Business Farming

All you need to know about Banchory Show

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event at King George V Park.

By Keith Findlay
Banchory Show
Some of the cattle contenders at last year's Banchory Show. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Scottish agricultural show season reaches Banchory tomorrow (Saturday July 25) and thousands of people are expected to attend the event at King George V Park.

Show committee members have been working hard behind the scenes to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Adam Watson started coming to the annual show many years ago, with his dad.

This time he”ll be there as Banchory Show president.

“We’ve had a few rain showers in the run-up, but everything’s going to plan,” he said.

He added: “The weather forecast for Saturday is looking good.”

Banchory Show
Crowds enjoy the entertainment at the 2024 Banchory Show, Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Livestock numbers for Banchory Show picked up as event drew near

Livestock entries were slow to start with but picked up towards the end.

Competition judges will have at least 146 cattle, 250 sheep, and 220 horses and ponies to choose from.

As for people, it depends on the weather but Banchory Show can attract up to 8,000 on a good day.

Banchory Show
Last year’s Banchory Show champion of champions, Blue Texel Saltire Golden Girl, with handler Faith Miskelly. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Adam described the event as “a great opportunity for visitors to get up close to the animals in a controlled environment”.

The show is a welcome chance for people in the local farming community to get together and it also helps to raise much-needed funds for local causes, he added.

Banchory Show
A lineup of top-class sheep at last year’s event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Banchory Show dates back to 1820, when Deeside Agricultural Association was launched by Thomas Burnett, of Crathes, and Archibald Farquharson, of Finzean.

It was held annually at Market Stance, Banchory, until 1913, when it moved to Bellfield Park. Another move, in 1959, took it to King George V Park, where it is still held today.

Who are the judges at this year’s Banchory Show?

  • Champion of champions: Cattle, horse and sheep champion judges

Cattle

  • Aberdeen-Angus and native pairs: Alexander Norrie, Turriff
  • Pedigree Charolais, Limousin, British Blue, any other breed: Gordon Walker, Stonehaven
  • British Blonde, Simmental, Salers and Shorthorn: Richard Pettit, Fochabers
  • Highland and young handlers: Stuart Campbell, Dalmally
  • Commercial and continental pairs: Taylor Holloway, Galston
  • Carcass, on-hoof: Anna Forsyth, Peebles
  • Carcass, on-hook: McIntosh Donald, Portlethen
  • Interbreed champion (group of three) and overall cattle champion: Ian McLeay, Armadale

Sheep

  • Suffolk and senior young handler: Michael Leggat, Huntly
  • Blackface: Robert Paterson, Crieff
  • Texel: Keith Campbell, Lochgoilhead
  • Bluefaced Leicester: George Milne, St Andrews
  • Bluefaced Leicester, crossing type: Jimmy Bell, Carluke
  • Northern Short-tail: John Graham, Rothienorman
  • Beltex: Rachel Buckle, Carluke
  • Blue Texel and intermediate young handlers: Morgan Kay, Bonnybridge
  • Ryeland: Andy Frazier, Anstruther
  • Any other continental breed: Ian Beck, Stranraer
  • Any other native breed: Alan Cowens, Selkirk
  • Cross sheep and junior young handler: Kirsty Morton, Stirling
  • Carcass, on-hoof: Anna Forsyth, Peebles
  • Carcass, on-hook: McIntosh Donald, Portlethen
  • Overall champion: All sheep judges by a points system, excluding carcass judges

Horses and ponies

  • Clydesdale and heavy horse: John Anderson, Carmyllie
  • Highland Pony: Mrs S A Clark, Lockerbie
  • Shetland and Miniature Shetland Pony: N Marshall, Forgandenny
  • Overall heavy horse champion: All judges by a points system
  • Hunters and hacks section and saddle classes: Victoria Lord, Newmachar
  • Arab and ridden ponies: Emma Cowie, Turriff
  • Mountain and moorland: Christopher Grant, Newcastle
  • Potential ride and drive, rare and foreign breeds, and coloured: Hannah Atkinson, North Yorkshire
  • Veteran and local child’s pony: Leah Adams, Montrose
  • Overall light-legged champion: All horse judges by a points system

Industrial

  • Needlework and knitting: Mrs E Riddell & Mrs E Young
  • Handicrafts: Mrs H Robson
  • Cookery: Ms L Petrie
  • Preserves and produce: Mrs M Gordon
  • SWI communal: Mrs M Gordon and Mrs P Cooper
  • Floral art and children’s section: Mrs E Baikie
  • Young farmers: Mrs M Christie

Other

  • Scarecrow and trade stands: Gavin Fleming
  • Front cover competition: Alison Beaton

Banchory Show Q&As

What time does the show start?

Gates open to the public at 9am.

How much are tickets and where do I buy them?

Adults £12, senior citizens and 12-16-year-olds £6, Under 12s free. Pay at the gate by cash or card. The horse showfield at Beltcraigs will be cash only.

Is there parking?

Yes, with a £3 charge. Shuttle buses will run between the car park and showfields.

What can I see and do at Banchory Show?

Livestock, of course. Other competitions include a dog show, tractor push, Highland dancing, football, tug o’ war and the Scolty Hill race.

There will also be lots of food and drink options, plus sheep shearing, pipe band music, a livestock parade and display by the Deesidedly Flyball Dogs team.

Conversation