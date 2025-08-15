‘Perfect’ Rothes Simmental takes top honour at Grantown Show

Grantown Show delivered another champion of champions title for Simmental heifer Delfur Nifty.

A yellow weather warning of an oncoming storm did not deter the crowds at Grantown, where the show managed to successfully evade the downpours seen in the rest of the country.

The overall show champion from Delfur Farms, Dundurcas, Rothes, was tapped out by supreme judges Eddie and Doreen Aldridge.

Having been involved with the show and Strathspey Farmers; Club since 1957, the pair picked the heifer over the interbreed horse, sheep and Clydesdale champions.

‘Tremendous’ livestock at Grantown Show

Describing his choice of champion, Eddie said: “She is a most outstanding example of a perfect animal. I could not find a fault in her. I understand she is being retained for breeding and I hope she is able to produce similar stock to herself.”

He added: “Overall, this has been a tremendous show of livestock.

“I’ve seen many shows and you would be hard to beat Grantown.

“The heifer is one of the most outstanding champions I have seen here at the show.”

Second supreme title of this summer

Wearing the tricolour sash, this in-calf heifer by Ballymoney Larry and out of Delfur Joyful is on her second supreme championship after having taken the same accolade at Black Isle.

Paraded by farm manager Garry Patterson, she has also taken interbreed cattle champion at Nairn, interbreed junior champion at the Royal Highland and breed champion at Turriff this show season.

Blue Texel takes top sheep award at Grantown Show

Pipped to the post was the inter-breed sheep entry from Jennifer McKilligan, of Mains of Newtongarry, Drumblade.

Her Blue Texel gimmer, Jems Juicy Luicy, is no stranger to the spotlight, having taken interbreed honours at New Deer and championship titles at Echt and Turriff.

She is by Carly’s Hulk – a purchase at Carlisle in 2023 – and out of Nantydderi Going For Golf, which was bought as a ewe lamb at Worcester.

Another top prize for Dufftown pony

The overall horse title went to the standard Shetland Pony from Christine Forbes, of Dufftown. Her six-year-old mare, Lynemore Mirrie Dancer, is sired by Lynemore Illusion and out of Lynemore Finesse.

This year has seen her take champion at Keith and last year she was champion at the Royal Northern Spring Show, while also winning reserve titles at Keith and Banchory.

In the Clydesdale section, the top prize went to Doura Clementine from Louise Tulloch, of Kilbuick, Forres.

Her three-year-old mare was bought from Charlotte Young and is by Collessie Connoisseur and out of Doura Margarita. She took reserve overall horse at Keith last weekend.

Grantown Show results

Cattle

Aberdeen-Angus (judge H Sclater): Champion and reserve interbreed cattle – A Anderson, Smallburn Farms, Plewlands, with Smallburn Red Princess, a three-year-old heifer by Mosshall Red Saltire and out of Windy Gowl Red Princess. She took champion at Black Isle and reserve supreme at Nairn. Reserve – R Hassell and Rachael Wyllie, Brailes Livestock, with Idvies Eliza Z150, an in-calf heifer which was champion of champions at Perth, reserve interbreed beef winner at Dunblane, Braco and West Fife, and champion at Fife, Turriff, and Kinross. She was brought out by Richard and Carol Rettie.

Beef Shorthorn (judge D Soutar): Champion – G Stephen, Hatton Farm, Dallas, with two-year-old heifer Glendual Lancaster Tara, sired by Glendual Rocketman and out of Lancaster Liz 38 of Skaill House. She took champion at Keith. Reserve – G Stephen with homebred yearling heifer Glendual Rosette Vienetta.

Highland (judge D Soutar): Champion – K and Sonya Fletcher, Coul Estate, Newtonmore, with four-year-old cow Molly of Black Glen, which was purchased for 4,000gn. She is sired by Coirneal 3 of Balmoral and out of Molly 10 of Mottistone. Shown by farm manager Allan MacDiarmid, she took champion at Black Isle and reserve at Keith. Reserve – K and Sonya Fletcher with three-year-old heifer Cadrann 4 of Eilean Mor, the overall champion of champions at Sutherland and reserve female at the Royal Highland.

Simmental (judge A Reid): Champion, interbreed cattle and overall champion of champions – Delfur Farms, Dundurcas, Rothes, with Delfur Nifty, an in-calf heifer by Ballymoney Larry out of Delfur Joyful that was interbreed champion at Nairn and supreme show champion at Black Isle. She was also interbreed junior champion at the Royal Highland and breed champion at Turriff. Reserve – G and Kate Anderson, Pitgaveny, Elgin, with six-year-old bull Islavale Kristoff.

Charolais (judge A Reid): Champion – Michelle Hanson, Upper Drakemyres, Forgie, Keith, with 12-year-old cow, Marne Jojo. A daughter of Lochend Apache bred from Greywood Florence which was bought privately from Bob Temple of the Rumsden herd. She was paraded with November-born heifer calf Silvermere Vogue by the sire Falleninch Memo. Jojo took champion of champions at Echt, champion at Nairn and reserve at Keith. Reserve – R Irvine, Ballindalloch, with 16-month-old bull Inverlochy Viper.

