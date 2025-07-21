Highland heifer from Coul Estate wows judges at Sutherland Show

A stylish three-year-old Highland heifer was crowned champion of champions at Sutherland Agricultural Show.

The female, Cadrann 4th of Eilean Mor, from the Coul Estate partnership near Newtonmore, was tapped out by judge Jason Ballantyne, Brora, at Dornoch Links.

Shown by Allan and Lorraine MacDiarmid, she was bought at Oban last October for 8,000gn.

She was bred by Harris of Balemartine and is out of Cadrann of Eilean Mor.

Tigerlilly triumphs in equine classes at Sutherland Show

Champion interbreed horse was a two-year-old Clydesdale from Eric and Miranda Johnstone, of Ord Clydesdales.

The filly, Ord Tigerlilly, came into this year’s event as the reigning Sutherland Show champion of champions.

She is sired by Eskechraggan Ernest, a previous reserve champion and holder of the prestigious Cawdor Cup.

Meanwhile, Ord Tigerlilly’s dam, Ord Envy, is a past champion of champions at the Aberdeen Clydesdale Show. She was also overall horse champion at Black Isle Show.

It’s a hat-tick of Sutherland Show interbreed sheep wins for Mark Munro

Elsewhere at Sutherland Show, it was a memorable hat-trick of interbreed sheep championships for Mark Munro, of Invercharron Farm, Ardgay.

It follows two consecutive years of Mark taking the supreme sheep title with a Blue Texel.

This time, the winner was a Beltex shearling tup.

The successful breeder is also well known for winning cattle interbreed and breed championships on the north show circuit.

His prizewinning Beltex shearling tup, Kingledores Kingsman, was bought for £1,000.

The ram is sired by Todhall Happyfeet and out of Kingledores Flore.

Sutherland Show results

Cattle

Pure native (judge Ewan McColl, Golspie): Champion and reserve interbreed champion – Balavil Estate, Kingussie, Inverness, with Aberdeen-Angus heifer Toplass A030. This homebred, 18-month-old animal is by Kilmaluag Eriskay and out of Balavil House Toplass X931. Shown by Gerald Joyce, she took breed champion at Stirling Show last month. Reserve – Hamish Polson, Rowanfield, Strathpeffer, with a five-year-old Aberdeen-Angus cow, Spittal Shore Evora. Breed champion at Sutherland Show in 2024.

Pedigree non-native (judge Robert Taylor, Rothiemay): Champion and reserve – Coul Estate partnership, Newtonmore, with homebred 20-month-old heifer Coul Blue Trick or Treat. Sired by the 27,000gn Solway View Oden and out of Solway View Rosie. Reserve – homebred 18-month heifer Coul Blue Urban Legend, also by Solway View Oden and out of Solway View Pixie.

Highland (judge Stuart Mackay, Dalmally): Champion, interbreed champion, champion of champions and reserve – Coul Estate partnership, Newtonmore, with three-year-old heifer Cadrann 4th of Eilean Mor. This female was bought at Oban last October for 8,000gn. Sired by Harris of Balemartine and out of Cadrann of Eilean Mor. Reserve – four-year-old cow Molly of Black Glen.

Commercial (judge Paul Wilson, Wester Cairnglass): Champion and interbreed reserve champion – J Munro and Son, Invercharron Farm, Ardgay, with a six-month old Limousin cross homebred heifer, Baby Guiness. This female was reserve commercial champion at Latheron Show earlier in the month. Reserve – Fraser Family, Easter Clune Farm, Nairn, with a Limousin cross 16-month steer.

Crofters (judge Paul Wilson, Wester Cairnglass): Champion – Catherine Anne MacDonald, Lairg, with an 11-year-old Limousin cross cow, Daisy. Previously interbreed champion at Sutherland Show in 2024. Shown with a Ronick-sired calf at foot.

Sheep

North Country Cheviot, low ground (judge Sarah Campbell, Fort William): Champion and reserve interbreed champion – Luke Holmes and Sarah Balfour, Cragiebank Farm, Banffshire, with a park-type gimmer. This female was bought from Monmouthshire market in Wales for £500. Sired by Sebay Buccaneer and on her first outing. Reserve – Graham Johnstone, Hallcroft, Brora with a shearling tup.

