Moray Simmental Delfur Nifty takes overall title at Nairn Show

Delfur Nifty, a Simmental heifer from Gary Patterson, of Delfur Farms, near Rothes, in Moray, was named best in show at Nairn.

Mr and Mrs Downie, of Ellands Farm, Brodie, crowned the in-calf heifer in the main ring, adding another rosette to the serial winner.

The heifer is sired by Ballymoney Larry and out of homebred cow Delfur Joyful.

She was bought at Stirling in 2021 for 9000gn.

Growing list of honous for Nairn Show’s champion of champions

The heifer won junior interbreed champion, and Simmental junior champion at this year’s Royal Highland Show.

She also took interbreed champion at the Scottish Winter Fair in 2023.

In addition, she was reserve Simmental champion at Nairn’s big agricultural event last year.

Clyesdale nudged out by cattle winner for top prize at Nairn Show

Competing for Nairn Show’s supreme title was overall horse champion Gersa Lady Lauren from Michael and Jacquiline Munro, of Hollyview, Janetstown, near Thurso.

The seven-year-old Clydesdale mare is sired by the famous Arradoul Balvennie and out of West Glen Apple Blossom. She won her section at Caithness last week, having been crowned champion at Nairn, Black Isle and Caithness in 2024.

Son of Happyfeet also comes close to winning supreme accoldade at Nairn

The final competitor in the main ring at Nairn was the interbreed sheep champion from the Munro family, of Invercharron, Ardgay. It was the Beltex shearling tup Kingledores Kingsman.

Purchased for £1,000, he is sired by Todhall Happyfeet and out of Kingledores Flore.

The interbreed groups of three section was won by a team of commercial cattle from M Robertson, Fodderletter, Tomintoul. Second was a British Blue team from Coul Estates, Newtonmore. Third was a group of Charolais from RA Milne, of Kennieshillock, Lhanbryde, Elgin.

Nairn Show results

Cattle

Highland (judge A Hill, Shropshire): Champion – Leys Castle Estate, Inverness, with two-year-old heifer Dorsan 37th of Leys. Sired by Lachlan of Earn and out of Dorsan 28th of Leys. Shown by Dale Scott. Reserve – Torrdarach Estate, Farr with three-year-old bull Galant of Springfield.

Aberdeen-Angus (judge A Adam, Forfar): Champion – Smallburn Farms, Plewlands, Duffus, with three-year old heifer Smallburn Red Princess and her first calf. Sired by Mosshall Red Siation and out of Windy Gowles. Reserve – D Walker, Easter Galcantray, Cawdor, with 18-month-old heifer Galcantray Edwina A764.

Limousin (judge: G Forbes, Lochdu): Champion and reserve beef interbreed champion – M Robertson, Fodderletter, Tomintoul, with 17-month-old bull Fodderletter Valiente. Sired by Hartside Anew Shearer and out of Overwaist Nancy. Took reserve champion Limousin at New Deer. Reserve – R and K Davidson, Corsairtly, Keith, with 16-month-old heifer Corsairtly Valyn.

Shorthorn (judge A Adam, Forfar): Champion – G Stephen, Hatton Farm, Dallas, with yearling heifer Glendual Rossetta Vianetta. This female is sired by Rasputin of Aspel, which was bought for 8,000gn, and out of homebred cow Glendual Rossetta Ruby. Reserve – S and M Mackenzie, Auchmore, Muir of Ord, with 16-month-old bull Auchmore Vatersay.

Simmental (judge L McArthur, Balfron): Champion and interbreed beef champion – G Patterson, Delfur Farms, Dundurcas, Rothes, with two-and-a-half-year-old in-calf heifer Delfur Nifty. Sired by Ballymoney Larry, which was bought at Stirling in 2021 for 9,000gn. Out of homebred cow Delfur Joyful. The heifer won junior interbreed champion, and Simmental junior champion at this year’s Royal Highland Show. Also took interbreed champion at the Scottish Winter Fair in 2023 and was reserve Simmental champion at Nairn in 2024. Reserve – W G MacPherson, Blackford Farm, Croy, with 16-month-old bull Blackford Rob Roy on his first outing.

Charolais (judge L McArthur): Champion – Michelle Hanson, Upper Drakemyres, Keith, with 12-year-old cow Silvermere Vogue. She’s a daughter of Lochend Apache, bred from Greywood Florence, and was bought privately from Bob Temple of the Rumsden herd. She was paraded at Nairn with a November-born heifer calf by French sire Falleninch Memo, and was being shown for the first time since winning the breed and continental championship at the Devon County in 2016. Champion of champions at Echt Show this year. Reserve – R A Milne, Kennieshillock, Lhanbryde, Elgin, with 15-month-old bull Elgin Vangough on his first outing.