Limousin (judge: A Adam): Champion – M Irvine, Drummuir, Keith, with 21-month-old heifer Anside Udiamond. Sired by Ampertaine Majestic and out of Anside Sapphire, she took reserve interbreed cattle champion at Keith and reserve champion at the breed Grand Prix in Turriff. Reserve – G Patterson, Dundurcas Farmhouse, Rothes with 18-month-old home-bred bull Aultside Ulex.

Any other continental (judge A Adam): Champion – K and Sonya Fletcher, Coul Estate, Newtonmore, with a British Blue, Coul Blue Trick Or Treat. Shown by Allan MacDiarmid, this 21-month-old heifer is by the 27,000gn Solway View Odin and out of Solway View Rosie. She took reserve junior at the Royal Highland and continental champion at Sutherland and Perth, and any other beef breed at Black Isle. Reserve – K and Sonya Fletcher with Coul Blue Uptown Girl.

Any other native (judge H Sclater): Champion – R and Carol Rettie, Falkirk, with 17-month-old Hereford heifer Hean 1 Palova. Sired by Hean 1 Takoda 008 and out of Hean 1 Palova, she has taken champion Hereford at Fife, and junior champion and reserve female at Kinross. Reserve – Molly Stuart, Glenlivet Herefords, Banffshire, with Glenlivet Hugo, a five-month-old Hereford bull calf on his show debut.

Commercial (judge D Wright): Champion – A Anderson, Smallburn Farms, Plewlands, with September-born Limousin cross heifer Diddly Guff. Out of a homebred dam, she is sired by a Limousin bull and took champion commercial at Nairn. Reserve – M Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, with Limousin cross heifer Jeanie by Cappleside Soloman.

Sheep

Blackface (judge W Dunlop): Champion – R Flett, Blackpark Croft Cottage, Ardesier, with a two-crop-ewe by a £15,000 Crossflatt sire and out of a Gass-bred ewe by a £12,000 Crossflatt tup. Having taken reserve at Nairn this year, she was unbeaten in 2024, standing champion at Black Isle, Sutherland, Turriff and Grantown. Reserve – R Flett with a homebred gimmer.

Texel (judge R Rayalds): Champion – K Ingram, No 2 Balloch View, Grange, Keith, with three-shear-tup Milnbank Fairfax. Sired by Haymount Crackerjack amd out of a Milnbank dam, he was bought as a lamb at Carlisle from Robbie Wilson for 1,000gn. Previously took champion at Nairn. Reserve – J Bradley, Huntly, with a homebred shearling at his first show.

Blue Texel (judge J Henderson): Champion and interbreed sheep – Jennifer McKilligan, Mains of Newtongarry, Drumblade, with gimmer Jems Juicy Luicy. Sired by Carly’s Hulk, a 7,000gn purchase at Carlisle in 2023 and out of Nantydderi Going For Golf, which was bought as a ewe lamb at Worcester. She was champion at Echt and Turriff, and interbreed sheep winner at New Deer. Reserve – Jennifer McKilligan with ewe lamb Jems Kinky.

Other pedigree sheep, MV-accredited (judge R McPharlin): Champion – Anne and D Henderson, Daviot, Inverness, with one-crop Hampshire Down ewe Eppleby April. Bought as a ewe lamb at Shrewsbury, she is sired by Treworthal Jethro and out of an Eppleby-bred ewe. This was her first championship. Reserve – JM and WF Skinner, Drumblade, with Dutch Spotted gimmer Rowater Halo.

Other pedigree sheep, non MV-accredited (judge J Brown): Champion – L Holmes and Sarah Balfour, Craigiebank, Banffshire, with two-shear, park-type Cheviot tup Sebay Elegant. Purchased for 2,200gn at Lockerbie, he is sired by Swinister Comet. He took champion Cheviot at Keith. Reserve – Eilidh Simmons, Ballindalloch, with a Bluefaced Leicester ewe lamb on her first outing.

Suffolk (judge J Henderson): Champion – A and S Simpson, Wester Coxton, Elgin, with a gimmer bred from a Bareflathills ewe and sired by Castleisle Cobra. She was reserve at Nairn and Black Isle. Reserve – R Innes, Crossburn, Keith, with a two-year-old ewe on her first outing.

Cross (judge B Cameron): Champion – G and Elaine Laing, Gaich Farms, Grantown, with a homebred pair of Cheviot mule ewe lambs on their show debut. Reserve – Pamela Duncan, Huntly, with two-year-old Cheviot mule Lorelei.

Jacob (judge Barbara Webster): Champion and reserve interbreed sheep – A Christie, Birchfield, Glass, with Adamski Peroni, a shearling tup by Bently Starwalker and out of a homebred ewe. On his second show outing, he is unbeaten, having taken champion at Keith. Reserve – I Forsyth, Aulton Boham, Craigellachie, wit three-crop-ewe Oldtown Chancer.

Zwartbles (judge C Duffy): Champion – SJ Stewart, Buttery Brae, Keith, with a gimmer, Janetstown Moonshine. She is sired by Pistyll Lancelot and out of Janetstown Jade. Reserve – Amanda Etheridge, Fortrose, with a ewe lamb.

Horse and pony