North Country Cheviot, hill (judge John Mackay, Balnakeil): Champion and reserve – Jan and Hughie McKenzie, Langdale, Strathnaver, with a gimmer, Langdale Elsie. She was bought from Lairg for £275 and was on her first outing. Sired by Attonburn’s tup Bob the Builder and out of an Inkstack ewe. Reserve – a three-sheer tup from the Auldallan flock that was bought at Lairg for £9,000.

North Country Cheviot hill, crofters (judge Alistair Macleod, Skye): Champion – Rory MacIver, Blackmuir Croft, Heights of Dochcarty, with a gimmer bred by Allan MacDiarmid, Laggan. Sired by a £12,000 Badanloch tup bought from Lairg and on its first showing. Reserve – Ally Robertson, Tournag, Lairg, with a homebred ewe lamb.

Beltex (judge John Maclean, Turriff): Champion and interbreed champion – J Munro and Son, Invercharron Farm, Ardgay, with shearling tup Kingledores Kingsman. The bought-in male cost £1,000, and is sired by Todhall Happyfeet and out of Kingledores Flore. Reserve – Ryan Munro, Runachloie, Gruids, Lairg, with homebred tup lamb Lion Heart.

Texel (judge Chloe Macdonald, Acharacle): Champion and reserve – Mike Renwick, Ross-shire with a ewe lamb. Sired by Castlecairn Humbug, which was bought for £4,500 and out of a homebred ewe. Reserve – a tup lamb, also sired by Castlecairn Humbug and out of a homebred ewe. Both the champion and reserve were on their first outings.

Suffolk (judge Amanda Nicol, Dingwall): Champion – Bissett family Marinin, Evanton, with a shearling gimmer. The bought-in female cost £1,000, and is sired by the 18,000gn Sharps Charlie’s Angel and out of a Birness ewe. Reserve – Susan Ross, Ardvannie Croft, Edderton, with a tup lamb.

Shetland (judge Julia Watson, Cumbria): Champion – Alcorn and Ingram, Annavale, Biggar, with moorit gimmer Brucklay Villette. This bought-in female was bred by Clare Bailey from Perthshire. Sired by Wadley Magnus and out of Brucklay Vantaa. Reserve – Ian and Lesley Carnagie, Dowmin, Huntly, with a homebred two-shear tup. Champion Shetland at Sutherland in 2024.

Blackface (judge Stacy Tinney, Tomintoul): Champion – B and S Reive, Glenbow, East Baldoon, Ardross, with a one-crop ewe. This homebred female is sired by the son of a £17,000 Midlock tup and out of a Blackhouse sired ewe. Reserve – Emma Johnstone, The Rushes, Tor, with a tup lamb.

Zwartble (judge Megan Macpherson, Strontian): Champion and reserve – K and W Anderson, Cairnhill, Farr. Champion was their shearling tup Cairnhill Magician, a homebred male sired by Janetstown Legacy and out of a Graystone ewe. Reserve was their gimmer Cairnhill Mischief Maker, sired by Donbraid Jay and out of Craigies Gerry.

Cross (judge Luke Holmes, Banffshire): Champion and reserve – Gavin Breathet, Woodside Croft, Inverness. The champion was a two-crop Suffolk cross ewe, bred by a Melvin Stuart Suffolk tup and at her first show. Reserve was a ewe shown with twin Texel cross lambs at foot. Sired by the same tup as the champion.

Any other breed, native (judge Anna Wilson, Wester Cairnglass, Ardersier): Champion – Angus Mackay, Glaick, Ardross, with a two-crop Hampshire Down ewe. This bought-in ewe was purchased for £350 from the Henderson’s Maranatha flock. Reserve – Donald and Anne Henderson, Maranatha, Daviot, with a Hampshire Down ewe lamb.

Any other breed, continental (judge Rob Smith, Dornoch): Champion, interbreed champion and reserve – J Munro and Son, Invercharron Farm, Ardgay. Their champion was a Blue Texel tup lamb, homebred and sired by Walston Great Guns. Out of a homebred ewe. Reserve was a gimmer, Invercharron Jelly Bean.

Horses and ponies