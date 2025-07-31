All you need to know about Keith Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

All you need to know about Keith Show

Exhibitors are travelling to Seafield Park, Keith, from as far as Caithness, Stirling and Ayrshire.

By Keith Findlay
Keith Show
Champion of champions at the 2018 Keith Show. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomspn

Keith Show 2025  promises to be bigger and better than ever, with a thrilling lineup of exhibitors, attractions, entertainment and special guests.

Some of Scotland’s best livestock will be competing for honours.

There are 175 cattle, 540 sheep and 230 horses vying for rosettes.

Exhibitors are travelling to Seafield Park, Keith, from as far as Caithness, Stirling and Ayrshire.

Keith Show
Exhibitor and his sheep at last year’s Keith Show. Image: Keith Show

Running across a jam-packed weekend, with heaps of activities taking place on Saturday and Sunday August 9-10, Keith Show celebrates the very best of rural life.

Saturday’s main attraction is the much-loved livestock judging and grand livestock parade.

Dangerous Steve, dashing Clydesdales and new ‘Doddy Lorry’

Dangerous Steve’s Motorbike Stunt Show will be on twice each day.

Galcantray Clydesdales, based near Nairn, will be showcasing equestrian excellence.

There’s also a chance for visitoirs to see a new “Doddie Lorry”.

It’s getting out and about all summer, helping raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease as well as vital funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Keith Show
Sheep contender with its young handler at the 2024 Keith Show. Image: Keith Show.

Irish farming influencer Sammy Heaney, known for her insights into rural life and agriculture, will be mingling with the livestock exhibitors, traders and show visitors.

Sunday is the show’s family day, with lots happening for kids, live music and speed shearing to boot.

A children’s education and entertainment area – run by the Royal Northern Countryside Initiatve – will have a full schedule of hands-on activities, displays and more.

Lossie military wives ready to sing their hearts out at Keith Show

Other show highlights will include the Ducks of Dunnichen, the Huntly, Strathisla and Buckie pipe bands, parades of pets, trucks and vintage vehicles, kids’ races and tug o’ war contests.

Members of the Lossiemouth military wives’ choir will be singing their hearts out at 1pm on Sunday.

Emmerdale fans are in for a treat, with appearances from Chris Chittell (Eric Pollard) and Lesley Dunlop (Brenda Walker).

And Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Rumac Music will be performing live.

Keith Show
Grand livestock parade at the 1966 Keith Show. Image: DC Thomson

Keith Show chairman Ewan Stewart said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome everyone back to Seafield Park for what promises to be another fantastic, fun-filled weekend.

“We’ve worked hard to pull together a brilliant mix of events and attractions that truly offer something for everyone — from seasoned showgoers to first-time visitors.

“Our children’s education area is bigger and better than ever.

“Keith Show is about community — it’s a celebration of our rural heritage and a chance to catch up with friends and enjoy a truly memorable day out.”

Keith Show
Horse and rider at the 2019 Keith Show. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Keith Show 2025 judges

Cattle

  • Highland: Carol Rettie
  • Aberdeen-Angus: Richard Rettie
  • Beef Shorthorn: Carol Rettie
  • Charolais: Iain Millar
  • Limousin: Iain Nimmo
  • Simmental: Niall Goldie
  • British Blue: Ian Nimmo
  • Any other breed: Ian Nimmo
  • Haltered commercials: Alister Vance
  • Unhaltered commercials: Alister Vance
  • Young handlers: Elizabeth Vance

Sheep

  • Overall: Catherine Macgregor
  • Blackface: Colin Little
  • Bluefaced Leceister: Dave Cowie
  • Cheviot: Graeme Macrae
  • Suffolk: John Christie
  • Texel: Michael Leggat
  • Charollais: Johnathon Workman
  • Beltex: John Barclay
  • Half-bred and cross: Nicola Wordie
  • Jacob: Jack Elliot
  • Zwartbles: Laura Marwick
  • Any other purebred MV and non-MV accredited: Angela Ellis
  • Blue Texel: David Gray
  • Rare and minority: Alan Milne
  • Dorset: James Royan
  • Young handlers: Heather Barclay
  • Wool: Rosie Keenan

Horse and pony

  • Clydesdale: Eric Johnstone
  • Miniature Shetland: Douglas Macarthur
  • Mountain and moorland: Jacqueline Strathdee
  • Highland Pony: Andrew Baird
  • Ridden horses: Karen Mowat
  • Coloured/ride and drive: Jacqueline Strathdee
  • IH horse/IH sports horse/veteran/ex racer: Mary Sivewright
  • In-hand pony breeding and ridden ponies: Susan Fraser
  • Overall horse, Saturday: Lynn Aitken
  • Overall horse, Sunday: Feona Laing

Other

  • Crop competition: Ron Dawson

Keith Show Q&As

Where exactly is the show?

Keith Show is held at Seafield Park, Keith

How much are the tickets and where do I buy them?

Adults  £12, 12-16 years £5, under 12s free. Keith Show memberships, including free admittance  on both days, are £20 per adult.

Tickets can be purchased on the day at the gate or at the show office before the event.

Is there parking?

Yes, and it’s free.

What time does the show start and end each day?

Saturday 8-5pm, Sunday 8-6pm.

How old is Keith Show?

It celebrated its 150th anniversary last year. But it’s thought the event replaced Simmereve Fayre, which dates back to at least the 1700s.

Conversation