Home Business Farming

All you need to know about Lorn Agricultural Show

It's due to take place in Benderloch, near Oban, on Saturday August 2.

By Keith Findlay
Lorn Show
Last yea's overall champion at Lorn Show. Image: Lorn Show

Next weekend’s Lorn Agricultural Show will match its bigger Scottish rivals for friendly farming competition and fun.

Karen MacKinnon is in her second year as show president.

She told us all is looking good on the showground as preparations ramp up for next Saturday.

Show president hoping for ‘great turnout’

“I just want to say how grateful we all are to our sponsors and helpers,” she added.

“We’re now looking forward to a good day, fine weather, hopefully, and a great turnout next week.”

Lorn Show
Woolly wonder at the 2024 Lorn Show. Image: Lorn Show

The showground’s location next to Tralee Beech at Benderloch, near Oban, means it doesn’t suffer too from wet weather, because it’s “quite sandy”, said Karen.

“We’re very happy with how it’s looking just now.” she added.

Originally from Tiree, Karen’s been involved with organising Lorn Show for about 10 years.

Livestock entry latest

Meanwhile, Lorn Show secretary Fiona Dickie gave us the latest figures for livestock entries.

As of Friday, there were nearly 230 sheep, including 93 Blackfaces and 134 cross breeds, and nearly 40 cattle. These numbers will be boosted by entries on the day.

Fiona’s expecting “well over 1,000” people to turn up.

The turnout is likely to be boosted by 50 entries for the HIghland dancing competition.

Lorn Show
Sheep in their pen at last year’s Lorn Show. Image: Lorn Show

Lorn Agricultural Society was instituted in 1848.

No shows took place during the wars, foot-and-mouth disease, Covid and some other years.

The event was held in various places around the Lorn area, before settling at Tralee.

Lorn Show judge lineup

Show umpire: John Semple, Druimaird, Kilkenzie, Campbeltown

Sheep

  • Blackface and young farmers: Bo Brown, Chesterhall Park, Wiston, Biggar
  • Suffolk, Beltex, Texel, Blueface Leicester, Mules: Andrew Campbell, Overburns, Lamington, Biggar
  • Cheviot, any other pure breed and crossbred: Stuart Robson, Buckholm Farmhouse, Galashiels.

Cattle

  • Highland : Dale Scott, Grieve’s House Leys Castle, Inverness
  • Pure and cross: Andrew Weir, Castlecary Mill Farm, Castlecary, Bonnybridge

Other

  • Dogs: Rachel Carrie, Akaora, Kilmore
  • Baking and handicrafts: Mary Semple and ileen Semple, Druimaird, Kilkenzie, Campbeltown
Lorn Show
A wee Highland coo at the 2024 Lorn Show. Image: Lorn Show

Lorn Show Q&As

Where is it exactly?

Keil Common Grazings, Tralee Beach, Benderloch, by permission of the family of the late Hugh MacColl

How much are tickets?

Adults £8, children £4, fFamily ticket £20. Catalogues £2.

Is there parking?

Yes, and its free.

What’s happening and when?

Livestock judging starts at 10am. Home industries judging starts at 11am.

Dog show judging starts at 11am and there’s a dog agility display at 12.15pm.

There’s also kids’ games from 1.30pm, Oban Pipe Band at 2pm and a “tartan juggler” at 2.30pm.

Prizegiving is later in the afternoon followed by live music in the beer tent.

