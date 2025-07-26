Olympian task awaits for Moray man in Los Angeles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Olympian task awaits for Moray man in Los Angeles

Equestrian event expert Alec Lochore has been handed a key role in sunny California.

By Keith Findlay
Alec Lochore
Thoroughbred Moray man Alec Lochore. Image: Red String

Moray-based equestrian events stalwart Alec Lochore has been picked to play a key role in preparations for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

His task is to design the cross-country track for equestrian competitions at the Games.

Alec is a highly experienced cross-country course-designer and horse trials organiser.

Alec has track record at Olympics

The 53-year-old was involved in Blair Castle International Horse Trials, in Highland Perthshire, for many years.

He also ran the 2015 European Eventing Championships at Blair Castle.

In addition, he was eventing manager at the London 2012 Olympic Games, where he oversaw cross-country planning and test events at Greenwich Park, and at Tokyo 2020.

Alec is now event director for Scone Palace International Horse Trials. He designed the cross-country track for this inaugural event, which will take place from August 21-24.

Alec’s family home at Burgie synonymous with horse trials

His family home is Burgie, on the banks of the Moray Firth overlooking Findhorn Bay.

Parents Hamish and Polly Lochore ran horse trials at Burgie from 1977-2022.

It was there Alec cut his teeth as a cross-country course-designer at the age of 18, working alongside his father and brother, Hugh.

Burgie developed into a highly popular international three-day event, attracting the world’s elite riders to Moray every year.

Burgie horse trials
Action from the 2019 horse trials at Burgie House, Moray.

Alec started his eventing career as a member of the Moray and Nairn branch of the Pony Club.

He was a successful rider and took part  in the Badminton and Burghley Horse Trials.

Judges named him best rider aged under 25 at both events.

But organising events and course-design eventually left him too busy to compete.

Equestrian events for the 2028 LA Olympics will take place at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California.

Santa Anita Park
Santa Anita Park, California, is already well known for horse racing. Image: Shutterstock

Alec said he was “humbled, honoured and delighted” to have been asked to design the cross-country track.

He added: “It will be a great challenge and one which I am looking forward to immensely.

‘Biggest showcase’

“I am fortunate enough to have been involved with the organisation and planning of several Olympic Games,. Each one is unique and special.

“The Olympics is the biggest showcase that our sport – that any sport – has, and to be chosen as course designer is very exciting.”

Los Angeles Olympics 2028 flag
The 2028 Olympic Games will take place in Los Angeles. Image: Shutterstock

But the lure of sunny California will not tempt Alec to move overseas.

“Scotland is still definitely home for me,” he said.

Scone Palace International Horse trials an ‘exciting proposition’

He added: “When I heard Blair Castle Horse Trials was going to run for the final time (last year), I felt very passionately that high-level equestrian sport should be retained in Scotland.

“I am delighted to be involved in this fantastic new event at Scone Palace.

“It is an exciting proposition to have another incredible backdrop in the palace, and world-class facilities at which to host a four-day event.”

Action from the Burgham International Horse Trials in Northumberland.
Action from the Burgham International Horse Trials in Northumberland. Image: Red String

As well as top-class eventing action, Scone Palace International Horse Trials will feature British Showjumping classes, Pony Club games, arena eventing and riding club competitions. The action takes place in the grounds of the palace and at Perth Racecourse.

Conversation