All you need to know abut Tarland Show

Another bumper crowd is expected next week, despite the event once again clashing with Keith Show.

By Keith Findlay
Tarland Show
The Tarland Show. Gary Wright and reserve beef interbreed champion. Picture by COLIN RENNIE August 12, 2017.

The 146th Tarland Show will take place next Saturday and several thousand people are expected to  attend.

This year’s main attraction will undoubtedly be the 100 Years of Harvest exhibition.

Tarland Show secretary Heather Hawcutt told us it’s shaping up to be a “remarkable celebration of our agricultural heritage” and some of the people who keep it thriving.

The special exhibition is billed as “an incredible journey through farming history“.

Tarland Show
The late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, tackles a water hazard at the 1983 Tarland Show. Image: DC Thomson

Healthy livestock entries

Entry figures for the show’s livestock competitions are healthy.

About 150 cattle, 200 sheep, 200 horses and 20 goats have been put forward for the various categories.

Tarland Show
The Highland Cattle champion at Tarland Show in 2018. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Tarland Show usually attracts between 2,000 and 2,500 visitors.

Heather said the weather forecast looks promising, adding: “It’s a day for the local area to come together.”

Tarland Show
David Moir’s Suffolk cross gimmer took the overall supreme sheep title at last year’s Tarland Show.

The show has had a bit of a hard time lately, In 2019 it was cancelled due to weather, while the Covid pandemic dashed all hopes of it returning in each of the next two years.

And in 2022 the event was scuppered by a drop in numbers on the organising committee.

Show president Stephen Allardyce then put out a call for volunteers.

‘Our wee show’ returned in 2023

Heather added: “We managed to get our wee show back (in 2023) and it was a great success.

“But only because of the community pulling together, working hard and with the fantastic support of our patrons and many sponsors.

“Year-on-year we have built up the show and this year we are excited to have a 100 Years of Harvest, which we hope will draw the crowds.

Tarland Show
Lorries on display at Tarland Show in 2018. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She went on: “More than just a local event, Tarland Show stands as a heartfelt tribute to our farmers, families and future generations – honouring tradition, embracing innovation, and bringing us together in a shared spirit of connection and pride.

“Tarland’s fields may be the stage, but it’s the heart of the community that truly makes this show special.”

Tarland Show judges

Cattle

  • Aberdeen-Angus, Charolais & Limousin: Hendrick Rennie
  • Shorthorn, Simmental and non-native any other breed: Gerald Smith
  • Highland and native any other breed: Queenie Strickland
  • Cross: Aileen Ingram
  • Pairs, groups of three and overall: William Cameron

Sheep

  • Suffolk: Faith Miskelly
  • Texel: Richard Reynolds
  • Blackface & cross: Louise Glass
  • Any other breed: Robin Littlejohn

Carcass

  • Cattle and sheep on the hoof: Billy Christie
  • Cattle and sheep on the hook: Steven Robertson

Horse and pony

  • Clydesdale: Ann Brown
  • Ridden ponies: Wendy McEwan
  • Highland Ponies: Jo Jack
  • Shetland Ponies: Irene Spence
  • Mountain and moorland: Mr Anderson
  • Hunters, Arabs & ridden horses: Leah Adams
  • Veterans, CHAPS and potential ride and drive: Mary Sivewright

Other

  • Goats: Fiona Smith
  • Vintage tractors: Harry Lindsay
  • Modern tractors: Colin Robertson
Tarland Show
Duncan McArdle, of Tough, near Alford, runs his Highland Pony for the judge at Tarland Show in 1993. Image: DC Thomson

Tarland Show Q&As

How much are the tickets and where to I buy them?

£10 for over 16s, £5 for 12-15-year-olds and OAPs and under 12’ go free. Purchase at the gate. Cash only.

What time does the show start?

Gates open at 9am, witgh judging commencing at 9.30am.

What is there to do and see?

Cattle, sheep, horses, goats, vintage and modern tractors, stationary engines, a dog show, Lonach pipe band, sheepdogs, tractor football, food vans, trade stands and stalls.

Other highlights will include an agricultural educational area and 100 Years of Harvest.

Is there anything else happening in the village next weekend?

Although the main show is on Saturday, there’s a sold out Ladies’ Day event on Friday.

There will also a five-a-side football tournament in the village.

And an open stock judging competition starts at 6pm on Friday (tickets £10, which includes a BBQ), followed by a disco in the showground marquee.

