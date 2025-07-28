Banchory Show’s just brilliant for Huntly bullock Mr Biggles

It was a faboulous day at Banchory Show for Huntly’s Blair Duffton.

His commercial bullock was crowned overall champion of champions at a busy King George V Park.

Taking the spotlight after winning on a points system was a 15-month-old Limousin cross bullock, Mr Biggles.

Proud moment for Lily and her dad

He was paraded around the ring by father and daughter duo Steven and Lily Smith.

Bought at Thainstone from Balfour Baillie, he is out of a Limousin cross dam and sired by Huntershall Gladiator.

Pipped to the post and taking reserve overall was the interbreed sheep entry from Alan Miller, of Lurg, Midmar.

His Beltex gimmer was voted interbreed sheep champion by all the judges from every sheep section. She is sired by Smartass Jackpot and is bred from the dam Buckles Gem.

Warrackston Tamara scoops new honour after win at Echt

A standard Shetland Pony took the overall horse title for Irene Spence and Kayleigh Nicol. Their 14-year-old mare, Warrackston Tamara, is sired by Scamells Criterium and out of Tay of Hutton. She was previously champion at Echt, both this year and in 2024.

She was also supreme champion at Brodie in 2024.

Charolais bull takes cattle reserve

The overeall cattle reserve prize went to Formakin Prestige, a five-year-old Charolais bull from Wendy Kingaby, of Utopia Charolais, Fraserburgh.

A son of French sire Jingle, he is out of Formakin Ladybird. He was purchased at Carlisle in 2021 after taking overall champion, out of 180 bulls, at the mart’s breed sale.

Kenny’s Texel tup lamb gets reserve interbreed sheep rosette at Banchory

In the Banchory Show sheep section it was a Texel from Kenny Pratt which took reserve interbreed. From Hilltop, Old Town, this tup lamb was on his show debut and shown by Richard Rennilson.

He is a son of the 70,000gn Hexel High Voltage and out of a Sportsmans Cannonball-bred dam.

Runner up in the heavy horse section was a Miniature Shetland from Colin Matthew and Lynn Jack, of Alford. Their seven-year-old stallion, Breckenlea Gambler, is a son of Kerswell Starbucks and out of Breckenlea Galina.

He previously took champion at Grantown.

Banchory Show results

Cattle

Aberdeen-Angus (judge A Norrie, Turriff): Champion – M Wattie, Mains of Tonley, Alford with the 14-month-old bull, Tonley Errol, a son of Kilmulaig Eriskay, a former stockbull at Harestone, and out of Tonley Jester Eric. He was champion at Echt and New Deer. Reserve – K Howie, Cairnton, Lumphanan with five-year-old bull Rulesmains Phillip.

Charolais (judge G Walker, Stonehaven): Champion and reserve interbreed cattle – WJ Kingaby, Utopia Charolais, Fraserburgh, with Formakin Prestige, a five-year-old bull. Overall champion at Carlisle, he was purchased at the breed sale in 2021. He’s out of Formakin Ladybird and by French sire Jingle. Reserve – B Duffton, Huntly, with two-year-old heifer Utopia Unique.

Simmental (judge R Pettit, Fochabers): Champion – Heather Duff, Pitmudie, Brechin, with Pitmudie Primrose, a in-calf, April 2023-born heifer. Sired by Hiltonstown Irish and out of Pitmudie Irish Moss, she was junior female champion at the national show at Turriff last year and champion at Angus and Kirriemuir. Reserve – Heather Duff with Pitmudie Roselyn, an April-born yearling heifer who was first in her class at Angus.

Limousin (judge G Walker): Champion – Miller Farms, Midmar, with Millers Unite, an 18-month-old Ampertaine Elgin-sired bull out of Westpit Silly. He took champion at Fettercairn and reserve at Echt. Reserve – Ashleigh Nelson and D Scott, Laurencekirk, with Oddies Volcano, an 18-month-old bulls that was champion at Kirriemuir, and reserve champion at Angus and Fettercairn.