Commercial (judge L Vance, Whithorn): Champion – Anderson, Smallburn Farm, Plewlands, Duffus, with 11-month heifer calf Diddle Guff. Sired by a Limousin bull and out of a Limousin cross British Blue cow. Reserve – Jack Hendry, Head of Auchinderran, Keith, with Limousin cross year-old heifer Black Beauty.

Any other breed (judge A Adam): Champion and reserve– Coul Estate, Newtonmore, with 18-month-old British Blue heifer Coul Blue Uptown Girl. Sired by the 27,000gn Solway View Odin and out of Solway View Pixie. Reserve was homebred 20-month-old heifer Coul Blue Trick or Treat, which was champion non-native pedigree animal at Sutherland Show this year.

Sheep

Blackface (judge F Ronald, Mull): Champion and reserve – R Flett, Crackaig Blackies, Blackpark Croft Cottage, Ardersier, with a home-bred gimmer. Sired by a £18,000 Allanfauld and out of a ewe sired by a £15,000 Crossflat tup. Reserve was a two-crop ewe which was breed champion at both the Turriff and Grantown shows in 2024.

Suffolk (judge D Moir, Fraserburgh): Champion and reserve interbreed champion – F Hunter, West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Insch, with a homebred two-crop ewe out of his foundation female, bought from the Waterton Flock in 2020. The sire is Crewelands Kinpin. Won supreme sheep at Aylth show in 2024. Reserve – A and S Simpson, Speyside Suffolks, Wester Coxton, Elgin, with a gimmer on her first outing.

Texel (judge D Webster, Wick): Champion – K Ingram, Grange, Keith, with aged tup Mr Millbank. Bought from Robbie Wilson for 1,000gn. Sired by Haymount Crackerjack and out of a Millbank ewe. Reserve – M Renwick, Ross-shire.

Blue Texel (judge W Hunter, Calsalmond): Champion – A and K Rhind, Newton of Struthers, Kinloss, with ewe lamb Struther Klassy. Sired by Billiblue Euphoric and out of Struthers Hope, which was champion at Nairn in 2023. Reserve – J Munro and Son, Invercharron, Arday, with a tup lamb which was breed champion and reserve interbreed champion at Sutherland this year.

Bluefaced Leicester (judge M Seed, Turrif): Champion and reserve – M Ross, The Arr Farm, Lethen, with a four-crop ewe sired by a Street tup from Northumberland and out of a homebred ewe. Reserve was a ewe lamb by a Kirkstead sire.

Beltex (judge B Reive, Ardross): Champion, interbreed champion and reserve – J Munro and Son, Invercharron, Ardgay, with shearling tup Kingledores Kingsman, purchased for £1,000. He is sired by Todhall Happyfeet and out of Kingledores Flore. Reserve was a four-crop ewe, Criffel Flower, which was breed champion at Black Isle and Nairn in 2024.

Zwartbles (judge L Sharp, Inverness): Champion and reserve– K and W Anderson, Cairnhill, Farr, Inverness, with two-shear tup Janets Legacy. Bought as a lamb, he’s sired by Aquila Jumanji and out of Janets Juniper. Reserve was a ewe lamb, Cairnhill Number One.

Crossbred (judge B Reive): Champion and reserve – G Breathet, Woodside Croft, Blackpark, Inverness, with a homebred Suffolk cross gimmer sired by a Birness tup. Reserve was two-cop Suffolk cross ewe which stood champion at the 2025 Sutherland Show.

Jacob (judge S Robertson, Dufftown): Champion – I Forsyth, Aulton Boharm, Craigellichie, with homebred ewe lamb Oldtown Amara. Sired by Kinloch Kaiser, which was bought for 1,100gn. Out of the ewe Oldtown Chancer. Reserve – A Christie, Birchfield, Glass, Huntly, with homebred tup lamb Adamski Q on his first outing.

Mule (judge M Seed, Turriff): Champion and reserve – D and D Leslie, Redhill Farm, Mosstowie, Elgin, with a pair of gimmera bought at Huntly Mart from the Rawes of Dufftown. Reserve was a single gimmer bought from the same farm.

Any other breed MV-accredited (judge D Moir): Champion continental – M Hanson and D Irvine, Upper Drakemyres Farm, Forgie, with a Badgerfaced Texel ewe lamb. Champion native – F Davidson, Gibston House, Keith, with a Dorset ewe lamb, Gibston Hiccup, sired by Lanamuir Frank the Tank and out of the ewe Gibston Bee.

Any other breed, non-MV accredited (judge J Campbell, Thurso): Champion continental – Anderson, Plewlands, Duffus, with a Badgerfaced Texel gimmer bought as a ewe lamb from Stuart Wood. Champion at Black Isle and Grantown in 2024. Champion native – P and I Duncan, Sordale Suffolks, Newton Haddo, Fogue, with a homebred aged ewe, Sordale Jet. Sired by Strathbogie Strimmer and out of Carorski Octavia.

Horses and ponies