All you need to know about Nairn Show

Nairn Show organisers are expecting a huge turnout for this Saturday’s big event, the 206th of its kind, in the town’s Davidson Park.

Nearly 5,000 people flocked to last year’s event.

But the total for the 2025 show may be higher as the event does not clash, as it often has in the past, with the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in Inverness.

Nairn Show president Paul Wilson was “in the final throes” of preparations when we caught up with him.

“Smaller shows like ours are very dependent on the weather but the forecast is looking good,” he said.

‘Fingers crossed’ for fine weather

He added: “We haven’t had a really wet day at the show since it moved to Davidson Park a few years ago.

“Fingers crossed we can keep that going on Saturday. We’re hoping for a big crowd.”

Some heavy rain last weekend created a few wet patches but the show team have been busy drying them out.

Nairn Show livestock entries up

“The showfield is looking alright,” said Paul, who’s in his second year as show president.

He’s but been involved in the annual agricultural event one way or another for the past decade.

Entries are up across all the main animal classes this year, meaning more pens.

Competition for the judges’ rosettes will, as always, be intense.

But there’s plenty of other activities lined up to keep everyone entertained.

Paul said: “We try really hard to put on a show that caters to everyone, of all ages.”

One of the highlights will be the Duke of Rutland, a fully restored 1900s steam engine.

There’ll be sheepdog and shearing displays.

And the world champion Galcantray Clydesdales are sure to attract lots of oohs and ahs.

Assistant show secretary Claire Cameron said: “This year we have 50% more sheep entries and about a 15% increase in horse entries.

“We’re anticipating the livestock entries to be extremely competitive.”

She added: “Nairn Show is about uniting town and country with our highly competitive livestock classes, main ring entertainment and trade stands from across the country.

“It features everything from agriculture, crafts and local businesses to food and, of course, quality local catering options.”

The show is organised every year by Nairnshire Farming Society and moved to its current location in 2022.

Claire said: “This saw an increase in local footfall and allowed us to build on the atmosphere that local shows hold dear- something that’s in abundance at Nairn Show.”

Who are the judges at this year’s Nairn Sh0w?

Champion of champions: Mr and Mrs W Downie, Ellands Farm, Brodie, Forres

Cattle

Highland: Arthur Hill, Hollybush House, Shropshire

Beef Shorthorn and Aberdeen-Angus: Andrew Adam, Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar

Charolais, Simmental and Limousin: Louise McArthur, Almar, Balfron

Cross: Liz Vance, Bridgehouse Farm, Whithorn

Overall and group of three beef cattle: John Macgregor, Allanfauld Farm, Kilsyth

Sheep

Blackface: Fulton Ronald, Fidden Farm, Finnphort, Mull

Crossbred: Ben Reive, Easter Baldoon, Ardross

Beltex: Ben Reive, Easter Baldoon, Ardross

Zwartbles (accredited and non-accredited): Mr L Sharp, Druidtemple Croft, Inverness

Suffolk: David Moir, Cairness, Fraserburgh

Texel: Douglas Webster, Lower Reiss Farm, Reiss, By Wick

Blue Texel: Wendy Hunter, West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Insch

Jacob: Scott Roberston, Conval Street, Dufftown

Bluefaced Leicester: Matthew Seed, Home Farm Auchry, Turriff

Any other breed, MV-accredited: David Moir, Cairness, Fraserburgh

Any other breed, non-accredited: Johnny Campbell, Barnaclavan Farm, Thurso

Mule: Matthew Seed, Home Farm Auchry, Turriff

Young handlers: Wendy Hunter, West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Insch

Overall sheep: John Macgregor, Allanfauld Farm, Kilsyth

Horses and ponies

Clydesdale: Jim Greenhill, Upper Tulloes, Letham, Forfar

Highland Pony: Sandra Yeaman, Coupar Angus

Shetland Pony: Mrs J Barugh, Aldbrough, East Yorkshire

Horse pairs and overall horse champion: Bruce Haliburton, Darroch Cottage, Blairgowrie

Industrial

Produce: Angela Veitch

Baking: Garry Mann

Handicrafts: Maurern Eastwood

Children’s baking and handicrafts: Emma-Louise Grandison, Haley Dawson and Claire Challinor

Wine: Barry Hardy, Eric Behrendt and Catherine Hamilton

Honey: Andy Anderson

Floral art: Paula Forbes

Horticulture: Douglas Martin and Sandra MacLennan

Group competition: Rev Linda Walker, and George and Sharon Asher

Nairn Show Q&As

How much are the tickets and where do I buy them?

Adults £15, concessions ((12-18s and over 65s) £10, Under 12s free.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate using cash or cards.

Is there parking?

Yes, and it’s free. Parking is on the showfield, with disabled places available.

Overspill parking at the old Nairn showfield.

Where is Nairn Show exactly?

It’s in Davidson Park, on Grantown Road

There are two entry points – a pedestrian gate accessible via Nairn skatepark and another leading from the car park

How do I get to the showground without a car?

There will be free shuttle buses from Nairn Bus Station from 9am-3pm.

Can I bring my dog?

“All well behaved (ish) dogs welcome on leads, with pet parade and dog race at 4.30pm”.

What time do the gates open and shut?

The show is on from 9am-5pm.