Farming 32 best pictures from Banchory Show We were there to capture all the highlights for you. Showing cattle at Banchory Show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson By Keith Findlay, Gemma Bibby & Kami Thomson July 26 2025, 6:47 pm July 26 2025, 6:47 pm Share 32 best pictures from Banchory Show Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/6815364/32-best-pictures-from-banchory-show/ Copy Link 0 comment People arrived in their thousands for Banchory Show. The Royal Deeside town’s annual agricultural event was a big hit. King George V Park and Beltcraigs farm, where equestrian events took place, were busy throughout the day. There was lots for visitors to do and see, with competitions and entertainment galore. The show was a welcome chance for people in the local farming community to get together. And it helped to raise much-needed funds for local causes. Kami Thomson, photographer at The Press and Journal, captured the highlights. The Pipe Band set feet tapping at the Banchory Show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson A young piper concentrates on the task ahead. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Youngsters with a spring in their step at the Highland dancing competition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson The Bruce family are in the moo-ed for buying soft toys at the show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Farmers wait patiently to show their sheep. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Tough tactics are employed in the battle for the primary age football final win. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Isn’t he gorgeous? Showing in the Champion of Champions. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Crowds of all ages gather to see the classes take place in the showring. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson One girl and her pony in the horse classes at the show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson A pony is put through its paces in the ring. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Crowds enjoy the seasonal weather – and the animals on show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Ready and raring to go – this bull is just waiting for his moment to shine. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson The handlers share a laugh during the pony classes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Myla Pirie of Kingseat is flying high on the fairground rides. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Happy to meet – a visitor checks the sheep waiting to enter the show ring. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson The Cruickshanks and the Shearers enjoy a day out at the show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson The Leith family have a ringside seat. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Youngsters battle it out in the Highland Dancing competition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson An impressive sight at the combine display. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Ready for off – a bull shows what he’s made of in the cattle classes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Crowds enjoy a ringside seat as the action unfolds. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson A pony takes to the ring in the Champion of Champions. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Two farmers kick back in the cabin at the combine harvester display. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson A few generations of the Reid family enjoy a day out together at the show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Spectators of all ages watch on. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson This wee springer – in every way – shows what he’s made of at the Deesidedly Flyball show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Lee Bruce with a new friend. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson The crowd is caught up in the ringside action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson A young competitor bites her lip in concentration during the Highland Dancing competition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson A cute wee twosome are led round the ring in the pony class. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Primary age football final winners Banchory Reds celebrate their trophy win. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Conversation