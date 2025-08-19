Why north-east teenager ditched degree to be full-time farmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Why north-east teenager ditched degree to be full-time farmer

As well as helping to run the family farm at Nethermill, Cruden Bay, 19-year-old Harry Smith launched a successful seed business last year.

Harry Smith with Nethermill Farm tractor
Young farmer Harry Smith is a successful businessman at just 19. Image: Nethermill Farm
By Kirsten Johnson

Harry Smith always knew he wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps and become a farmer.

His first word was “tractor” and he spent school holidays helping with sowing, harvesting and roguing.

The 19-year-old, from Cruden Bay, Aberdeenshire, now works full-time at Nethermill Farm, owned and run by his family for generations.

Determined to futureproof the business, the enterprising teenager also set up Nethermill Seed – Scotland’s newest independent seed merchant – last year.

Why young Nethermill boss quit degree

Harry had been studying for a degree in rural business management at Scotland’s Rural College.

But he decided at the start of this year to quit the course to focus on his numerous day jobs on the farm, which has land at Cruden Bay and Methlick.

Not only does he love this work, he told us the social aspect of being a young farmer makes it “one of the best careers in the country”.

Harry Smith as a toddler sitting in his dad's tractor.
Harry Smith’s first word was ‘tractor’. Image: Nethermill Farm.

Harry said: “I can honestly say I love my job – and there aren’t many roles like that.

“Yes, it can be hard work – the hours are long and there is pressure to make the right business decisions.

“However, no day is the same and I am out in the beautiful countryside rather than behind a desk.

“The social scene is also pretty good, particularly during show season. Most weekends there is a marquee party to go to.”

Harry with a tractor in a wheat field.
Harry is happiest in his tractor – and at agricultural show after-parties. Image: Nethermill Farm.

Harry wasn’t pressured into farming by his parents and has seen friends choose not to take the reins of their family farms.

His younger sister is studying law and his younger brother has not yet decided what career path he will follow after finishing school.

But, for Harry, farming was always on the cards.

Keen to grow business for next generation

He said: “Ever since I was young, I knew I was going to be a farmer.

“I would come home from school to run the seed drill and spent my summers out working on the farm. I loved it.

“Back then I didn’t think too much about legacy, but now I realise I need to work hard to keep the family business going for the next generation.

“Nowadays, parents don’t tend to force their children into farming.

“I think it helped that I was able to make my own decision to make it my career.”

He added: “I completed my HNC at college and was planning to do my degree, but I realised something had to give.

“It was a case of deciding which was the most important for my future.

“I don’t regret leaving college as it has allowed me to focus on the business, which is doing really well.”

Young farmers’ mental health

One crucial aspect of being a young farmer Harry is keen to highlight is maintaining good mental health.

He said: “You can spend a lot of time on your own in a tractor, surrounded by your own thoughts – which can eat you up.

“It’s important young farmers know help is available and to reach out.

“There is still a bit of stigma in the industry about admitting you are struggling, but the younger generation is definitely more open.”

