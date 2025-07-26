All you need to know about Turriff Show

Turriff Show 2025 has a huge number of livestock entries lined up across more than 1,500 classes.

Scotland’s largest two-day agricultural show will be held on Sunday and Monday August 3-4.

More than 300 cattle, nearly 800 sheep, and around 700 horses and ponies will be competing for a share of an £88,000-plus prize pot.

Turriff is always popular for national breed shows and this year is no different.

‘Turra’ Show to host Limousin Grand Prix National

The Scottish Limousin Grand Prix National will add extra excitiment.

It will be judged by Paul Rainey, of Northern Ireland, who said: “I’m the third generation in my family to be involved with breeding and showing Limousin.

“This year will be the first time I have attended Turriff Show, but I’ve heard great reports about the outstanding quality of livestock, hospitality and support it brings each year.

‘Fabulous’ Scottish livestock

“I’m very much looking forward to witnessing the fabulous stock in the north of Scotland, particularly the strong show of Limousins that will be travelling from throughout the country to compete.”

It’s not just cattle, sheep, horses and ponies at Turriff Show.

This year’s event will also feature 55 goats, 232 pigeons and 99 rabbits or cavies.

And a presentation of prizes for the annual carcass cattle and butchery lamb classes will take place at Woodhead Brothers’ stand on the Sunday at 1pm.

The show’s champion of champions will be announced in the main ring on the Monday.

‘Uplifting’ Turriff Show entries

Turriff Show president John Ledingham said: “It’s really uplifting to see such large entry numbers for all classes again.

“The quality and quantity of the livestock is what really makes our much-loved show so distinguished from all the other agricultural events.

“We’re very thankful for the time and energy exhibitors put into preparing animals for the two-day show, and will be ready to welcome them to the main ring next month.”

Balmaud Distillery, a new family-run business in Turriff, is lead sponsor for the show.

The event ususally attracts more than 24,000 visitors, uniting people from all backgrounds, as they come to explore the very best of Scottish agriculture, from livestock classes and trade stands to sampling Scotland’s iconic food and drink.

Crowds gather around the impressive main ring to enjoy a packed schedule of entertainment throughout the two-day event.

Main ring entertainmeny this year will include The March of Time, a parade of agricultural machinery from differernt eras.

From the exhilarating Flyin’ Ryan stunt show to the return of the ever popular and hilariously entertaining Sheep Show, there’s something for everyone over the two days.

Mr Ledingham added: “No other event brings agriculture and the wider community together quite like Turriff Show.”

No two days the same at Turriff Show

And show secretary Gail Greig said: “No two days are the same at Turriff Show.

“A fun-filled family day out to experience a range of farming activities and opportunity to learn something new is guaranteed

“Last year, we introduced a horseshoe-shaped marquee combining the arts and crafts display, shopping mall and exhibition all in one. This is set to return for 2025.

“The EQ Food and Drink Pavilion continues to grow, as we welcome new exhibitors to showcase a rich supply of the region’s finest food.

“They will join longstanding favourites including Wark Farm Pies, Louise’s Farm Kitchen, Bakery Lane, Rora Dairy and many more.”

Mr Ledingham concluded: “Agricultural shows like ours are at the heart of rural life.

“They bring us together to showcase the best of the north-east region – from livestock and horticulture to food, crafts and the incredible talents of our community.

“These events are more than just competitions – they’re a celebration of hard work, resilience, and the spirit that defines our farming communities.”

Who are the judges for this year’s Turriff Show?

