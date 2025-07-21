Uptown Girl turns judge’s head at New Deer Show

Despite a thundery forecast, the rain held off at a busy New Deer Show.

David McKerrow’s Limousin heifer Tillycairn Uptown Girl took the spotlight as overall champion of champions.

From Uppermill, in nearby Ellon, the breed and overall cattle champion was tapped out by overall supreme judge and “Livestock Farmher” Nicola Wordie, of Glass, over the horse and sheep entries.

Describing her choice of champion, Nicola said: “She just stood out to me from the start.

“She has a lovely length and shape to her, with a nice deep chest.”

Champion’s prestigious New Deer Show title adds to supreme prize at Fife

Not her first supreme title, the two-year-old heifer previously took overall champion of champions at Fife. She was also breed champion at Angus and Echt.

Sired by Gunnerfleet Lion and bred from the Ampertaine Foreman-sired Homebyres Lovely, she was paraded in calf to Whinfellpark Underwriter.

She has a lovely length and shape to her, with a nice deep chest.” Judge Nicola Wordie

The runners up in the supreme championship were the overall best sheep and leading horse.

Topping the sheep section was Blue Texel gimmer Jems Juicy Luicy from Jennifer McKilligan, of Mains of Newtongarry, Drumblade.

Juicy Luicy also won at Echt

Juicy Luicy was sired by the 7,000gn Carly’s Hulk – a ram purchased at Carlisle in 2023 – and bred from Nantydderi Going for Gold, a dam bought at Worcester as a ewe lamb.

This show season has seen her place in her class at the Royal Highland Show and take breed champion at Echt.

New Deer Show‘s overall horse title went to the large mountain and moorland champion, nine-year-old Connemara gelding Holiday One and Last from Catriona Boxall.

Sired by Holiday Jack Frost and bred from Roxy Old Lady, this was his first championship.

New Deer Show prize adds to growing collection for Utopia Unique

Taking reserve interbreed cattle title was Utopia Unique, a two-year-old Charolais heifer from Blair Duffton, of Huntly.

Bred by Wendy Kingaby, she is by Stranagone Regan and out of Utopia Jacqueline.

This was her third breed championship this show season, having taken titles at Fife and Fettercairn. She also placed third at the Royal Highland Show.

Robbie Wilson’s Texel gimmer takes sheep reserve spot at New Deer Show

It was Robbie Wilson’s Texel gimmer that took reserve spot among the sheep.

Based at the Milnbank flock, Turriff, she is sired by the 30,000gn Clanfield Golden.

Her dam is a Sportmans Cannonball-sired ewe that goes back to the 2017 Royal Highland Show champion by Glenside Willynilly that went on to sell privately for £20,000.

This gimmer previously made the headlines by taking breed champion on her show debut at this year’s Royal Highland.

Reserve in the horse section went to Turriff breeder George Young’s Clydesdale Arradoul Ailsa May. A four-year-old mare, she is a daughter of the dam Arradoul Ellie May and sired by Redcastle Brelee Majestic.

More on this: 21 best pictures from New Deer Show

New Deer Show results

Cattle

Aberdeen-Angus (judge H Sclater, Turriff): Champion – M Wattie, Mains of Tonley, Alford, with 14-month-old bull Tonley Errol, a son of Kilmaluag Eriskay, a former stockbull at Harestone, and out of Tonley Jester Eric. This was his second outing, having taking the same title at Echt the previous week. Reserve – K Howie, Cairnton, Lumphanan, with five-year-old bull Rulesmains Phillip, previously breed champion at Fettercairn.

Charolais (judge L Coghill, Birsay, Orkney): Champion and reserve interbreed cattle – B Duffton, Huntly, with two-year-old heifer Utopia Unique. A daughter of Stranagone Regan and dam Utopia Jacqueline, she was bought privately from Wendy Kingaby. She previously took champion at Fife and Fettercairn and placed third at the Royal Highland. Reserve – AJR Farms, Milton of Collieston, Ellon with 21-month-old heifer Newlogie Uroyal Eclipse.

