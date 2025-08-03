All you need to know about Black Isle Show

Black Isle Show organisers are promising “all the fun of the farm” for their big event, the 186th in the series, on Thursday.

It’s a huge annual event for the north agricultural community.

And it’s one of the biggest agricultural showcases in Scotland.

The 2025 edition is shaping up to be another spectacular farm-fest for an estimated 20,000-plus visitors.

Black Isle Show ‘sneak peak’ and tractor push pave way for main event

Gates will be open at Mannsfield, Muir of Ord, from 8am on show day.

But there’s a chance to take a sneak peak the day before, on Wednesday, when gates open from 2pm-9pm for a preview. There’s also a charity tractor push on Wednesday.

The show’s livestock competitions are sure to be as competitive as ever this year.

There are more than 310 cattle entries, with 1,223 sheep lined up to take part.

Elswehere, there are 23 horsejumping entries and 281 native horses.

“Feather” and “fur” categories have and 154 and 90 entries respectively.

The sheep shearing contests have attracted 118 participants.

And there will be at least 29 splendid old machines in the vintage tractor section.

The first Black Isle Show took place at Fortrose on October 6 1836.

It’s been a key date on the Scottish agricultural scene nearly every year since then.

NFU Mutual is the main sponsor of the show for 2025.

‘Excellent shop window’

Tom Henderson is this year’s show president.

“Everything is in place,” Tom told us, adding: “Black Isle Show is an important date in the agriculture calendar.

“It provides an excellent shop window for livestock and trade stand exhibitors alike, and we are very grateful for their continued support.”

Tom said Black Isle Show “prides itself on showcasing the very best of food, farming and rural life in the Highlands”.

He added: “It is also the ultimate family day out, with lots to see and do.

“The continued success of the Black Isle Show lies with the hardworking team of staff, committee members, volunteers and contractors who all work together to create one of the largest outside events in the Highlands. We are very grateful to all of them.”

This year’s full schedule of main ring events includes showjumping, a tractor push, driving horses, and the Stannage Stunt Team, to mention just a few of the activities.

Black Isle Show judges

Show referee: Ian MacLeay, Armadale

Champion of Champions: Martin Kennedy, Aberfeldy

Cattle

Beef overall, interherd and beef pairs: June Dowie, Settle

Aberdeen-Angus: Robert Marshall, Dufftown

Beef Shorthorn: Nigel Miller, Galashiels

Rare and minority & any other beef breed: Nigel Miller, Galashiels

British Limousin: Ellis Mutch, Banff

British Charolais: Ellis Mutch, Banff

British Simmental: Colin Fordyce, Blairgowrie

Commercial: Jennifer Hyslop, Settle

Highland: Daniel Rowbottom, Blairgowrie

Crofters: Richard MacWilliam, Muir of Ord

Native herd: Nigel Miller, Galashiels

Stockman: Graeme Swanson, Dingwall

Sheep

Overall and young handlers competition: Peter Myles, Brechin

Blackface: Pamela Nicol, Glenisla

Bluefaced Leicester: Robert McNee, Tealing

British Beltex: Kirsty Morton, Denny

British Texel: Ron MacKay, Clyth

British Charollais: Robert Patterson Jnr, Dunblane

Cross & hoof and hook: Granville Colegrave, Rait

North Country Cheviot, park: Andrew Morris, Newburgh

North Country Cheviot, hill: Bob Rennie, Kelso

Shetland: Lauraine Manson, Westerskeld

Suffolk: Ian Ross, Nigg

Zwartbles: Hannah Murray, Monymusk

Blue Texel: Stuart Wood, Westhill

Valais Blacknose: Ricky MacLean, Duns

Any other pureb breed, MV: Neil Shaw, Ardgay

Any other pure breed, non-MV: Hazel McNee, Tealing

Fleece: Representative from British Wool

Shepherds’ crooks: David Broadbent, Harris

Crofters, Blackface and Cheviot: Alastair MacLeod, Snizort

Crofters, Suffolk and Texel: Becca Rennie, Kelso

Jacob: Richard Henderson, Perth

Horse and pony

Clydesdale: Terry Edge, Wrexham

Highland Pony: Rebecca Chalmers, Blairgowrie

Standard Shetland Pony: Iain Spence, Turriff

Miniature Shetland Pony,: Mrs E Carlyle, Lockerbie

Mountain and moorland, in-hand: Alasdair J Matheson, Bridge of Earn

Overall horse: Shona Grant-MacKintosh, Muir of Ord

Show jumping: Pam Joyce, Mundole

Others

Feather: Jim Finlayson, Irongray

Fur: Denise Laidlow, Kelso

Cut Flowers: Rosie Wattie, Turriff

Pot Plants: Peter Liddle, Ormiston

Soft fruit and vegetables: Douglas Martin, Keith

Floral art and junior: Fiona Stoddart, Kirkhill

Craft and photography: George Reid, Alness

Dog show: Audrey Sinclair, Kiltarlity

Black Isle Show Q&As

How much are tickets?

For Wednesday’s preview event, there’s a flat rate of £12, with under 12s free.

For show day, it’s £20 for Adults, £12 concessions and free for Under 12s.

Tickets can be purchased online at blackisleshow.com/tickets/

Can you pay on the day at the gate?

Yes, by cash or card.

Can I take my dog to the show?

Yes, providing it’s kept on a lead and you clean up after it. Do not leave your dog locked in a vehicle.

Is there disabled access?

Yes, there is disabled parking in main car parks, and most avenues around the showground are tarred. Pay gates can accommodate wheelchairs, but there are also side gates which can be used if necessary. There are accessible toilets around the site for disabled visitors.

How much is car parking?

It’s free and there’s ample space.

Does admission into the show include the cost of fairground rides?

No

Is the showground suitable for pushchairs and buggies?

Yes, most avenues around the showground are tarred and have smooth surfaces.

Is the show just for farmers?

No, it’s for everyone.