32 best pictures from Banchory Show

People arrived in their thousands for Banchory Show.

The Royal Deeside town’s annual agricultural event was a big hit.

King George V Park and Beltcraigs farm, where equestrian events took place, were busy throughout the day.

There was lots for visitors to do and see, with competitions and entertainment galore.

The show was a welcome chance for people in the local farming community to get together.

And it helped to raise much-needed funds for local causes.

Kami Thomson, photographer at The Press and Journal, captured the highlights.