Simmental (judge L Coghill): Champion – Alistair and Duncan Whyte, New Beechlea, New Deer, with Whitecairns Nutmeg, a November 2022-born heifer by Banwy Bonzo and bred from Whitecairns Isla Kate. She took the same title at Echt. Reserve – A and D Whyte with 11-month-old heifer Blackford Ruby on her second show outing.

Limousin (judge Margaret Penny, Mintlaw): Champion, cattle interbreed and overall supreme – D McKerrow, Uppermill, Ellon, with homebred March 2023-born heifer Tillycairn Uptowngirl. A daughter of Gunnerfleet Lion and bred from the Ampertaine Foreman-sired Homebyres Lovely. She was paraded in-calf to Whinfellpark Underwriter, having previously secured championships at Angus and Echt. Also won supreme overall at Fife this year. Reserve – M Robertson, Fodderletter, Tomintoul, with 18-month-old bull Fodderletter Valiente.

Any other continental (judge Margaret Penny): Champion – Alison Watt, Birkenburn, Keith, with Strathisla Remy. A five-year-old British Blonde cow out of Strathisla Melody and Freefield Lewis. On her first outing, she was paraded with Strathisla Ava, her five-week-old heifer calf at foot. Reserve – Alison Watt with her five-week-old British Blonde calf Strathisla Ava.

Cross (judge D McArthur, Nairn): Champion – M Robertson, Fodderletter, Tomintoul, with a Limousin cross heifer by Cappleside Solomon, bought from Craig and John Roberston at Thainstone in October. Bred from a Limousin cross cow, she was reserve female at the Royal Northern Spring Show and took cross champion at Echt. Reserve – B Paterson, Cairndale Croft, Sauchen, with Buffy, a December 2024-born, homebred Limousin cross heifer.

Highland (judge J Singer, Auchenblae, Laurencekirk): Champion – Michelle Greaves, Logierieve, Ellon, with three-year-old heifer Eilidh Mairi of Ardiffery. A daughter of Ewan Buidhe of Craigieray and Froach Mairi Ruadh of Tilbouries, a dam that was bought privately as a yearling from Jim Fraser. She was champion at Echt and the North of Scotland Club Show. Reserve – J and L Fraser and Son, South Tilbouries, Maryculter, with March 2024-born bull Harris of Craigieray.

Shorthorn (judge J Frame, Wiston, Biggar): Champion – Rattray Estate, near Peterhead, with April 2024-born bull Rattray VIP. A son of Rattray Duchess Pandora and Royal Highland champion sire Hildaland Laird, this was his first outing. Reserve – Rattray Estate with a four-year-old cow, Rattray Duchess Ruby.

Any other native (judge J Frame): Champion – M Poyser, Coxon Herefords, New Aberdour, with five-year-old homebred Hereford cow Coxon 1 Damsel. Sired by Coxon 1 Jenson and out of Coxon 1 Jay 3, she was shown with her calf at foot, the Milovaig Vindicator-sired Coxon Commando. This was her second outing after having secured any other breed title at Echt. Reserve – Alana Clark, Carrbridge, with 20-month-old Belted Galloway heifer Millenium Pearl.

Sheep

Texel (judge G Gray, Lindean, Selkirk): Champion and reserve interbreed sheep – R Wilson, Milnbank Texels, Turriff, with a gimmer sired by the 30,000gn Clanfield Golden and bred from a Sportsmans Cannonball-sired dam. She took breed champion at the Royal Highland Show. Reserve – WJ Knox, Mid Haddo, Fyvie, with a four-crop-ewe that was breed champion at New Deer Show last year.

Suffolk (judge M Stuart, Ellon): Champion – Craig Paterson, Cranna Bridge, Aberchirder, with a gimmer on her first show outing. She is by Pyeston Highlander and bred from a Birness Banter-sired ewe. Reserve – A and S Simpson, Elgin with a homebred tup lamb.



Charollais (judge B Radley, Dumfries): Champion –Eilidh and Erin Duncan, Barnyards, Mintlaw, with a gimmer by Foxhill Bandit, a tup bought at Worcester in 2022, and out of a homebred ewe. She took the same title at Echt. Reserve – Eilidh and Erin Duncan with a ewe lamb.

