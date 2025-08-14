Gallery: The best moments from the Grantown Show, 2025

Thousands of people have enjoyed the many attractions of Grantown Show.

Heathfield Park was the venue for the Speyside town’s big annual agricultural event.

Strathspey Farmers’ Club, organises the “family-friendly” show every year.

And committee members were thilled to see another bumper turnout this time.

Highlights of the show included the ever-popular fastest farmer competition.

Spectators also enjoyed cattle and pet parades, tractor and decorated vehicle displays, a pipe band and kids’ races.

There was lots of interest in the livestock competitions too.

Jason Hedges, photographer at The Press and Journal, was there to capture the excitement.