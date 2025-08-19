Five young people tell us why they love farming

Next-generation farmers seem to be as enthusiastic about the industry as most of their predecessors. Keith Findlay spoke to five young people who’ve embarked on farming careers to find out what drives them.

Holly Finlayson, of Kinneff Young Farmers

Holly Finlayson told us growing up on family farms and joining their local Young Farmers group brings “a sense of belonging and legacy” to many of the next generation.

She added: “Farming gives you visible, physical results – planting a seed, watching it grow, harvesting it. There’s a satisfaction in knowing your effort leads to essentials the nation requires to survive.”

Covid-19 had wide-ranging impacts on farming – from labour shortages and supply chain disruptions to shifts in consumer behaviour and rising costs, Holly, a member of Kinneff Young Farmers, said.

She added: “As we continue to recover from the pandemic, we face constant new challenges.

“Even when the system feels stacked against the farming community – inheritance tax, rising costs and climate challenges, for example, the farming community has helped me build skills and shared knowledge.

“It’s also connected me with others who support the future of agriculture.”

Robbie Wills, of Forfar Junior Agricultural Club

Robbie Wills, chairman of Forfar JAC, said he was destined for a career in farming from an early age.

The 25-year-old stockman and tractorman at Newton of Idvies Farm, near Forfar, told us he’s a “born and bred” farmer.

“I could have done one or two other things for a career but I would have come back to farming.

“It’s a passion that’s been bred into me.”

Robbie joined Forfar JAC when he was 15 and became chairman last year.

He added: “My grandad had a farm and my dad was a stockman.

“It’s the way of life within the Young Farmers and the wider industry which attracts us.

“People in the industry support each other so much.”

The weather is among the biggest challenge facing farmers of any age, Robbie said.

Other pressures include low profit margns, sharply rising input costs and “being stuck out in the field by yourself”, he added.

But social media has helped reduce the impact of loneliness in the sector, he said.

He added: “I always try to be optimistic about the future, despite a lot of backlash against farming from the government.

“Something is going to have to change if we are to secure the future of our food.”

Lyndsey Brown, of Echt Young Farmers

Lyndsey Brown, of Midmar, told us she was lucky to be born into a multi-generation family farm.

She added: “I was always encouraged to get involved and learn from my father and grandfather.

“I find agriculture a very rewarding industry, rearing and nurturing essential commodities for society.

“It is an industry which has so many variations and different enterprises, whether that be directly or indirectly contributing to agricultural production.”

Contributing to a community of hardworking, resilient individuals catering for our society is “a very gratifying career pathway”, Lyndsey said.

She went on: “The farming community is a great network.

“In particular, the Young Farmers organisation provides great opportunities for the younger generation to get involved and create lifelong relationships.

“Despite the many factors bringing future uncertainty, farming is an essential industry.

“And, with a growing population, the demand and pressure on the sector is likely to increase.

“With this will come more opportunities, with innovation, technology advancements and new techniques strengthening already proven adopted farming methods.

“Further advancements will assist us in finding ways to adapt to challenges and continue to be resilient.

“And more diversification will also allow for different income streams and risk to be spread.

“This will provide more opportunities in a multitude of different career pathways for the younger generation, and allow future generations to contribute to the agricultural legacy.”

Lucy McGillivray, of Keith and District YFC

Agriculture is a “fantastic” sector to work in, Lucy McGillivray, of Glenlivet, told us.

She said: “There’s such a wide range of careers you can carve out for yourself within the industry, whether it’s working directly on farm or for supporting businesses throughout the supply chain.

“I think one of the biggest challenges is getting people to realise what it’s actually like to work in farming.

“We need to do whatever we can to attract more people into the sector.”

Lucy added: “The passion within many young farmers is inspiring and we need to harness that.

“Farmers are often guilty of talking the sector down. Although it can be punishing at times, in reality it’s a way of life that most of them wouldn’t change for anything.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s hard to make money in farming and we have to strive to become more profitable.

“But there are aspects of the job to enjoy that are not available in other occupations.

“We should be more positive about farming, what it delivers and everything else that comes with it.”

Ally Brunton, of East Fife Junior Agricultural Club

Ally Brunton, 28, is very much the future of farming at Balmonth, Anstruther.

He’s been taking on more responsibility on the family farm in recent years.

The mixed arable and livestock business is currently run by his parents and his grandad managed it before that.

Ally studied mechanical engineering and sports engineering in Glasgow before family circumstances brought him back to the farm.

Asked about the future for him and his peers around Scotland, the former chairman of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs said: “You have to be optimistic. Most of us are.

“We wouldn’t be in this industry otherwise.

“Of course, there are concerns going forward – the global market, government policies and the price of commodities, to name only a few.

“But there are opportunities for diversification and there are so many different career paths.

“And there’s no other industry in the world which has that community feel you find in farming.”