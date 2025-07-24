All you need to know about Nairn Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

All you need to know about Nairn Show

The 206th event in the annual series will have people flocking to it in their thousands this Saturday.

By Keith Findlay
Nairn Show
Tractor parade at last year's Nairn Show. Image: Nairn Show/Alexander Williamson

Nairn Show organisers are expecting a huge turnout for this Saturday’s big event, the 206th of its kind, in the town’s Davidson Park.

Nearly 5,000 people flocked to last year’s event.

But the total for the 2025 show may be higher as the event does not clash, as it often has in the past, with the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in Inverness.

Nairn Show president Paul Wilson was “in the final throes” of preparations when we caught up with him.

“Smaller shows like ours are very dependent on the weather but the forecast is looking good,” he said.

‘Fingers crossed’ for fine weather

He added: “We haven’t had a really wet day at the show since it moved to Davidson Park a few years ago.

“Fingers crossed we can keep that going on Saturday. We’re hoping for a big crowd.”

Some heavy rain last weekend created a few wet patches but the show team have been busy drying them out.

Nairn Show
Young handlers with their cattle at last year’s Nairn Show. Image: Nairn Show

Nairn Show livestock entries up

“The showfield is looking alright,” said Paul, who’s in his second year as show president.

He’s but been involved in the annual agricultural event one way or another for the past decade.

Entries are up across all the main animal classes this year, meaning more pens.

Competition for the judges’ rosettes will, as always, be intense.

Nairn Show
The 2024 Nairn Show champion of champions. Image: Nairn Show

We try really hard to put on a show that caters to everyone.”

But there’s plenty of other activities lined up to keep everyone entertained.

Paul said: “We try really hard to put on a show that caters to everyone, of all ages.”

One of the highlights will be the Duke of Rutland, a fully restored 1900s steam engine.

There’ll be sheepdog and shearing displays.

And the world champion Galcantray Clydesdales are sure to attract lots of oohs and ahs.

Nairn Show
Galcantray Clydesdales at last year’s Nairn Show. Image: Nairn Show

Assistant show secretary Claire Cameron said: “This year we have 50% more sheep entries and about a 15% increase in horse entries.

“We’re anticipating the livestock entries to be extremely competitive.”

Nairn Show
The 2024 Nairn Show supreme sheep champion. Image: Nairn Show

She added: “Nairn Show is about uniting town and country with our highly competitive livestock classes, main ring entertainment and trade stands from across the country.

“It features everything from agriculture, crafts and local businesses to food and, of course, quality local catering options.”

The show is organised every year by Nairnshire Farming Society and moved to its current location in 2022.

Claire said: “This saw an increase in local footfall and allowed us to build on the atmosphere that local shows hold dear- something that’s in abundance at Nairn Show.”

Nairn Show
Last year’s Nairn Show from above. Image: Nairn Show

Who are the judges at this year’s Nairn Sh0w?

Champion of champions: Mr and Mrs W Downie, Ellands Farm, Brodie, Forres

Cattle

  • Highland: Arthur Hill, Hollybush House, Shropshire
  • Beef Shorthorn and Aberdeen-Angus: Andrew Adam, Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar
  • Charolais, Simmental and Limousin: Louise McArthur, Almar, Balfron
  • Cross: Liz Vance, Bridgehouse Farm, Whithorn
  • Overall and group of three beef cattle: John Macgregor, Allanfauld Farm, Kilsyth

Sheep

  • Blackface: Fulton Ronald, Fidden Farm, Finnphort, Mull
  • Crossbred: Ben Reive, Easter Baldoon, Ardross
  • Beltex: Ben Reive, Easter Baldoon, Ardross
  • Zwartbles (accredited and non-accredited): Mr L Sharp, Druidtemple Croft, Inverness
  • Suffolk: David Moir, Cairness, Fraserburgh
  • Texel: Douglas Webster, Lower Reiss Farm, Reiss, By Wick
  • Blue Texel: Wendy Hunter, West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Insch
  • Jacob: Scott Roberston, Conval Street, Dufftown
  • Bluefaced Leicester: Matthew Seed, Home Farm Auchry, Turriff
  • Any other breed, MV-accredited: David Moir, Cairness, Fraserburgh
  • Any other breed, non-accredited: Johnny Campbell, Barnaclavan Farm, Thurso
  • Mule: Matthew Seed, Home Farm Auchry, Turriff
  • Young handlers: Wendy Hunter, West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Insch
  • Overall sheep: John Macgregor, Allanfauld Farm, Kilsyth

Horses and ponies

  • Clydesdale: Jim Greenhill, Upper Tulloes, Letham, Forfar
  • Highland Pony: Sandra Yeaman, Coupar Angus
  • Shetland Pony: Mrs J Barugh, Aldbrough, East Yorkshire
  • Horse pairs and overall horse champion: Bruce Haliburton, Darroch Cottage, Blairgowrie

Industrial

  • Produce: Angela Veitch
  • Baking: Garry Mann
  • Handicrafts: Maurern Eastwood
  • Children’s baking and handicrafts: Emma-Louise Grandison, Haley Dawson and Claire Challinor
  • Wine: Barry Hardy, Eric Behrendt and Catherine Hamilton
  • Honey: Andy Anderson
  • Floral art: Paula Forbes
  • Horticulture: Douglas Martin and Sandra MacLennan
  • Group competition: Rev Linda Walker, and George and Sharon Asher
Nairn Show
Floral exhibits at last year’s Nairn Show. Image: Nairn Show

Nairn Show Q&As

How much are the tickets and where do I buy them?

Adults £15, concessions ((12-18s and over 65s) £10, Under 12s free.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate using cash or cards.

Is there parking?

Yes, and it’s free. Parking is on the showfield, with disabled places available.

Overspill parking at the old Nairn showfield.

Nairn Show
Sheepdogs will be showing off their skills again this year. Image: Nairn Show

Where is Nairn Show exactly?

It’s in Davidson Park, on Grantown Road

There are two entry points – a pedestrian gate accessible via Nairn skatepark and another leading from the car park

How do I get to the showground without a car?

There will be free shuttle buses from Nairn Bus Station from 9am-3pm.

Can I bring my dog?

“All well behaved (ish) dogs welcome on leads, with pet parade and dog race at 4.30pm”.

What time do the gates open and shut?

The show is on from 9am-5pm.

Conversation