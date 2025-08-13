All you need to know about Grantown Show

Thousands of people are heading for Grantown Show today (Thursday August 14).

Heathfield Park is the venue for the Speyside town’s big annual agricultural event.

It usually attracts about 4,500 people and Strathspey Farmers’ Club, which organises the “family-friendly” show every year, is expecting another bumper turnout this time.

Livestock entries this year include 450 sheep, 171 cattle and 138 horses.

They’re all in the running to be crowned 2025 Grantown Show supreme champion of champions.

Show secretary Julie Grant said: “We’re all set for another brilliant Grantown Show and it’s shaping up to be a record-breaker.

“With 450 sheep entries, it’s the largest turnout we’ve ever had for a one-day show in the north-east – a tremendous achievement.”

Well-kent faces at the show will include Cammy ‘The Sheep Game’ Wilson.

He’s been invited to choose the overall sheep champion.

Show president Suzie Young, of Cromdale, said: “Cammy will also be bringing his merch stand and joining us throughout the day.

“Judging the sheep young handlers this year is Iona Murray, of Fed By Farmers, another highlight we’re thrilled to share.”

The ever-popular fastest farmer competition is making its return.

And there’s plenty more action in the main ring. Spectators will get to enjoy cattle and pet parades, tractor and decorated vehicle displays, a pipe band and kids’ races.

There will also be a large selection of trade, craft and catering stands.

Meanwhile, sheep-shearing skills will be on show from 6pm.

Local band Cadence will take to the stage at the post-show marquee dance on Friday night, from 10pm.

Grantown Show judges

Cattle

Overall: Georgie Wordie, Glass

Aberdeen-Angus, any other breed: Hamish Sclater, Turriff

Charolais, Simmental: Andrew Reid

Limousin, any other continental breed: Andrew Adam, Glamis

Highland and Beef Shorthorn: David Soutar, Alyth

Commercial: David Wright, Ardgour

Sheep

Overall: Cammy Wilson, Stewarton

Blackface: Willie Dunlop, Dunbar

Cross: Bill Cameron

Texel: Richard Reynolds

Blue Texel: John Henderson

Other pedigree, non-MV accredited: John Brown

Other pedigree, MV accredited: Roy McFarlane, Stirling

Jacob: Barbara Webster

Zwartbles: Colin Duffy

Young handlers: Iona Murray, Stewarton

Horse and pony

Clydesdale: Norman Christie

Highland Pony: Carolyne Munro

Shetland Pony: Jane Barry, Ross-shire

Mountain and moorland: Ruth McInnes

Light-legged, in-hand: Donna Newton, Garve

Ridden horses and ponies: Lisa Kennedy

Grantown Show Q&As

When does the event start?

Gates open at 8am with commercial cattle and horse judging getting under way at 8.30am.

Afternoon events start at 1.30pm, with speed shearing at 6pm.

How much are the tickets?

Adults £15, concessions (13-17 years and 65+) £10, children (12 years and under) free. Marquee dance £15.

Can you pay at the gate?

Yes, by cash and card.

Is there parking?

Yes, and it’s free.

Can I bring my dog?

Yes, but dogs must be on a lead at all times. There will be terrier racing and a pet parade as part of the afternoon entertainment.

Is there disabled parking and access?

Yes.

Is the showground suitable for pushchairs and buggies?

Yes, much of the area is grass and there’s a gravel road in some parts.