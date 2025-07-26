Exclusive: North-east farm diversifies into whisky

A long-established farming family based near Turriff are diversifying into whisky production.

Wilson Strachan and his team have alreday been dubbed “old school farmers, new school distillers”.

Balmaud whisky is the realisation of a lifelong dream rooted in generations of hard work, family farming tradition and a deep connection to the land.

My father once told me he dreamed of building a distillery.” Wilson Strachan.

Wilson, founder and chairman, and his family have farmed Mill of Balmaud, in King Edward, for more than 60 years.

“We’ve been growing barley for the malt whisky industry for over 50 years,” he told us.

Dad’s whisky-making dream

He added: “My father once told me he dreamed of building a distillery.

“When he said that, he planted a seed in my mind.

“I knew what a great opportunity it would be to use our own barley and our own resources. Now, here we are.”

The business is already up and running, with the first casks filled. There’s also a Balmaud gin.

Updating followers on Facebook, Balmaud Distillery said: “Crafted from barley grown on our own land and matured on-site, these casks mark the beginning of our single estate spirit.

“We’re offering a limited number for private ownership – a rare opportunity to be part of our earliest chapter.

“The journey is only just beginning, and we’re building something to last.”

Another post said: “Every element of Balmaud Distillery has been designed to honour the place it was built on. From grain to glass, sustainability is at the core of what we do.

“The barley we use is grown just metres from the stillhouse. Water is drawn from the land we’ve farmed for generations. And the distillery itself is partly powered by the wind, with two 2.3MW (megawatt) turbines generating energy from the surrounding hillside.

More green credentials indoors

“Inside, our production process is guided by world-class distilling technology and energy-efficient systems. We recycle heat and water throughout the process, and minimise waste at every stage – ensuring what we take from the land is returned with care and respect.”

The new distillery started as a “shared idea, spoken about over family dinners and sketched out on scrap paper”.

Balmaud is the main sponsor of the 2025 Turriff Show, taking place on August 3 and 4.

“We’re proud to be part of Turriff Show,” Wilson said, adding “It’s more than just a local show – it’s a celebration of the agricultural way of life.

“Just like distilling, it’s built on hard work, pride in local produce and community support. Visitors will be able enjoy a Balmaud gin in bars around the show this year.”

Balmaud is a ‘field to bottle operation’

Balmaud managing director Shannon Green, Wilson’s daughter, descibed the new business as a “field to bottle operation that marries traditional agriculture with modern and sustainable distilling practices”.

The Strachans and their team have plans for a visitor centre to showcase the whole barley growing and whisky-making process from start to finish.

Farming and distilling showcase

Wilson added: “We want people to learn about where the product comes from and how it is processed, and not just enjoy the finished bottle.

“It’s about showcasing how farming and distilling go hand-in-hand and have done for generations.

“We will be opening the distillery to the public in 2026, offering a range of gin, vodka and rum, with our whisky being added to the range in 2028.”