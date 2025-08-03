All you need to know about Black Isle Show

Black Isle Show organisers are promising “all the fun of the farm” for their big event, the 186th in the series, on Thursday.
It’s a huge annual event for the north agricultural community.
And it’s one of the biggest agricultural showcases in Scotland.
The 2025 edition is shaping up to be another spectacular farm-fest for an estimated 20,000-plus visitors.
Black Isle Show ‘sneak peak’ and tractor push pave way for main event
Gates will be open at Mannsfield, Muir of Ord, from 8am on show day.
But there’s a chance to take a sneak peak the day before, on Wednesday, when gates open from 2pm-9pm for a preview. There’s also a charity tractor push on Wednesday.
The show’s livestock competitions are sure to be as competitive as ever this year.
There are more than 310 cattle entries, with 1,223 sheep lined up to take part.
Elswehere, there are 23 horsejumping entries and 281 native horses.
“Feather” and “fur” categories have and 154 and 90 entries respectively.
The sheep shearing contests have attracted 118 participants.
And there will be at least 29 splendid old machines in the vintage tractor section.
The first Black Isle Show took place at Fortrose on October 6 1836.
It’s been a key date on the Scottish agricultural scene nearly every year since then.
NFU Mutual is the main sponsor of the show for 2025.
‘Excellent shop window’
Tom Henderson is this year’s show president.
“Everything is in place,” Tom told us, adding: “Black Isle Show is an important date in the agriculture calendar.
“It provides an excellent shop window for livestock and trade stand exhibitors alike, and we are very grateful for their continued support.”
Tom said Black Isle Show “prides itself on showcasing the very best of food, farming and rural life in the Highlands”.
He added: “It is also the ultimate family day out, with lots to see and do.
“The continued success of the Black Isle Show lies with the hardworking team of staff, committee members, volunteers and contractors who all work together to create one of the largest outside events in the Highlands. We are very grateful to all of them.”
This year’s full schedule of main ring events includes showjumping, a tractor push, driving horses, and the Stannage Stunt Team, to mention just a few of the activities.
Black Isle Show judges
- Show referee: Ian MacLeay, Armadale
- Champion of Champions: Martin Kennedy, Aberfeldy
Cattle
- Beef overall, interherd and beef pairs: June Dowie, Settle
- Aberdeen-Angus: Robert Marshall, Dufftown
- Beef Shorthorn: Nigel Miller, Galashiels
- Rare and minority & any other beef breed: Nigel Miller, Galashiels
- British Limousin: Ellis Mutch, Banff
- British Charolais: Ellis Mutch, Banff
- British Simmental: Colin Fordyce, Blairgowrie
- Commercial: Jennifer Hyslop, Settle
- Highland: Daniel Rowbottom, Blairgowrie
- Crofters: Richard MacWilliam, Muir of Ord
- Native herd: Nigel Miller, Galashiels
- Stockman: Graeme Swanson, Dingwall
Sheep
- Overall and young handlers competition: Peter Myles, Brechin
- Blackface: Pamela Nicol, Glenisla
- Bluefaced Leicester: Robert McNee, Tealing
- British Beltex: Kirsty Morton, Denny
- British Texel: Ron MacKay, Clyth
- British Charollais: Robert Patterson Jnr, Dunblane
- Cross & hoof and hook: Granville Colegrave, Rait
- North Country Cheviot, park: Andrew Morris, Newburgh
- North Country Cheviot, hill: Bob Rennie, Kelso
- Shetland: Lauraine Manson, Westerskeld
- Suffolk: Ian Ross, Nigg
- Zwartbles: Hannah Murray, Monymusk
- Blue Texel: Stuart Wood, Westhill
- Valais Blacknose: Ricky MacLean, Duns
- Any other pureb breed, MV: Neil Shaw, Ardgay
- Any other pure breed, non-MV: Hazel McNee, Tealing
- Fleece: Representative from British Wool
- Shepherds’ crooks: David Broadbent, Harris
- Crofters, Blackface and Cheviot: Alastair MacLeod, Snizort
- Crofters, Suffolk and Texel: Becca Rennie, Kelso
- Jacob: Richard Henderson, Perth
Horse and pony
- Clydesdale: Terry Edge, Wrexham
- Highland Pony: Rebecca Chalmers, Blairgowrie
- Standard Shetland Pony: Iain Spence, Turriff
- Miniature Shetland Pony,: Mrs E Carlyle, Lockerbie
- Mountain and moorland, in-hand: Alasdair J Matheson, Bridge of Earn
- Overall horse: Shona Grant-MacKintosh, Muir of Ord
- Show jumping: Pam Joyce, Mundole
Others
- Feather: Jim Finlayson, Irongray
- Fur: Denise Laidlow, Kelso
- Cut Flowers: Rosie Wattie, Turriff
- Pot Plants: Peter Liddle, Ormiston
- Soft fruit and vegetables: Douglas Martin, Keith
- Floral art and junior: Fiona Stoddart, Kirkhill
- Craft and photography: George Reid, Alness
- Dog show: Audrey Sinclair, Kiltarlity
Black Isle Show Q&As
How much are tickets?
For Wednesday’s preview event, there’s a flat rate of £12, with under 12s free.
For show day, it’s £20 for Adults, £12 concessions and free for Under 12s.
Tickets can be purchased online at blackisleshow.com/tickets/
Can you pay on the day at the gate?
Yes, by cash or card.
Can I take my dog to the show?
Yes, providing it’s kept on a lead and you clean up after it. Do not leave your dog locked in a vehicle.
Is there disabled access?
Yes, there is disabled parking in main car parks, and most avenues around the showground are tarred. Pay gates can accommodate wheelchairs, but there are also side gates which can be used if necessary. There are accessible toilets around the site for disabled visitors.
How much is car parking?
It’s free and there’s ample space.
Does admission into the show include the cost of fairground rides?
No
Is the showground suitable for pushchairs and buggies?
Yes, most avenues around the showground are tarred and have smooth surfaces.
Is the show just for farmers?
No, it’s for everyone.
Conversation