Cheviot (judge P Fraser, Alcaig, Dingwall): Champion – A Polson, Porthlethen, with three-shear tup Swinister Delphinius. Bought at Quoybrae in 2022 for £6,000 from Robert Poleson. Sired by Overacres Big Lad and out of a Swinister ewe by Synton Rambo. He previously took any other native breed champion at Echt. Reserve – A Polson with a homebred three-crop-ewe that was female champion and reserve female championship at Turriff and New Deer respectively last year.

Beltex (judge C Baillie, Lanark): Champion – Ellie Miller, Miller Farms, Midmar, with a gimmer, Ellie’s Kinda Looking For It. Bred from last year’s reserve champion, Ellie’s How Do You Like Me Now, and sired by Smartass Jackpot, she was first in her class as a lamb at last year’s national show. Reserve – G Morrison, Keith, with a tup lamb.

Blue Texel (judge Melissa Irvine, Drummuir, Keith): Champion and interbreed sheep – Jennifer McKilligan, Mains of Newtongarry, Drumblade, with gimmer Jems Juicy Luicy. Sired by Carly’s Hulk, a 7,000gn purchase at Carlisle in 2023 and out of Nantydderi Going for Gold, a dam bought at Worcester as a ewe lamb. She placed at the Royal Highland and took breed champion at Echt. Reserve – Jennifer McKilligan with a tup lamb on only his second outing.

Any other breed (MV) (judge M Stuart): Champion – Cara and Iona Mallarkey, Airdlin Mains, Ythanbank, with Longfield Harp, a Dutch Spotted gimmer. Purchased in Carlisle in August 2024 as a ewe lamb, she is sired by Glencloy Elliot and bred from the 7,000gn Glencloy Erika. Reserve – C Cruden, Standingstones, Dyce, with Bleu De Maine shearling Standingstones Zulu.

Any other breed (non-MV) (judge C Stuart, Belnoe, Glenlivet): Champion – J Millican, Newton of Hasslewells, Rothienorman, with a homebred, one-crop Bluefaced Leicester ewe. She is sired by P3 Dunbrach, which goes back to G1 Highbrace Highlander.Took breed champion at Keith as a gimmer last year. Reserve – G Bain, Cairntop Kerry Hills, Fraserburgh, with a two-shear tup.

Jacob (judge A Byrnes, New Deer): Champion – I Forsyth, Milden, with two-crop ewe Old Time Chancer. Sired by Carrochy Tamdhu and bred from a homebred ewe, she previously placed second in her class at the Royal Highland. Reserve – A Scott, Huntly, with shearling Gothtehorn Cosmo.

Ryeland (judge Pat Maddock, Bennel Cottage, Dalbeattie): Champion – Gillian Gettings, Renmure Ryelands, Arbroath, with shearling Pittrichie Elvis. Sired by Landriggs Carduh and out of a Pittrichie Clarice, he took reserve male champion at Echt. Reserve – Gillian Gettings with aged ewe Dessland Clematis.

Small minority breeds (non-MV) (judge S Dey, Inverurie): Champion – S Robson, Loanhead, with Loanhead Brinn. A two-shear Badgerfaced Welsh Mountain ram, New Deer Show was his first outing. Reserve – Zoe Robson, Loanhead, with a Torwen Badgerfaced Welsh Mountain ewe lamb.

Cross sheep pens of three (judge A Baillie, Lanark): Champion – W and J Brown, Hilton of Culsh, with a pen of continental cross gimmers. Out of Texel cross dams and sired by a homebred Texel cross Beltex tup, this was their first show. Reserve – W and J Brown with a continental ewe and pair of lambs.

Cross-bred singles (judge W Cameron, Grange, Keith): Champion – D Moir, Cairness, with a native-bred, three quarter Suffolk ewe. Out of a homebred Suffolk cross Texel dam, she is by a Suffolk Cairness ram. This was her first outing. Reserve – Newton Farms with a continental ewe.

Horses and ponies