Champion of champions: Donald Young, Perthshire

Cattle

Overall: John Scott, Tain

Groups, pairs and young bull interbreed: Andrew Adam, Forfar

Limousin Grand Prix: Paul Rainey, County Derry

Aberdeen-Angus: Andrew Hodge, Duns

Beef Shorthorn and beef young handlers: Jane Landers, Newton Stewart

British Blue and any other breed: Ali Jackson, Annan

British Charolaid and British Simmental: John Jeffrey, Kelso

Highland: Charlie McLean, Duns

Commercial: Balfour Baillie

Carcass, butchers’ lambs: Woodhead Brothers, Turriff

Sheep

Overall and pairs: James Warnock

Beltex: John Cowan, Auchincruive

Blackface and collie dogs: Jim Ramsay, Dumfries

Bluefaced Leicester, traditional and crossing: Clark Lamont, Dumfries

Blue Texel: David Alexander, Ayrshire

Charollais: Russell Gray, Lanark

Ryland: Eilidh Simmons, Ballindalloch

Small and horned minority breeds: Bruce Johnson, Shetland

Suffolk: Mike Black, Fife

Texel: Robert Cockburn, Perth

Zwatrbles: Iain Bissett

Any other breed, accredited: Peter Fraser, Ross-shire

Any other breed, non-accredited: Pat Imlah

North Country Cheviot: Jonnie Campbell, Caithness

Cross, pens of three: Bill Cameron, Keith

Cross, singles and young handlers: Nicola Wordie, Huntly

Butchers’ lambs: Woodhead Brothers, Turriff

Goats

Dairy and pygmy: Aidan Yule, Glamis

Horses and ponies

Overall in-hand: Jane Barry, Dingwall

Overall ridden: Martyn Adams, Fyvie

Working hunter, ride: Jane Barry, Dingwall

Working hunter, confirmation: Jo Jack, Fife

Course builder: Calum McDonald, Belhelvie

Hunters and hacks, in-hand: Adam Brooke, Hull

Hunters and hacks under saddle, ride: Brian Storey

Hunters and hacks under saddle, confirmation: Rosemary Brown

Show and hunter ponies under saddle: Victoria Campbell

Mountain and moorland, large: Peter Boustead, Lancaster

Mountain and moorland, small: Marguerite Osborne, Kirriemuir

Ride and drive/driving competition: Alistair McNinch, Ayr

Riding ponies, hunter pony breeding and Arabs, Anglo Arabs and part-bred Arabs, in-hand and under saddle: John Karwl-Jakes, Fraserburgh

Coloureds: Ross Beeston Delap, Durham

Veteran horses and ponies: Arlene Mackie

Ex-race horses: Brian Storey

Highland Pony, including ridden class: Gillian McMurray, Lockerbie

Shetland Pony, standard and ridden: Mrs E Lewis, Lincoln

Miniature Shetland Pony: Di Johnston, Leyburn

Young handlers: Anna Thain, Aberdeenshire

Donkeys: Robert Cunningham, Carluke

Clydesdale: Yvonne Pringle, Newtongrange

Rabbits and cavies

Fancy, lop, fur and rex: Richard Grindey, Abergavenny

Pet: Robert Murphy, Glasgow

Cavies, self: Louise Potts, Northumberland

Cavies, non-self: Oliver Joyce, Kendal

Other

Poultry and eggs: Stephen Elliott, Huntly

Fancy pigeons: Graham Bates, Norfolk

Show racer and racing pigeons: Colin Jekell, Norfolk

Turriff Show Q&As

How much are the tickets and where do I buy them?

£21 per adult, with £2 online discount applied. Childern 15 and under free.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate but visitors are advised to purchase online at turriffshow.org/tickets/ before August 1 to claim a discount – and for quicker access on the day.

Is there parking?

Yes, tickets can be purchased online for £5. Catch a tractor and trailer taxi to get to the main gate.

What kind of exhibits and displays can I expect?

More than 300 trade stands from farm machinery and equipment, food and drink stalls, livestock and equine exhibits. Also The Sheep Show and Flyin’ Ryan stunts.

Are food and drinks available at the venue?

The EQ food and drink marquee will have more than 50 exhibitors, with produce to try and buy. Other attractions inclde a food villagee, catering vans and new cider bar, as well as a prosecco bar and beer tent.

Is the event suitable for children?

Yes, and there will be an indoor kids’ play area – Old Macdonalds – in Ferguson Hall.

Is the venue accessible to people with mobility needs?

Yes, and Shopmobility will be providing mobility scooter/wheelchair hire for visitors.

Most of the showfield has paved surfaces.

What should I wear?

Keep an eye on the weather forecast, show organisers advise, adding: “We will keep you updated on our Facebook and Instagram channels @Turriff Show on the days before. However, we always recommend taking a raincoat and practical footwear.”

Are pets allowed at the show?

Yes, well-behaved dogs on leads only. Dogs are not permitted inside marquees.