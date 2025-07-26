32 best pictures from Banchory Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

32 best pictures from Banchory Show

We were there to capture all the highlights for you.

Showing cattle at Banchory Show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Showing cattle at Banchory Show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay, Gemma Bibby & Kami Thomson

People arrived in their thousands for Banchory Show.

The Royal Deeside town’s annual agricultural event was a big hit.

King George V Park and Beltcraigs farm, where equestrian events took place, were busy throughout the day.

There was lots for visitors to do and see, with competitions and entertainment galore.

The show was a welcome chance for people in the local farming community to get together.

And it helped to raise much-needed funds for local causes.

Kami Thomson, photographer at The Press and Journal, captured the highlights.

Pipers in kilts and waistcoats march across the show field playing their pipes.
The Pipe Band set feet tapping at the Banchory Show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A young piper dressed in waistcoat and Glengarry hat leads the way, concentrating on his playing as an older member of the pipe band follows behind.
A young piper concentrates on the task ahead. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Two young dancers - a girl in a blue kilt and velvet jacket and a boy in a green kilt, Bonnie Price Charlie jacket and a hat, perform a Highland Fling on stage in the competition ring.
Youngsters with a spring in their step at the Highland dancing competition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Bruce family of four adults and four children shares their day out with a collection of Highland Coo soft toys - two of which are as tall as the youngest children!
The Bruce family are in the moo-ed for buying soft toys at the show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Three farmers sit patiently waiting for the judges beside their sheep which are competing for a prize in the agricultural show.
Farmers wait patiently to show their sheep. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Three young footballers in red strips and bibs tussle for the ball watched by a crowd at the primary football final.
Tough tactics are employed in the battle for the primary age football final win. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A black Aberdeen Angus bull is led by a rope into the Champion of Champions ring, wearing three rosettes on his bridle and a red, white and blue band across his back - all awards won at the show. A judge looks on admiringly.
Isn’t he gorgeous? Showing in the Champion of Champions. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A crowd of all ages gathers at the show ring. A toddler sitting on a man's shoulders has the best view, while another two young children peer over the barrier and a young man sits on top of it, gazing earnestly at the competition taking place.
Crowds of all ages gather to see the classes take place in the showring. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A young rider dressed in tweed jacket, shirt, tie and jodhpurs leads a Shetland pony round the ring. The pony is brown with a fair mane and tail which are blowing in the breeze.
One girl and her pony in the horse classes at the show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A young girl in a pink tweed jacked, black jodhpurs and riding hat leads a brown Shetland towards the camera. Its fair-coloured mane is blowing out of its face as it trots on.
A pony is put through its paces in the ring. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Visitors to the show watch what's going on in the showring. Several of them wear sunglasses and light clothes as they enjoy the seasonal weather.
Crowds enjoy the seasonal weather – and the animals on show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A black bull stands waiting to go into the ring. A man in jeans, short-sleeved shirt and brimmed hat holds him on a rope, with his back to the camera.
Ready and raring to go – this bull is just waiting for his moment to shine. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A couple of riders share a joke while holding the lead ropes of a Shetland mare and foal who are in the show ring.
The handlers share a laugh during the pony classes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A child smiles as she jumps on an elasticated harness onto a trampoline at one of the fairground rides at the Banchory show.
Myla Pirie of Kingseat is flying high on the fairground rides. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A woman in a navy striped top leans over the side of an animal pen to check one of the sheep.
Happy to meet – a visitor checks the sheep waiting to enter the show ring. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Two adults and three children enjoy a fun day out together. They are standing in a group with the showground behind them.
The Cruickshanks and the Shearers enjoy a day out at the show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A mum and dad and their two children smile for the camera. The youngest child looks shyly from her mother's lap while the father hugs them all and looks straight at the camera, smiling.
The Leith family have a ringside seat. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Four young dancers in a row perform on a covered stage. Their kilts are swinging and their right arm is raised, while the other is in a fist at their waist and they are leaping off the floor.
Youngsters battle it out in the Highland Dancing competition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
An older couple have a chat at the side of the showring while they an imposing yellow combine harvester is put through its paces on the field in front of them.
An impressive sight at the combine display. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Two handlers in white coats lead a brown bull with a red rosette on its headcollar around the ring. In the background, the crowd looks on admiringly.
Ready for off – a bull shows what he’s made of in the cattle classes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A crowd of all ages enjoy the show in bright weather. Some have sunglasses or brimmed hats to protect them from the glare.
Crowds enjoy a ringside seat as the action unfolds. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A handler in tweed skirt, grey shirt and burgundy brimmed hat, takes a small black pony around the field , with his Champion of Champions yoke proudly around his neck.
A pony takes to the ring in the Champion of Champions. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Two men sit in the cab of a combine harvester which is facing straight on to the camera, headlamps on and orange light flashing.
Two farmers kick back in the cabin at the combine harvester display. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Several generations of the same family gather together for a photograph of their outing to the show. The youngest boy on the left of the photo is carrying an inflatable alien toy in bright green.
A few generations of the Reid family enjoy a day out together at the show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A man in a checked shirt and baseball cap stands resting on the barrier fence at the front of a crowd of people of all ages who are watching the show.
Spectators of all ages watch on. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A dog leaps across an obstacle, ears up and ball in its mouth, looking straight at the photographer in this picture of the Flyball class.
This wee springer – in every way – shows what he’s made of at the Deesidedly Flyball show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A young man poses with his thumbs up and a Highland Coo soft toy on his shoulders.
Lee Bruce with a new friend. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A lady in a checked blouse and sunglasses sits with the crowd at the barrier of the show ring watching a class taking place.
The crowd is caught up in the ringside action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A young dancer dressed in a blue and white kilt and blue velvet jacket bites her lip in concentration as she points her toe while competing in the dance classes.
A young competitor bites her lip in concentration during the Highland Dancing competition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A tiny young rider in tweed jacket, jodhpurs and a riding hat sits on the back of a black Shetland pony being led around the ring by a teenage rider, dressed in a matching tweed riding outfit.
A cute wee twosome are led round the ring in the pony class. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The young footballers who won the primary age cup pose with their trophy. The group of seven players, all dressed in red with red bibs, are wearing medals with purple ribbon and holding a silver cup above their heads.
Primary age football final winners Banchory Reds celebrate their trophy win. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Conversation