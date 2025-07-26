Gallery: Turriff Show through the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Turriff Show through the years

Take a look back at some of the memories from Turriff's big agricultural event.

Turriff Show
There were joyful celebrations in the showring at Turriff last year: Image: Craig Stephen
By Keith Findlay

Turriff Show is a north-east institution, attracting crowds to the Aberdeenshire town in their droves.

It is Scotland’s largest two-day agricultural event.

And The Press & Journal has captured the best moments over many years.

Here’s some of our snapshots of history, with more to follow once this year’s Turriff Show, on Sunday and Monday August 3-4, is done and dusted.

A black and white photograph of Turriff showground in 1968, with the grass circle where the classes took place at the centre of the photograph and people and stands all round it.
Turriff Show in 1968. Image: DC Thomson
A cattleman shows a brown Shorthorn bull which was voted champion of Turriff Show in 1990.
Turriff Show 1990 champion Shorthorn. Image: DC Thomson
A groom works on a horse to get it ready for the showground at Turriff in 1990.
Equine contender at the 1990 Turriff Show. Image: DC Thomson
Three rabbits line up for judging in the pet classes at Turriff Show in 2024.
Judging the bunnies at the 2024 event. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing
A line-up of five handlers, all wearing aprons, lead white goats into the showring in 1971. In the foreground, a judge in a white coat walks along the line with a clipboard, before making her decision.
Handlers with their goats which are under the judge’s watchful eye at the 1971 Turriff Show. Image: DC Thomson
A pipe band wearing red and green kilts, black waistcoats and ties and white shirts, march in lines into the ring at Turriff Show in 2024.
Stirring tunes at the 2024 Turriff Show. Image: Craig Stephen
A rider in a single-person carriage is pulled round the race track by a chestnut horse in the sulky trotting race in 1977.
Sulky trotting is always a big attraction at Turriff Show. This picture is from 1977. Image: DC Thomson
Youngsters take to the field in a running class in 2016, watched by a crowd of parents and visitors.
Children’s race at the 2016 Turriff Show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A motorbike bursts through a burning frame as part of a stunt show in 2016. The air around him is filled with flames and black smoke, yet he emerges unhurt.
Stunt show at flames at Turriff Show in 2016. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Smiling young farmer Yvonne Mair gives her champion bull a hug after he was declared champion in 1992's show. He wears his rosettes proudly on his head collar as his owner smiles at the camera.
Insch farmer Yvonne Mair took home the championship rosette in the commercial cattle section at Turriff Show in 1992. Image: DC Thomson
A pipe band in red kilts, black jackets and Glengarry hats lead the handlers and champions of the show, including cattle and horses, round the showring, watched by a huge crowd behind the white barrier.
A large crowd looks on as Turriff Pipe Band leads the parade of prize-winning stock round the arena at the Turriff Show in August 1991. Image: DC Thomson
Queen Elizabeth II, dressed in a grey coat and light blue hat, visits one of the stands in 2014. She talks to the stallholder while the Lord Lieutenant and other dignitaries look on smiling.
The late Queen at the 150th Turriff Show in 2014. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Five men take the strain in this photograph of the tug 'o' war team from 1989. The photographer is down low, looking straight along the rope as it is pulled away from shot.
Coach James Norrie provides encouragement to the tug o’ war team at Turriff Show in 1989. Image: DC Thomson
This photograph from 2024 is taken through the bars of cages where homing pigeons are ready to be judged. Three people are behind the cages facing the camera and looking at the competing birds.
Winged entries at the 2024 Turriff Show. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

