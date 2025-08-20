Our top 7 Scottish ‘farmfluencers’ taking social media by storm

As farming adapts to the 21st Century, so does the way those in the agricultural industry tell their story.

Social media offers a unique glimpse into the highs and lows of being a farmer or crofter north of the border – and the new generation have embraced it in their droves.

It also helps those in the most remote areas of the country feel connected and share stories and best practice with others in the know.

From hill farmers to hoof doctors, young farmers are using Instagram, TikTok and YouTube to give people an honest insight into their lives.

Here are some of Scotland’s best homegrown “farmfluencer” accounts.

Nicola Wordie @livestock_farmher

Instagram 23,300 followers

Nicola helps run her family’s mixed livestock farm at Mains of Cairnborrow, near Huntly, Aberdeenshire.

Passionate about encouraging other young women to get involved in farming, she uploads regular pictures and videos of her day-to-day life – from lambing to weaning cattle.

She prides herself on showing the “good and the bad” of the industry and launched her own FarmHER merchandise last year, including bodywarmers and bobble hats.

Drew Steel @DrewsFarminLife

Tiktok 349,200 followers/ YouTube 26,400

Drew Steel, who farms near Callander, Stirlingshire, gives a comedic take on his day-to-day work.

He’s achieved huge success on TikTok with his tongue-in-cheek clips.

However, he also tries to portray an important message about agriculture.

A past chairman of Callander Young Farmers’ Club, Drew began filming his life as a dairy and arable farmer when “boredom set in” during a Covid lockdown in 2020.

When he started to get messages from viewers calling him an animal “murderer”, he decided to address the comments head on.

He’s determined to highlight just how little is known about farming by the general public.

Emma Craven and Sean Cursiter @thefarmingside

Instagram 33,700 followers

This young couple run a mixed sheep and cattle farm near Finstown, Orkney, focusing on sustainable, low-input breeding.

They use special wintering methods to protect their sheep during the colder months and are known from their appearances on BBC’s This Farming Life.

The pair’s popular Instagram page shows them driving quadbikes, shearing sheep and harvesting their crops.

Emma Gray @emmagrayshepherdess

Instagram 133,000 followers / TikTok 34,300

A well-established author, Emma, from Bute, is known for breaking sheepdog world records.

She began her farming career at 23, taking on the tenancy of a remote 100-acre farm in Northumberland.

It grew from a few border collies to a flock of 500 crossbred sheep and 30 native cattle.

In 2021, Emma and her husband moved to Ardros Farm on Bute to establish the island’s first organic farm.

It produces high-quality Scotch Lamb and Scotch Beef which Emma showcases on her Instagram page.

A third-generation shepherd, Emma was the first woman to win a number of major sheepdog trials.

Her story has been featured on BBC’s This Farming Life and ITV’s Flockstars, on which she also served as a mentor.

Rosa Bevan @tapfarm

Instagram 11,500 followers/ YouTube 23,900 subscribers

Tap o’ Noth is an eight-acre permaculture farm near Rhynie, Aberdeenshire.

It was founded in 2012 by first-generation farmers James Reid and Rosa Bevan, who focus on sustainable, ecological farming.

The pair grow fruits and vegetables and keep organic poultry and a small herd of Shetland cattle.

They offer Community Supported Agriculture subscriptions and host workshops, events and off-grid stays.

Cammy Wilson @thesheepgamevlog

Instagram 75,200 followers / YouTube 410,000 subscribers

Cammy Wilson is a Scottish sheep farmer and social media influencer from Ayrshire.

He’s best known for his shearing videos.

Before farming full time, Cammy – a guest presenter on BBC’s Landward – was a police officer for more than a decade.

He has been outspoken on the challenges new farmers face in the UK and has his own website, which sells a huge range of merchandise.

Graeme Parker @thehoofGP

YouTube 2.6 million followers / TikTok 642,500

Professional cattle hoof trimmer Graeme Parker, of Wigtown, Dumfries and Galloway, has became one of the most widely followed farming influencers in the world.

The Hoof GP’s YouTube videos alone have surpassed four billion views globally.

Graeme grew up on a sheep and beef farm and later took over his stepfather’s hoof-trimming business.

He trims about 300 cows a week and has treated more than 200,000 hooves in his career. He also offers online training for farmers and hoof trimmers.

His personal story includes challenges with ADHD and bipolar disorder, which he discusses in his book Bruised Sole.