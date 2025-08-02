Mearns Young Farmer Chloe McEwan has show pedigree

Every month, we catch up with a member of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC). This time we hear from Chloe McEwan, of Kinneff Young Farmers.

What’s your background?

I grew up on Gleneffock Farm, in the heart of the Angus Glens, where my grandfather looked after a few thousand sheep between the estates and our own.

It was there I learnt the art of caring for sheep, ponies, collie dogs and the

poultry – which consisted of ducks, chickens and the odd few chicks.

I now live in South Aberdeenshire, looking after my own commercial and pedigree sheep, while also helping my grandfather with his flock.

What do you do for an occupation?

I work full time as a junior operations trainee at Groundwater Lift Trucks (based in Stonehaven).

I float between learning the ropes of sales and general administration.

Alongside this, I also contract lamb for different families around Aberdeenshire, Angus and the Deeside areas.

Are you an office bearer in the Young Farmers?

Yes, I’m currently assistant secretary for Kinneff Young Farmers.

I’m also a general committee member of the Aberdeen and Kincardine district.

Why did you join Young Farmers?

It was to meet more like-minded people, and gain a better understanding of different aspects of farming throughout the tours and meetings.

What is your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far?

One of my most memorable moments is taking first, reserve overall and reserve

junior in the Highland Cattle section at the Royal Highland Show with a heifer I had produced from a calf in 2023.

Also, having the opportunity, at the last minute, to take a Highlander into the

ringfor stock judging on the Saturday.

What’s your favourite time in the agricultural calendar?

Probably lambing and show season, getting to show the Highland Cattle and sheep at local and national shows.

If you could change anything, what would it be?

It would probably be helping the next generation of Young Farmers find their feet within the agricultural community, and seeing them develop their ambitions and ideas.

I feel this is something that young folk don’t seem to have much access to.

How has Young Farmers impacted your life?

It’s got me involved in events like stock judging and some of the many summer activities Young Farmers hold.

I’ve met some of the best people through my past four or five years in the club, and have had some great successes along the way too.

What are your life ambitions?

To grow my commercial and pedigree flock over the next few years and, hopefully, get my young collie, Floss, on the trial field at some stage.

I also want to work towards starting my own livestock haulage business in the years

to come.

Why would you encourage someone to join SAYFC?

Being a member of SAYFC is a great way to meet people and learn new skills. And, of course, to make lifelong memories and friendships.

Young Farmers isn’t just for people from farming backgrounds.

This is for anyone who has a strong interest in agriculture.