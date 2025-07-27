Scotland’s new Forrest Gump is farm worker from Turriff

Intrepid north-east farm worker Duncan Maclellan has been dubbed Scotland’s Forrest Gump after completing a 370-mile fundraising challenge.

The Turriff loon walked all the way from John o’ Groats to Gretna Green.

He did it to raise funds for agricultural charity RSABI and shine a light on mental health in the farming industry.

The Forrest Gump comparison is a tribute to the remarkable neurodivergent charachter portrayed by Tom Hanks in the movie of that name.

Depression led to suicide attempt

Duncan, 31, has struggled with depression for years. He felt so low at one stage, in 2022, he attempted to take his own life.

It was from then on he developed a desire to encourage more open conversations about mental health, while raising much-needed funds for RSABI.

I’ve made a big effort to talk more openly and honestly about how I’m feeling.”

Explaining what led him to undertake his mammoth walk, Duncan, said: “I’ve struggled with depression for more than 15 years. I hid it for the most part, but things really spiralled in 2022, and I attempted to take my own life

“Since then, I’ve made a big effort to talk more openly and honestly about how I’m feeling.

“There’s still some stigma around mental health, particularly for men, and that needs to change.”

He added: “Farming can be a very lonely and isolating job.

“There’s a lot of pressure, whether it’s financial, the weather, or the wider challenges the industry is facing. We’re not always great at looking after ourselves or talking about this. I want to do what I can to help others speak up and get support when they need it.”

His John o’ Groats to Gretna Green walk is the latest in a series of fundraising efforts Duncan has completed for RSABI.

Last year, he did a 184-mile coast-to-coast walk from Aberdeen to Morar wearing wellies. He also climbed Bennachie, in Aberdeenshire, 17 times – equivalent to the height of Mount Everest – within 24 hours.

These two challenges alone raised £4,800 for RSABI, which provides practical, emotional and financial support to those working in the Scottish agriculture industry.

As of Friday, July 25, the JustGiving page for his John o’Groats-Wick walk sshowed donations totalling £4,430.

RSABI doing ‘amazing’ job

Duncan said: “RSABI does an amazing job of supporting people across the industry.

“It’s important more people to know about the help that’s available and feel able to ask for it.”

RSABI chief executive

said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Duncan.

“What he’s done is quite outstanding and making a real difference.

“He has already done so much for RSABI and in raising awareness around mental health in the industry by bravely sharing his story, as well as in this latest challenge.”

It’s not too late to mae a donation at justgiving.com/page/duncan-maclellan-longwaydown

Where to go for help if you need it

RSABI’s free confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 (calls won’t show up on phone bills) or through a confidential webchat service on RSABI’s website, rsabi.org.uk.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, please reach out for help, speak to someone you trust or call one of these helplines:

Samaritans: 116 123 (available 24/7)

Breathing Space: 0800 83 85 87 (available Monday to Thursday 6pm to 2am. At weekends, open between Friday 6pm and Monday 6am)

NHS 24 mental health hub on: 111 (available 24/7)

If you are ever in immediate danger or have the means to cause yourself harm, you should dial 999 and request an ambulance.