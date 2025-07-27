Black Isle pair embark on 5,500-mile tractor run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Black Isle pair embark on 5,500-mile tractor run

Their mammoth trip around Britain's coastline is in aid of five worthy causes.

By Keith Findlay
Martin Gill, left, and Marius Anderson with Shirley Hastings, of RSABI, at the start of their trip
Martin Gill, left, and Marius Anderson with Shirley Hastings, of RSABI, at the start of their trip. Image: Muckle Media

Long-time friends Marius Anderson and Martin Gill have set off from the Black Isle in a beautifully restored vintage tractor to travel the full UK coastline.

The 5,500-mile adventure – their Road Rage Cowboy Challenge – is in aid of five charities.

It started at Highland Tractors, in Conon Bridge, and is expected to finish in October.

The mammoth journey is aimed at raising funds and awareness for causes which have had a personal impact on Marius and Martin.

What kind of tractor is it and which charities will benefit from Marius and Martin’s Road Rage Cowboy Challenge?

Their tractor is a lovingly restored classic Massey Ferguson 35x from the 1960s.

The five charities picked to benefit from its long coastal journey around the UK are RSABI, RABI, Cancer Research UK, the My Name’5 Dodie Foundation and SANE.

Marius and Martin have already raised £14,000, while also securing generous fuel donations to help reduce their costs and maximise funds for the five worthy causes.

Tractor was in need of some TLC

RSABI Highlands and Islands case officer Shirley Hastings was among those who gathered for the start of their expedition following the coastline of mainland Britain.

The 35x had been collecting dust in in Martin’s tractor collection, craving some TLC.

Marius, a former Massey Ferguson dealership mechanic, offered to renovate the tractor.

One thing led to another, and suddenly we had a route mapped around the coast of Britain.”

Martin explained: “If I covered the cost of parts, he would put in the hours.

“His only request was that we use the tractor for a charity run.

“One thing led to another, and suddenly we had a route mapped around the coast of Britain.”

Painstaking restoration work

The two friends painstakingly stripped the tractor down to its bare bones. Over the course of 18 months, with countless hours of work, they brought the machine back to life.

Martin said: “It was hard work, but as the months passed we could see the machine taking shape.

“Finally, after about 18 months and much dedication, the restoration was complete.

“The 35x had been road-tested and was running smoothly, ready for the challenge ahead.

Huge undertaking

It’s a huge undertaking, both logistically and financially, but the pair are determined.

Explaining how they chose the five charities to support, Marius said: “These organisations have been significant in our lives.

“Each one is linked to a personal story, a family member or friend who has been touched by illness or hardship.”

To donate to the challenge visit givewheel.com/fundraising/8884/road-rage-cowboy/

banknotes
Donations for the tractor run will help five charities. Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Marius and Martin’s sterling fundraising efforts

Marius and Martin, a farmer and haulier, have a history of charity work.

In 2022, Marius embarked on a motorbike journey from Aberdeenshire to Norway in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.  Martin is behind the highest amount raised – more than £70,000 – by a contestant in Highland Hospice’s annual fundraiser, Strictly Inverness.

Conversation