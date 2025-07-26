Olympian task awaits for Moray man in Los Angeles

Moray-based equestrian events stalwart Alec Lochore has been picked to play a key role in preparations for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

His task is to design the cross-country track for equestrian competitions at the Games.

Alec is a highly experienced cross-country course-designer and horse trials organiser.

Alec has track record at Olympics

The 53-year-old was involved in Blair Castle International Horse Trials, in Highland Perthshire, for many years.

He also ran the 2015 European Eventing Championships at Blair Castle.

In addition, he was eventing manager at the London 2012 Olympic Games, where he oversaw cross-country planning and test events at Greenwich Park, and at Tokyo 2020.

Alec is now event director for Scone Palace International Horse Trials. He designed the cross-country track for this inaugural event, which will take place from August 21-24.

Alec’s family home at Burgie synonymous with horse trials

His family home is Burgie, on the banks of the Moray Firth overlooking Findhorn Bay.

Parents Hamish and Polly Lochore ran horse trials at Burgie from 1977-2022.

It was there Alec cut his teeth as a cross-country course-designer at the age of 18, working alongside his father and brother, Hugh.

Burgie developed into a highly popular international three-day event, attracting the world’s elite riders to Moray every year.

Alec started his eventing career as a member of the Moray and Nairn branch of the Pony Club.

He was a successful rider and took part in the Badminton and Burghley Horse Trials.

Judges named him best rider aged under 25 at both events.

But organising events and course-design eventually left him too busy to compete.

Equestrian events for the 2028 LA Olympics will take place at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California.

Alec said he was “humbled, honoured and delighted” to have been asked to design the cross-country track.

He added: “It will be a great challenge and one which I am looking forward to immensely.

‘Biggest showcase’

“I am fortunate enough to have been involved with the organisation and planning of several Olympic Games,. Each one is unique and special.

“The Olympics is the biggest showcase that our sport – that any sport – has, and to be chosen as course designer is very exciting.”

But the lure of sunny California will not tempt Alec to move overseas.

“Scotland is still definitely home for me,” he said.

Scone Palace International Horse trials an ‘exciting proposition’

He added: “When I heard Blair Castle Horse Trials was going to run for the final time (last year), I felt very passionately that high-level equestrian sport should be retained in Scotland.

“I am delighted to be involved in this fantastic new event at Scone Palace.

“It is an exciting proposition to have another incredible backdrop in the palace, and world-class facilities at which to host a four-day event.”

As well as top-class eventing action, Scone Palace International Horse Trials will feature British Showjumping classes, Pony Club games, arena eventing and riding club competitions. The action takes place in the grounds of the palace and at Perth Racecourse.