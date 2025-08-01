Aberdeenshire couple say farm’s tall hedge and trees causing ‘distress’

The latest farm-related planning applications across the north and north-east is a mixed bag of planned homes, whisky buildings and a troublesome hedge.

Seed potato farmer Brian Dow, of Milltimber, Aberdeen, wants to transform an area of hardstanding into “residential garden ground”, where he plans to build a retirement home for him and his wife.

Mr Dow runs South Lasts Farm alongside his daughter, Lindsey Mills.

Potato farm succession plan

The plan is for Lindsey and her husband, former oil and gas worker Andrew, to take over.

A supporting document submitted to Aberdeen Council by SAC Consulting says: “The farm business is focused mainly on growing seed potatoes for UK and international markets, with some feed barley and grassland in the rotation.

“A small flock of sheep is also maintained to utilise rough grazing on farm, and hay is

made for selling into the local equine sector.”

The document adds: “Andrew and Lindsey Mills currently live in Fordoun, Laurencekirk, approximately 25 miles away.

“The business succession plan intends for them to move into the farmhouse at South Lasts to enable them – as the next generation – to take over management of the farm.

Ongoing ‘valuable contribution’

“A new dwelling house for Brian Dow and his wife would then enable them to retire

to the edge of the farm hub, but still be within a reasonable distance from the main farm holding at South Lasts.

“This would enable Brian to continue to make a valuable contribution to the ongoing success of the farm business, transferring his skills and knowledge.”

Farmers ‘never step back entirely’

In another supporting document, McWilliam LippeArchitects says farmers “never step back entirely” and are “inherently tied” to their farms for their whole lives.

In Mr and Mrs Dow’s case this can be achieved only by allowing themto stay on the farm “where they belong”, it adds.

Objection raised

But Bill Harrison, of 16 Summer Place, Dyce Aberdeen, has objected to the plan.

In his submission, Mr Harrison says: “This proposal represents a change of use of the land and is not consistent with (green belt) policy.”

Three new homes planned near Fyvie

Renovation plans submitted to Aberdeenshire Council by Craig Milne could see farm buildings demolished and replaced by three new homes on land at Overhall, near Fyvie.

McWilliam Lippe Architects says: “This proposal involves the demolition of an existing, derelict farm steading, along with farm sheds, to support the redevelopment of a brownfield site for residential use.

“The design prioritises the protection of views, the open countryside, and the visual integrity of the landscape, maintaining the traditional character of the rural area.”

There’s also an application to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission for three 800 kilowatt wind turbines, with substation and associated tracks and hardstandings, at Castle Of Auchry Farm, Cuminestown.

New whisky storage buildings proposed on land near Fortrie farm

And Benriach Distillery Company has applied for consent for two new whisky storage buildings and associated Infrastructureon land near Reidswell Farm, Fortrie, near Turriff.

The site is about 2.5 miles from Benriach’s Glendronach Distillery in Forgue, Huntly.

Consulting enginee MacLeod and Jordan says: “The expansion aims to build upon the continued success of Glendronach Distillery by enhancing the product and the long-term viability of the whisky industry in the area.

A & P Bruce wants to build a poultry shed and feed silos near Newbigging Farm, Inverurie

Historic Environment Scotland has raised concerns about potential visual impacts on the ancient East Aquhorthies stone circle, which sits on the hill south-east of the site.

‘Sensitive’ land near stone circle

A report submitted by heritage consultant and chartered building surveyor Ian Davidson highlights “potential for disturbance of archaeologically sensitive land”.

But it adds: “The designer has ensured there is no detrimental impact on the historic

environment, which has been achieved through the careful placement of the structure in addition to its proposed screening and colour.”

Still in Aberdeenshire, Gregor Davidson wants to build three new homes on land at Allathan Farm, Udny, near Ellon.

Existing steadings and associated outbuilding are said to be “in a state of bad disrepair, unfit for purpose and now redundant”.

Ashley Anderson has potential tourism revenue on his mind.

He’s submitted an application for change of use consent for the installation of two glamping pods, decking, hot tubs and a storage shed on agricultural land near Torin View, Ardgeith Farm, Glendeskry, Strathdon.

A supporting document from pod specialist Glampitec says: “The small-scale, sustainable development will provide subtle and discreet countryside holiday accommodation for tourists visiting the area on short breaks and weekend stays.

“The site is proposed to be in operation year-round, making it an excellent option for visitors to retreat and access everything the area has to offer in all seasons.”

The document adds: “The proposed pods will also be located on Ardgeith Farm, and help to create a new income stream which can contribute to the existing rural business.

Highland and Moray applications include new whisky warehouse

Up in Moray, whisky broker Caley Casks has a planning application in for a proposed bonded warehouse development at Viewfield Farm, Craigellachie.

Highland Council planning applications include one from Nicky Lewis Butler for a proposed ground-mounted solar energy array at Herons Croft, 13 Midtown, Inverasdale, Poolewe.

Mr & Mrs Ellen, together with Sophie and Adam Smith, wish to demolish a farmhouse and build an annexe at Roshven Farm, Glenuig, near Lochailort.

The farmhouse is said to be in a “severely compromised condition”.

And Tony Wall wants to build an extension to Craggiemore Farm, Craggie, Daviot.

Farmhouse hedge woes lead to complaint to Aberdeenshire Council

Meanwhile, back in Aberdeenshire, a neighbour’s concerns about the size of a hedge and trees at Craigearn Farmhouse, Craigearn, Kemnay has led to an official complaint.

James and Fiona Campbell, of Cruachan, Craigearn, are seeking the council’s help.

They say the high hedge and overgrown trees – up to 65ft tall – bordering heir own property create a “substantial barrier to light into their home and garden”.

They’re also causing “high ongoing maintenance, health and safety issues, cost and

distress”, the couple claim.

The Campbells also highlight obstruction to a nearby 30mph speed limit sign

They add: “Despite many years of effort to resolve the situation informally, including direct engagement and solicitor correspondence, our concerns have not been addressed.”

Planning documents show the hedge owners are Eamonn O’Connell and Brenda Holohan. Both were approached for comment.