British Blonde (judge R Pettit): Champion – Alison Watt, Birkenburn, Keith, with Strathisla Remy, a five-year-old cow out of Strathisla Melody and sired by Freefield Lewis. Paraded with her six-week-old heifer calf at foot, Strathisla Ava, she previously took champion any other continental at New Deer. Reserve – Alison Watt with six-week-old heifer calf Strathisla Ava.

Highland cattle (judge S Campbell, Dalmally): Champion – G Easton, Ranch Fold, Letham, with Elora of Ranch, a yearling daughter of Nora Dhu of Ranch sired by Magnus of Earn. She was junior champion at the Royal Highland, champion at Angus, and reserve at Fettercairn and Kirriemuir. Reserve – K and Veronica Thompson, Maud, with three-year-old cow Fanny of Congash.

British Blue (judge G Walker): Champion – J Youngson, Westerton, with Sunnybank Paloma Faith, a five-year-old in-calf cow by Empire D’Ochain and bred from Rhymil Madonna. Paraded in-calf to Solway View Popeye, she took champion at Echt and was first in her class at the Royal Highland. Reserve – RG Youngson, Bendauch, Kinnellar, with two-year-old heifer Clifftown Tiktok, the reserve champion at Echt this year.

Shorthorn (judge R Pettit): Champion – A and Alice Haigh, Balquhadly, Fern, with Glenisla Desiree, a homebred, two-year-old cow in milk by Millston Jamboree. She took reserve champion at Kirriemuir. Reserve – A and Alice Haigh with Balquhadly Viceroy, a yearling bull which took champion at Kirriemuir.

Any other breed cattle (judge G Walker): Champion – Alana Clark, Carrbridge, with 20-month-old Belted Galloway heifer Millenium Pearl. Purchased at Dingwall and on her second show outing after having taken reserve any other native at New Deer. She is sired by Staffords Gordon and out of Balcorrach Oyster. Sole entry.

Commercial (judge T Holloway, Galston): Champion, overall cattle interbreed and supreme champion of champions – B Duffton, Huntly, with 15-month-old Limousin cross bullock Mr Biggles. Bred by Balfour Baillie, he was bought at Thainstone in November. He is out of a Limousin cross dam and sired by Huntershall Gladiator. Reserve – Rachael Davidson and C Buchan, Nether Savoch Farm, Longside, with a 15-month-old Limousin cross heifer.

Young handlers (judge S Campbell), 14-18 years: 1 James Allardyce 2 Duncan Whyte 3 Cameron Elliot. 10-13 years: Lily Smith.

Sheep

Suffolk (judge M Leggat, Huntly): Champion – Hannah Lorimer, Kingswells, with a gimmer sired by Sportsmans Supreme and out of a Redbrae HRH-sired dam. Reserve – Hannah Lorimer with a two-crop ewe.

Blackface (judge R Paterson, Crieff): Champion – A Leek, Lonmay, with a homebred gimmer by a £700 Lurgan lamb. She took champion at Fettercairn and reserve female at Echt. Reserve – P Myles, Edzell, with a ewe lamb.

Texel (judge K Campbell, Lochgoilhead): Champion and reserve overall sheep – Kenny Pratt, Hilltop, Old Town, with a tup lamb. Shown by Richard Rennilson, this son of the 70,000gn Hexel High Voltage is out of a Sportsmans Cannonball-bred dam. Banchory Show was his first outing. Reserve – K Pratt with a gimmer on her first outing.

Bluefaced Leicester, traditional (judge G Milne, St Andrews): Champion – R Blackhall, Sheeoch, Banchory, with a gimmer. On her first outing, she is by Wateryke P1 and out of a homebred ewe sired by Rossiebank F1. Reserve – N Dow, Upper Sauchen, Ordhead, with a homebred gimmer, Garrick T009, which was reserve champion at Echt.

