Black Isle pair embark on 5,500-mile tractor run

Long-time friends Marius Anderson and Martin Gill have set off from the Black Isle in a beautifully restored vintage tractor to travel the full UK coastline.

The 5,500-mile adventure – their Road Rage Cowboy Challenge – is in aid of five charities.

It started at Highland Tractors, in Conon Bridge, and is expected to finish in October.

The mammoth journey is aimed at raising funds and awareness for causes which have had a personal impact on Marius and Martin.

What kind of tractor is it and which charities will benefit from Marius and Martin’s Road Rage Cowboy Challenge?

Their tractor is a lovingly restored classic Massey Ferguson 35x from the 1960s.

The five charities picked to benefit from its long coastal journey around the UK are RSABI, RABI, Cancer Research UK, the My Name’5 Dodie Foundation and SANE.

Marius and Martin have already raised £14,000, while also securing generous fuel donations to help reduce their costs and maximise funds for the five worthy causes.

Tractor was in need of some TLC

RSABI Highlands and Islands case officer Shirley Hastings was among those who gathered for the start of their expedition following the coastline of mainland Britain.

The 35x had been collecting dust in in Martin’s tractor collection, craving some TLC.

Marius, a former Massey Ferguson dealership mechanic, offered to renovate the tractor.

Martin explained: “If I covered the cost of parts, he would put in the hours.

“His only request was that we use the tractor for a charity run.

“One thing led to another, and suddenly we had a route mapped around the coast of Britain.”

Painstaking restoration work

The two friends painstakingly stripped the tractor down to its bare bones. Over the course of 18 months, with countless hours of work, they brought the machine back to life.

Martin said: “It was hard work, but as the months passed we could see the machine taking shape.

“Finally, after about 18 months and much dedication, the restoration was complete.

“The 35x had been road-tested and was running smoothly, ready for the challenge ahead.

Huge undertaking

It’s a huge undertaking, both logistically and financially, but the pair are determined.

Explaining how they chose the five charities to support, Marius said: “These organisations have been significant in our lives.

“Each one is linked to a personal story, a family member or friend who has been touched by illness or hardship.”

To donate to the challenge visit givewheel.com/fundraising/8884/road-rage-cowboy/

Marius and Martin’s sterling fundraising efforts

Marius and Martin, a farmer and haulier, have a history of charity work.

In 2022, Marius embarked on a motorbike journey from Aberdeenshire to Norway in aid of Prostate Cancer UK. Martin is behind the highest amount raised – more than £70,000 – by a contestant in Highland Hospice’s annual fundraiser, Strictly Inverness.