All you need to know about Banchory Show

The Scottish agricultural show season reaches Banchory tomorrow (Saturday July 25) and thousands of people are expected to attend the event at King George V Park.

Show committee members have been working hard behind the scenes to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Adam Watson started coming to the annual show many years ago, with his dad.

This time he”ll be there as Banchory Show president.

“We’ve had a few rain showers in the run-up, but everything’s going to plan,” he said.

He added: “The weather forecast for Saturday is looking good.”

Livestock numbers for Banchory Show picked up as event drew near

Livestock entries were slow to start with but picked up towards the end.

Competition judges will have at least 146 cattle, 250 sheep, and 220 horses and ponies to choose from.

As for people, it depends on the weather but Banchory Show can attract up to 8,000 on a good day.

Adam described the event as “a great opportunity for visitors to get up close to the animals in a controlled environment”.

The show is a welcome chance for people in the local farming community to get together and it also helps to raise much-needed funds for local causes, he added.

Banchory Show dates back to 1820, when Deeside Agricultural Association was launched by Thomas Burnett, of Crathes, and Archibald Farquharson, of Finzean.

It was held annually at Market Stance, Banchory, until 1913, when it moved to Bellfield Park. Another move, in 1959, took it to King George V Park, where it is still held today.

Who are the judges at this year’s Banchory Show?

Champion of champions: Cattle, horse and sheep champion judges

Cattle

Aberdeen-Angus and native pairs: Alexander Norrie, Turriff

Pedigree Charolais, Limousin, British Blue, any other breed: Gordon Walker, Stonehaven

British Blonde, Simmental, Salers and Shorthorn: Richard Pettit, Fochabers

Highland and young handlers: Stuart Campbell, Dalmally

Commercial and continental pairs: Taylor Holloway, Galston

Carcass, on-hoof: Anna Forsyth, Peebles

Carcass, on-hook: McIntosh Donald, Portlethen

Interbreed champion (group of three) and overall cattle champion: Ian McLeay, Armadale

Sheep

Suffolk and senior young handler: Michael Leggat, Huntly

Blackface: Robert Paterson, Crieff

Texel: Keith Campbell, Lochgoilhead

Bluefaced Leicester: George Milne, St Andrews

Bluefaced Leicester, crossing type: Jimmy Bell, Carluke

Northern Short-tail: John Graham, Rothienorman

Beltex: Rachel Buckle, Carluke

Blue Texel and intermediate young handlers: Morgan Kay, Bonnybridge

Ryeland: Andy Frazier, Anstruther

Any other continental breed: Ian Beck, Stranraer

Any other native breed: Alan Cowens, Selkirk

Cross sheep and junior young handler: Kirsty Morton, Stirling

Carcass, on-hoof: Anna Forsyth, Peebles

Carcass, on-hook: McIntosh Donald, Portlethen

Overall champion: All sheep judges by a points system, excluding carcass judges

Horses and ponies

Clydesdale and heavy horse: John Anderson, Carmyllie

Highland Pony: Mrs S A Clark, Lockerbie

Shetland and Miniature Shetland Pony: N Marshall, Forgandenny

Overall heavy horse champion: All judges by a points system

Hunters and hacks section and saddle classes: Victoria Lord, Newmachar

Arab and ridden ponies: Emma Cowie, Turriff

Mountain and moorland: Christopher Grant, Newcastle

Potential ride and drive, rare and foreign breeds, and coloured: Hannah Atkinson, North Yorkshire

Veteran and local child’s pony: Leah Adams, Montrose

Overall light-legged champion: All horse judges by a points system

Industrial

Needlework and knitting: Mrs E Riddell & Mrs E Young

Handicrafts: Mrs H Robson

Cookery: Ms L Petrie

Preserves and produce: Mrs M Gordon

SWI communal: Mrs M Gordon and Mrs P Cooper

Floral art and children’s section: Mrs E Baikie

Young farmers: Mrs M Christie

Other

Scarecrow and trade stands: Gavin Fleming

Front cover competition: Alison Beaton

Banchory Show Q&As

What time does the show start?

Gates open to the public at 9am.

How much are tickets and where do I buy them?

Adults £12, senior citizens and 12-16-year-olds £6, Under 12s free. Pay at the gate by cash or card. The horse showfield at Beltcraigs will be cash only.

Is there parking?

Yes, with a £3 charge. Shuttle buses will run between the car park and showfields.

What can I see and do at Banchory Show?

Livestock, of course. Other competitions include a dog show, tractor push, Highland dancing, football, tug o’ war and the Scolty Hill race.

There will also be lots of food and drink options, plus sheep shearing, pipe band music, a livestock parade and display by the Deesidedly Flyball Dogs team.