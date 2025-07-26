Farming Gallery: Turriff Show through the years Take a look back at some of the memories from Turriff's big agricultural event. There were joyful celebrations in the showring at Turriff last year: Image: Craig Stephen By Keith Findlay July 26 2025, 6:00 am July 26 2025, 6:00 am Share Gallery: Turriff Show through the years Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/6814700/gallery-turriff-show-through-the-years/ Copy Link 0 comment Turriff Show is a north-east institution, attracting crowds to the Aberdeenshire town in their droves. It is Scotland’s largest two-day agricultural event. And The Press & Journal has captured the best moments over many years. Here’s some of our snapshots of history, with more to follow once this year’s Turriff Show, on Sunday and Monday August 3-4, is done and dusted. Turriff Show in 1968. Image: DC Thomson Turriff Show 1990 champion Shorthorn. Image: DC Thomson Equine contender at the 1990 Turriff Show. Image: DC Thomson Judging the bunnies at the 2024 event. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing Handlers with their goats which are under the judge’s watchful eye at the 1971 Turriff Show. Image: DC Thomson Stirring tunes at the 2024 Turriff Show. Image: Craig Stephen Sulky trotting is always a big attraction at Turriff Show. This picture is from 1977. Image: DC Thomson Children’s race at the 2016 Turriff Show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Stunt show at flames at Turriff Show in 2016. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Insch farmer Yvonne Mair took home the championship rosette in the commercial cattle section at Turriff Show in 1992. Image: DC Thomson A large crowd looks on as Turriff Pipe Band leads the parade of prize-winning stock round the arena at the Turriff Show in August 1991. Image: DC Thomson The late Queen at the 150th Turriff Show in 2014. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson Coach James Norrie provides encouragement to the tug o’ war team at Turriff Show in 1989. Image: DC Thomson Winged entries at the 2024 Turriff Show. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing
