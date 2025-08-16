‘Beautiful’ Sutherland farm for sale at offers over £2 million

Sutherland couple Nigel and Nicky Blackburn have put their farm, Clynemilton, near Brora, on the market at offers over £2 million.

They’re planning for retirement, which means finding a new owner for their 947 acres.

Selling agent Galbraith has described Clynemilton as “a really special property”.

Hydro-electricity included

Included in the sale is a 99-kilowatt hydro-electric scheme that was installed on the farm and connected to Clynemilton Burn in 2014. The electricity produced is used to power the farmhouse and farm steading, while the remainder is exported to the grid.

The hydro-electric scheme also benefits from Feed-in Tariff payments until 2034.

‘Exceptionally beautiful’

Galbraith said the “exceptionally beautiful” farm on the route of the NC500 offers any new owner an “idyllic rural lifestyle”.

The property also includes an “attractive and well-presented” farmhouse.

In addition, there are “useful” farm buildings, a combination of crofted and non-crofted land, varied woodland and two derelict cottages.

The cottages have “potential for development”, subject to planning permission.

‘Superb’ landholding

Galbraith partner Rod Christie said: “This is a really special property, offering the opportunity to take on a mixed landholding with grazing land, woodland, an established hydro scheme and potential for development of the two derelict cottages.

“The lovely farmhouse is spacious and very well-presented throughout, and the house and garden have beautiful coastal views.

“In addition, the property offers easy access to the beaches of Sutherland and the amenities of Brora. This is a superb landholding, offering an idyllic rural lifestyle.”

Varied land assets

Clynemilton Farmhouse boasts four bedrooms and is described as having a “bright and airy feel”.

The land at Clynemilton includes about 782ac of owner-occupied crofted hill ground.

Part of this has been fenced for native woodlands planted in recent years.

In addition, there are about 140ac of in-bye ploughable and permanent grassland.

Mixed woodland

Interspersed between the in-bye pasture are native woodlands extending to about 17.8ac which were planted in 2012, 2017 and 2024.

The mixed woodland on the property offers high amenity value and provides useful shelter for livestock, Galbraith said.

Recent farming operations have focused on finishing sheep – about 700 head.

The in-bye land is currently occupied under grazing agreements until September 30 2025.