Bluefaced Leicester, crossing type (judge J Bell, Carluke): Champion – A Jolly, Whiteknowes, Craigievar, with a ram lamb. On his first show outing, he is out of a Carry House-sired daughter and by a Carry House Ronaldo son. Bought at Hawes for £5000. Reserve – J Millican, Newton of Hasslewells, Rothienorman, with a homebred, one-crop ewe that was champion any other non-MV breed winner at New Deer.

Northern Short-Tail (judge J Graham, Rothienorman): Champion – S and Zoe Robson, Loanhead, with Loanhead Ginny. A homebred Icelandic gimmer, she was champion at both Banchory and Echt last year. Reserve – D and Carol Collie, Insch, with a Shetland ewe lamb on her first outing.

Beltex (judge Rachel Buckle, Carluke): Champion, interbreed sheep and reserve overall supreme – A Miller, Lurg, Midmar, with a gimmer. Sired by Smartass Jackpot, she is bred from Buckles Gem. Reserve – A Miller with Lurg Knock On, a shearling which took male champion at the Royal Highland Show.

Blue Texel (judge M Kay, Bonnybridge): Champion – K Duthie, Caterthun Texels, with shearling Jems Jake. Sired by Carlys Hulk and bred from Nantyderry Going For Gold. He was reserve champion at Fettercairn and first at Angus. His full brother is the 8,000gn Jems Jackpot. Reserve – K Duthie with a ewe lamb on her show debut.

Ryeland (judge A Fraser, Anstruther): Champion – S and Eilidh Garrett, Drumoak, with Gormack Fair Isle. A February-born ewe lamb, she is sired by Landrig Cardhu and out of Gormack Don, a ewe that took reserve champion at the show last year. Reserve – Katie Harding, Mill Meadapple, Rothienorman, with two-crop-ewe.

Coloured Ryeland (judge A Fraser): Champion – C Thomson, Frostybrae, Maud, with a one-crop-ewe by Bodylair Aslan and out of a homebred Dunhick-sired ewe. She took champion coloured at Echt. Reserve – C Thomson with a tup lamb.

Any other continental breed (judge I Beck, Stranraer): Champion – Kelly and J McIntosh, The Arches, Turriff, with The Arches Lancelot. A Valais Blacknose shearling, he is by Cheshire Indris and bred from The Arches Izzy. This was his second show outing after competing at New Deer. Reserve – Laura Needham, Sauchen, with a Bleu De Maine gimmer.

Any other native breed (judge A Cowens, Selkirk): Champion – R Groat, Bishopton Bungalow, Porthlethen, with a homebred Border Leicester gimmer. She previously took champion any other native at Angus. Reserve – Carmont Valley Livestock, Stonehaven, with a two-crop Lleyn ewe which cane first at the Royal Highland.

Cross (judge Kirsty Morton, Stirling): Champion – R Wilkie, Tillyboy, Echt, with a pair of Bluefaced Leicester Texel cross gimmers. Out of Bluefaced Leicester ewes, they are sired by a Texel tup bought from Michael Leggat. Reserve – R Blackhall, Sheeoch, Banchory, with a three-quarter Texel cross traditional Bluefaced Leicester gimmer.

Young handlers, 12-16 years (judge M Leggat): 1 Emily Henderson 2 Katie Harding 3 James McIntosh. 8-11 years (judge M Kay): 1 Archie Groat 2 Murray Groat 3 Ellie Anderson. Seven and under (judge Kirsty Morton): 1 Evie Burnett 2 Lucy Youngson 3 Harriet Groat.

Horses and ponies

Clydesdale (judge J Anderson, Carmyllie): Champion – S Aitken and family, Newton Cottage, Memus, with Newton Glens Cala Lily, a yearling filly by Muirton Spirit and out of Redcastle Pretty Amazing Grace. She took champion at Fettercairn and placed third at the Royal Highland. Reserve – Beth Noble, Lochside Clydesdales, Banchory, with five-year-old mare Bogton Maestro.