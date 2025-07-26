Exclusive: North-east farm diversifies into whisky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Exclusive: North-east farm diversifies into whisky

The Strachans, of King Edward, near Turriff, hope to open thetheir new distillery to the public in 2026.

Balmaud Distillery's top team
Balmaud Distillery's top team includes founder and chairman Wilson Strachan, right, pictured here with his daughter, company managing director Shannon Green, and her husband, AJ Green. Image: Lois Campbell/Jane Craigie Marketing
By Keith Findlay

A long-established farming family based near Turriff are diversifying into whisky production.

Wilson Strachan and his team have alreday been dubbed “old school farmers, new school distillers”.

Balmaud whisky is the realisation of a lifelong dream rooted in generations of hard work, family farming tradition and a deep connection to the land.

My father once told me he dreamed of building a distillery.” Wilson Strachan.

Wilson, founder and chairman, and his family have farmed Mill of Balmaud, in King Edward, for more than 60 years.

“We’ve been growing barley for the malt whisky industry for over 50 years,” he told us.

Dad’s whisky-making dream

He added: “My father once told me he dreamed of building a distillery.

“When he said that, he planted a seed in my mind.

“I knew what a great opportunity it would be to use our own barley and our own resources. Now, here we are.”

Balmaud Distillery
Maturing Balmaud whisky: Image: Balmaud Distillery

The business is already up and running, with the first casks filled. There’s also a Balmaud gin.

Updating followers on Facebook, Balmaud Distillery said: “Crafted from barley grown on our own land and matured on-site, these casks mark the beginning of our single estate spirit.

“We’re offering a limited number for private ownership – a rare opportunity to be part of our earliest chapter.

“The journey is only just beginning, and we’re building something to last.”

Balmaud Distillery
Wilson, Shannon and AJ next to the distillery’s whisky stills. Image: Lois Campbell/Jane Craigie Marketing

Another post said: “Every element of Balmaud Distillery has been designed to honour the place it was built on. From grain to glass, sustainability is at the core of what we do.

“The barley we use is grown just metres from the stillhouse. Water is drawn from the land we’ve farmed for generations. And the distillery itself is partly powered by the wind, with two 2.3MW (megawatt) turbines generating energy from the surrounding hillside.

More green credentials indoors

“Inside, our production process is guided by world-class distilling technology and energy-efficient systems. We recycle heat and water throughout the process, and minimise waste at every stage – ensuring what we take from the land is returned with care and respect.”

Balmaud Distillery
Balmaud Distillery whisky barrels. Image: Balmaud Distillery

The new distillery started as a “shared idea, spoken about over family dinners and sketched out on scrap paper”.

Balmaud is the main sponsor of the 2025 Turriff Show, taking place on August 3 and 4.

“We’re proud to be part of Turriff Show,” Wilson said, adding “It’s more than just a local show – it’s a celebration of the agricultural way of life.

“Just like distilling, it’s built on hard work, pride in local produce and community support. Visitors will be able enjoy a Balmaud gin in bars around the show this year.”

Balmaud is a ‘field to bottle operation’

Balmaud managing director Shannon Green, Wilson’s daughter, descibed the new business as a “field to bottle operation that marries traditional agriculture with modern and sustainable distilling practices”.

The Strachans and their team have plans for a visitor centre to showcase the whole barley growing and whisky-making process from start to finish.

Farming and distilling showcase

Wilson added: “We want people to learn about where the product comes from and how it is processed, and not just enjoy the finished bottle.

“It’s about showcasing how farming and distilling go hand-in-hand and have done for generations.

“We will be opening the distillery to the public in 2026, offering a range of gin, vodka and rum, with our whisky being added to the range in 2028.”

