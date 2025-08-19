Why north-east teenager ditched degree to be full-time farmer

Harry Smith always knew he wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps and become a farmer.

His first word was “tractor” and he spent school holidays helping with sowing, harvesting and roguing.

The 19-year-old, from Cruden Bay, Aberdeenshire, now works full-time at Nethermill Farm, owned and run by his family for generations.

Determined to futureproof the business, the enterprising teenager also set up Nethermill Seed – Scotland’s newest independent seed merchant – last year.

Why young Nethermill boss quit degree

Harry had been studying for a degree in rural business management at Scotland’s Rural College.

But he decided at the start of this year to quit the course to focus on his numerous day jobs on the farm, which has land at Cruden Bay and Methlick.

Not only does he love this work, he told us the social aspect of being a young farmer makes it “one of the best careers in the country”.

Harry said: “I can honestly say I love my job – and there aren’t many roles like that.

“Yes, it can be hard work – the hours are long and there is pressure to make the right business decisions.

“However, no day is the same and I am out in the beautiful countryside rather than behind a desk.

“The social scene is also pretty good, particularly during show season. Most weekends there is a marquee party to go to.”

Harry wasn’t pressured into farming by his parents and has seen friends choose not to take the reins of their family farms.

His younger sister is studying law and his younger brother has not yet decided what career path he will follow after finishing school.

But, for Harry, farming was always on the cards.

Keen to grow business for next generation

He said: “Ever since I was young, I knew I was going to be a farmer.

“I would come home from school to run the seed drill and spent my summers out working on the farm. I loved it.

“Back then I didn’t think too much about legacy, but now I realise I need to work hard to keep the family business going for the next generation.

“Nowadays, parents don’t tend to force their children into farming.

“I think it helped that I was able to make my own decision to make it my career.”

He added: “I completed my HNC at college and was planning to do my degree, but I realised something had to give.

“It was a case of deciding which was the most important for my future.

“I don’t regret leaving college as it has allowed me to focus on the business, which is doing really well.”

Young farmers’ mental health

One crucial aspect of being a young farmer Harry is keen to highlight is maintaining good mental health.

He said: “You can spend a lot of time on your own in a tractor, surrounded by your own thoughts – which can eat you up.

“It’s important young farmers know help is available and to reach out.

“There is still a bit of stigma in the industry about admitting you are struggling, but the younger generation is definitely more open.”