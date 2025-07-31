All you need to know about Keith Show

Keith Show 2025 promises to be bigger and better than ever, with a thrilling lineup of exhibitors, attractions, entertainment and special guests.

Some of Scotland’s best livestock will be competing for honours.

There are 175 cattle, 540 sheep and 230 horses vying for rosettes.

Exhibitors are travelling to Seafield Park, Keith, from as far as Caithness, Stirling and Ayrshire.

Running across a jam-packed weekend, with heaps of activities taking place on Saturday and Sunday August 9-10, Keith Show celebrates the very best of rural life.

Saturday’s main attraction is the much-loved livestock judging and grand livestock parade.

Dangerous Steve, dashing Clydesdales and new ‘Doddy Lorry’

Dangerous Steve’s Motorbike Stunt Show will be on twice each day.

Galcantray Clydesdales, based near Nairn, will be showcasing equestrian excellence.

There’s also a chance for visitoirs to see a new “Doddie Lorry”.

It’s getting out and about all summer, helping raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease as well as vital funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Irish farming influencer Sammy Heaney, known for her insights into rural life and agriculture, will be mingling with the livestock exhibitors, traders and show visitors.

Sunday is the show’s family day, with lots happening for kids, live music and speed shearing to boot.

A children’s education and entertainment area – run by the Royal Northern Countryside Initiatve – will have a full schedule of hands-on activities, displays and more.

Lossie military wives ready to sing their hearts out at Keith Show

Other show highlights will include the Ducks of Dunnichen, the Huntly, Strathisla and Buckie pipe bands, parades of pets, trucks and vintage vehicles, kids’ races and tug o’ war contests.

Members of the Lossiemouth military wives’ choir will be singing their hearts out at 1pm on Sunday.

Emmerdale fans are in for a treat, with appearances from Chris Chittell (Eric Pollard) and Lesley Dunlop (Brenda Walker).

And Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Rumac Music will be performing live.

Keith Show chairman Ewan Stewart said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome everyone back to Seafield Park for what promises to be another fantastic, fun-filled weekend.

“We’ve worked hard to pull together a brilliant mix of events and attractions that truly offer something for everyone — from seasoned showgoers to first-time visitors.

“Our children’s education area is bigger and better than ever.

“Keith Show is about community — it’s a celebration of our rural heritage and a chance to catch up with friends and enjoy a truly memorable day out.”

Keith Show 2025 judges

Cattle

Highland: Carol Rettie

Aberdeen-Angus: Richard Rettie

Beef Shorthorn: Carol Rettie

Charolais: Iain Millar

Limousin: Iain Nimmo

Simmental: Niall Goldie

British Blue: Ian Nimmo

Any other breed: Ian Nimmo

Haltered commercials: Alister Vance

Unhaltered commercials: Alister Vance

Young handlers: Elizabeth Vance

Sheep

Overall: Catherine Macgregor

Blackface: Colin Little

Bluefaced Leceister: Dave Cowie

Cheviot: Graeme Macrae

Suffolk: John Christie

Texel: Michael Leggat

Charollais: Johnathon Workman

Beltex: John Barclay

Half-bred and cross: Nicola Wordie

Jacob: Jack Elliot

Zwartbles: Laura Marwick

Any other purebred MV and non-MV accredited: Angela Ellis

Blue Texel: David Gray

Rare and minority: Alan Milne

Dorset: James Royan

Young handlers: Heather Barclay

Wool: Rosie Keenan

Horse and pony

Clydesdale: Eric Johnstone

Miniature Shetland: Douglas Macarthur

Mountain and moorland: Jacqueline Strathdee

Highland Pony: Andrew Baird

Ridden horses: Karen Mowat

Coloured/ride and drive: Jacqueline Strathdee

IH horse/IH sports horse/veteran/ex racer: Mary Sivewright

In-hand pony breeding and ridden ponies: Susan Fraser

Overall horse, Saturday: Lynn Aitken

Overall horse, Sunday: Feona Laing

Other

Crop competition: Ron Dawson

Keith Show Q&As

Where exactly is the show?

Keith Show is held at Seafield Park, Keith

How much are the tickets and where do I buy them?

Adults £12, 12-16 years £5, under 12s free. Keith Show memberships, including free admittance on both days, are £20 per adult.

Tickets can be purchased on the day at the gate or at the show office before the event.

Is there parking?

Yes, and it’s free.

What time does the show start and end each day?

Saturday 8-5pm, Sunday 8-6pm.

How old is Keith Show?

It celebrated its 150th anniversary last year. But it’s thought the event replaced Simmereve Fayre, which dates back to at least the 1700s.