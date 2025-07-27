Scotland’s new Forrest Gump is farm worker from Turriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland’s new Forrest Gump is farm worker from Turriff

Duncan Maclellan walked all the way from John o' Groats to Gretna Green to raise cash for RSABI.

By Keith Findlay
RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren catches up with Duncan Maclellan during his gruellig walk from John o' Groats to Gretna.
RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren catches up with Duncan Maclellan during his gruellig walk from John o' Groats to Gretna. Image: Muckle Media

Intrepid north-east farm worker Duncan Maclellan has been dubbed Scotland’s Forrest Gump after completing a 370-mile fundraising challenge.

The Turriff loon walked all the way from John o’ Groats to Gretna Green.

He did it to raise funds for agricultural charity RSABI and shine a light on mental health in the farming industry.

The Forrest Gump comparison is a tribute to the remarkable neurodivergent charachter portrayed by Tom Hanks in the movie of that name.

Depression led to suicide attempt

Duncan, 31, has struggled with depression for years. He felt so low at one stage, in 2022, he attempted to take his own life.

It was from then on he developed a desire to encourage more open conversations about mental health, while raising much-needed funds for RSABI.

I’ve made a big effort to talk more openly and honestly about how I’m feeling.”

Explaining what led him to undertake his mammoth walk, Duncan, said: “I’ve struggled with depression for more than 15 years. I hid it for the most part, but things really spiralled in 2022, and I attempted to take my own life

“Since then, I’ve made a big effort to talk more openly and honestly about how I’m feeling.

“There’s still some stigma around mental health, particularly for men, and that needs to change.”

Duncan Maclellan in Gretna Green
Duncan reaches Gretna Green. Image: Muckle Media

He added: “Farming can be a very lonely and isolating job.

“There’s a lot of pressure, whether it’s financial, the weather, or the wider challenges the industry is facing. We’re not always great at looking after ourselves or talking about this. I want to do what I can to help others speak up and get support when they need it.”

His John o’ Groats to Gretna Green walk is the latest in a series of fundraising efforts Duncan has completed for RSABI.

North-East farm worker Duncan Maclellan, who walked fromJohn o' Groats to Gretna Green in aid of RSABI. Duncan and his mum, Isla Maitland, with Christine Gillon, who providing a campervan for the challenge.
Farm worker Duncan walked fromJohn o’ Groats to Gretna Green in aid of RSABI. He’s pictured her with his mum, Isla Maitland, right, and Christine Gillon, who provided a campervan for the challenge. Image: Muckle Media

Last year, he did a 184-mile coast-to-coast walk from Aberdeen to Morar wearing wellies. He also climbed Bennachie, in Aberdeenshire, 17 times – equivalent to the height of Mount Everest – within 24 hours.

These two challenges alone raised £4,800 for RSABI, which provides practical, emotional and financial support to those working in the Scottish agriculture industry.

As of Friday, July 25, the JustGiving page for his John o’Groats-Wick walk sshowed donations totalling £4,430.

RSABI doing ‘amazing’ job

Duncan said: “RSABI does an amazing job of supporting people across the industry.

“It’s important more people to know about the help that’s available and feel able to ask for it.”

RSABI chief executive

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren.
RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren. Image: RSABI

said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Duncan.

“What he’s done is quite outstanding and making a real difference.

 

“He has already done so much for RSABI and in raising awareness around mental health in the industry by bravely sharing his story, as well as in this latest challenge.”

It’s not too late to mae a donation at justgiving.com/page/duncan-maclellan-longwaydown

Where to go for help if you need it

RSABI’s free confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 (calls won’t show up on phone bills) or through a confidential webchat service on RSABI’s website, rsabi.org.uk.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, please reach out for help, speak to someone you trust or call one of these helplines:

  • Samaritans: 116 123 (available 24/7)
  • Breathing Space: 0800 83 85 87 (available Monday to Thursday 6pm to 2am. At weekends, open between Friday 6pm and Monday 6am)
  • NHS 24 mental health hub on: 111 (available 24/7)

If you are ever in immediate danger or have the means to cause yourself harm, you should dial 999 and request an ambulance.

Conversation