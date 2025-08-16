‘Beautiful’ Sutherland farm for sale at offers over £2 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

‘Beautiful’ Sutherland farm for sale at offers over £2 million

Selling agent Galbraith has described Clynemilton as 'a really special property'.

By Keith Findlay
Clynemilton Farm, near Brora.
Clynemilton Farm, near Brora. Image: Galbraith.

Sutherland couple Nigel and Nicky Blackburn have put their farm, Clynemilton, near Brora, on the market at offers over £2 million.

They’re planning for retirement, which means finding a new owner for their 947 acres.

Selling agent Galbraith has described Clynemilton as “a really special property”.

Clynemilton Farmhouse.
Clynemilton Farmhouse. Image: Galbraith.
The living-room in the farmhouse at Clynemilton.
Inside the farmhouse at Clynemilton. Image: Galbraith.
An aerial view of Clynemilton Farm, with sea views.
Aerial view of Clynemilton Farm. Image: Galbraith.

Hydro-electricity included

Included in the sale is a 99-kilowatt hydro-electric scheme that was installed on the farm and connected to Clynemilton Burn in 2014. The electricity produced is used to power the farmhouse and farm steading, while the remainder is exported to the grid.

The hydro-electric scheme also benefits from Feed-in Tariff payments until 2034.

Clynemilton Farm's hydro-electric scheme.
Clynemilton Farm’s hydro-electric scheme. Image: Galbraith.
Views from the farmhouse conservatory.
Super Sutherland views are part of the package. Image: Galbraith.
The Clynemilton Farmhouse kitchen, with pale blue units.
In the kitchen at Clynemilton Farmhouse. Image: Galbraith.

‘Exceptionally beautiful’

Galbraith said the “exceptionally beautiful” farm on the route of the NC500 offers any new owner an “idyllic rural lifestyle”.

The property also includes an “attractive and well-presented” farmhouse.

In addition, there are “useful” farm buildings, a combination of crofted and non-crofted land, varied woodland and two derelict cottages.

The cottages have “potential for development”, subject to planning permission.

One of the derelict cottages at Clynemilton.
One of the derelict cottages at Clynemilton. Image: Galbraith.
Land and beach at Clynemilton Farm, with distant hills.
There’s lots of land and the beach is not far away. Image: Galbraith.
One of the four bedrooms at Clynemilton.
One of the four bedrooms at Clynemilton. Image: Galbraith.

‘Superb’ landholding

Galbraith partner Rod Christie said: “This is a really special property, offering the opportunity to take on a mixed landholding with grazing land, woodland, an established hydro scheme and potential for development of the two derelict cottages.

“The lovely farmhouse is spacious and very well-presented throughout, and the house and garden have beautiful coastal views.

“In addition, the property offers easy access to the beaches of Sutherland and the amenities of Brora. This is a superb landholding, offering an idyllic rural lifestyle.”

Spacious dining room at the farm.
Space to relax in at Clynemilton. Image: Galbraith.
The bright and airy hallway.
Clynemilton Farmhouse is described as having a ‘bright and airy feel’. Image: Galbraith.
Another view of the kitchen.
Another Clynemilton Farmhouse kitchen view. Image: Galbraith.

Varied land assets

Clynemilton Farmhouse boasts four bedrooms and is described as having a “bright and airy feel”.

The land at Clynemilton includes about 782ac of owner-occupied crofted hill ground.

Part of this has been fenced for native woodlands planted in recent years.

In addition, there are about 140ac of in-bye ploughable and permanent grassland.

A bright bedroom.
One of the bedrooms in the property. Image: Galbraith.
There is both crofted and non-crofted land at Clynemilton.
There is crofted and non-crofted land at Clynemilton. Image: Galbraith.
Shower room at Clynemilton Farmhouse.
Shower room at Clynemilton Farmhouse. Image: Galbraith.

Mixed woodland

Interspersed between the in-bye pasture are native woodlands extending to about 17.8ac which were planted in 2012, 2017 and 2024.

The mixed woodland on the property offers high amenity value and provides useful shelter for livestock, Galbraith said.

The attractive and spacious porch at Clynemilton Farmhouse.
Spacious porch at Clynemilton Farmhouse. Image: Galbraith.
The sleek family bathroom.
In the bathroom. Image: Galbraith.
A fresh and airy double bedroom.
Clynemilton Farmhouse has four bedrooms. Image: Galbraith.

Recent farming operations have focused on finishing sheep – about 700 head.

The in-bye land is currently occupied under grazing agreements until September 30 2025.

Conversation