — The same flock had the reserve champion with a ewe lamb. Aged tup: K&N Mackay. Shearling: Neve Sutherland, Bardnaheigh, Halkirk. Tup lamb: Messrs J&A Budge, Knockglass Farm, Watten. Ewe: Ellie Bain, Kennachy Farm, Forss.

Overall sheep group: Champion — Messrs Sutherland with prime lamb leaders. Reserve – Wm Barnetson & Sons with commercial leaders.

Fleece competition: Champion — Messrs DA&K Douglas with NCC fleece. Reserve – Messrs DA&K Douglas with Greyface Mule and lustre. Fine and mountain: Messrs DA&K Douglas. Medium: Katie Gunn, Shop Farm, Scotscalder. Natural coloured: Chloe Anderson, Plewlands, Duffus.

Wool on NCC shearling: D&A Campbell, Mill Farm Croft, Thrumster.

Young handlers: Champion — Abby Miller, Latheron. Reserve – Emily Morris, Newburgh.

Horses

Clydesdale: Champion — March-born foal from Michael and Jacqueline Munro pipped her dam to the breed honours before going on to be picked out as champion of champions. By Collessie Monarch, the bay roan is one of seven Clydesdales the couple run at their Gersa Stud at Hollyview, Janetstown. Reserve — the champion’s mother, seven-year-old bay mare Gersa Lady Lauren. Male two years and over: Mick Moore, Halkirk. Female, tree years and under and harness class: Andrew Swanson, Quarryside Farm, Castletown. Four years and over: Isla Miller, Quarry Side Crofthouse, East Murkle. Young handlers: Emma Mclean, Thurso.

Any other heavy horse: Ashley McLean, Thurso, with Woodcock Prince Archie.

Highland Pony: Champion — Margaret Anderson, Broynach, Thurso, with yearling Broynach Eve. Sired by Chapelhill Kyle and out of Zamora of Whitefield, she stood breed champion at Latheron. Reserve – Zelda of Carlung, a five-year-old homebred mare from Jade Cook, of Dorrery Farm, Halkirk. Over three-year-old gelding: Ashleigh Campbell, Castle View, March Road, Wick. Ridden four years and over: Jacky Macmillan, East Durran, Castletown.

Shetland Pony: Champion — Sarah Campbell, Framside, Calder, with standard Shetland filly Tayberrys Vanya. By Allen Grove Bentley and out of Millhouse Vitality, she was reserve to the breed champions at Latheron. Reserve – Fearne McCarthy, Seafield View, Mey, with Eliza Jane. Standard foal: Mare with foal at foot and foal, Natalie MacDonald, Halkirk. Gelding: Hannah Taylor, Framside, Calder. Miniature, yearling: H Taylor with reserve miniature champion Koistie Highland Lady. Filly, two to three years: Vivian Budge, Morvenview, Halkirk, with miniature champion Hjaltland Opal. Mixed standard and miniature, coloured: F McCarthy. Ridden, four years and over: Tabitha Patterson, Forss. Young handlers: H Taylor.

In-hand

Champion — I Miller, with the light-legged leader and reserve overall horse champion, 14-year-old part Arab-bred mare Dowhills Sophistication. Reserve – Susan Adamson, Orkney View, Thurso, with the coloured Llwyngwilym Della. Stallion/colt two years and over: Louise Bremner, Old Schoolhouse. Mare and foal: Becca Sinclair, Wick. Three-year-old filly or gelding: Sylvia Stewart, Ettrick Cottage, Achavrole. Yearling: Kimmy Lai, Occumster. Cob type: S Anderson. Mountain and moorland, small breed: Ruth MacInnes, Upper Latheron Farm, Latheron. Large breed: Jelena Scott, Strathkelda, Tankerness. Veteran horse or pony 15 years and over: Emma Florence, North Bylbster, Watten.

Ridden

Ponies: Champion — Zara Manson, Thurso, with Rushfield White Knight, who was also the lead rein winner. Reserve – 10-year-old Rachel MacGregor of Achardle Farm, Harpsdale, with Waxwing Armada. Horses: Champion — James Munro, Morven View, Spittal, with Edenagor Ned, who was runner-up in the light-legged entry. Reserve – Ruth Sutherland, of Dunn, Watten, with working hunter Saint James. Cob type, four years and over: Holly Henderson, Northfield, Halkirk. Arab, part-bred Arab or Anglo Arab four years and over: E Florence. Coloured, four years and over: R MacGregor. Mountain and moorland, four years and over: Kloe O’Brien, Upper Thrumster Farm. Under 128cm: Blaire Patterson, Forss. 138-148cm: J Scott. 148-158cm: Toots Cromarty, Hillcroft, Burray. Veteran horse 15 years or over: Gabby Ivey, Watten.

Other champions