Farming Gallery: The best moments from the Grantown Show, 2025 There were activities galore to enjoy at Heathfield Park. Grantown Show 2025. Pictures by Jason Hedges By Keith Findlay, Jason Hedges August 14 2025, 7:11 pm August 14 2025, 7:11 pm 0 comment Thousands of people have enjoyed the many attractions of Grantown Show. Heathfield Park was the venue for the Speyside town's big annual agricultural event. Strathspey Farmers' Club, organises the "family-friendly" show every year. And committee members were thilled to see another bumper turnout this time. Highlights of the show included the ever-popular fastest farmer competition. Spectators also enjoyed cattle and pet parades, tractor and decorated vehicle displays, a pipe band and kids' races. There was lots of interest in the livestock competitions too. Jason Hedges, photographer at The Press and Journal, was there to capture the excitement. Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025. Visitors enjoying Grantown Show 2025. Visitors enjoying Grantown Show 2025. Visitors enjoying Grantown Show 2025. Visitors enjoying Grantown Show 2025. Visitors enjoying Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025. Visitors enjoying Grantown Show 2025. Visitors enjoying Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025. Visitors enjoying Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025. Visitors enjoying Grantown Show 2025. Visitors enjoying Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025. Visitors enjoying Grantown Show 2025. Visitors enjoying Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025. Visitors enjoying Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025. Grantown Show 2025.
