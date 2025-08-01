Orkney farmer donates nearly £1 million to good causes in his will

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Orkney farmer donates nearly £1 million to good causes in his will

About half of his estate has gone to agricultural charity RSABI.

By Keith Findlay
Orkney farmer Charlie Gorn on his Massey Ferguson tractor.
Orkney farmer Charlie Gorn on his Massey Ferguson tractor. Image: Muckle Media

Orkney farmer Charlie Gorn left £470,000 – about half of his estate – to agricultural charity RSABI in his will.

Charlie died in November 2023, aged 82.

He farmed at Weddell, near Holm, on mainland Orkney.

The rest of his estate was split between several charities involved in supporting people with cancer.

Charlie was born and grew up in Holm, going on to work as a stockman for the estate of Sir Torquil Munro in Perthshire. It was there he worked with the famous Lindertis Aberdeen-Angus herd.

He soon gained an enduring love of the Aberdeen-Angus breed.

Charlie Gorn
The late Charlie Gorn. Image: Muckle Media

After a spell in Aberdeenshire, where he worked in plant and machnery, he returned to Orkney in the 1970s.

He was employed at Weddell, just a few miles from where he was born, and in time he had enough savings to buy the farm.

Charlie farmed there on his own account, adding to his business with the purchase of additional land over the years and continuing to run a herd of Aberdeen-Angus cows.

Passion for Aberdeen-Angus breed took Charlie to other side of world

He travelled to Australia at one point to visit Aberdeen-Angus farmers there.

Show success delivered a large collection of trophies which he donated to his local agricultural society.

RSABI chief executive Officer Carol McLaren recently spent time in Orkney learning more about Charlie’s life.

She met estate executor Steven Metcalf and some of Charlie’s other friends.

Steven Metcalf, Charlie Gorn's friend and estate exectir, with RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren in Orkney.
Steven Metcalf, Charlie Gorn’s friend and estate exectir, with RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren in Orkney. Image: Muckle Media

RSABI boss found Orkney visit to find out about Charlie ‘humbling’

Carol said: “This legacy means a huge amount to RSABI. It was a great privilege to be able to learn more about Charlie’s life and how he came to choose to support the work we do, to help people during tough times in farming and crofting, in this incredible way.

“It was humbling to visit the area where Charlie was born and later farmed, and to pay respects at his grave, on behalf of all the team at RSABI.

“We are extremely grateful to Charlie for recognising the value of the work we do and choosing to kindly gift a significant part of his lifetime savings to support the charity.”

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren.
RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren. Image: RSABI

She added: “We are committed to ensuring many people facing dark times receive our support, helped by the funds he has so kindly entrusted us with.”

RSABI has delivered a number of projects in Orkney in recent months.

Following two Mental Health First Aid training courses in Kirkwall, the charity brought its Jim Smith #KeepTalking show to Orkney at the start of 2025.

It also held one of its Planning for the Future roadshows on the islands.

Charity’s upcoming Orkney events

The charity will be attending both Dounby and Orkney County shows this month.

And RSABI’s Health Hut will visit Orkney Mart on August 11.

The charity provides emotional, financial and practical support to those in the farming sector in Scotland.

Its free confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 (calls won’t show up on phone bills) or through a confidential webchat service at rsabi.org.uk

