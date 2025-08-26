Katrina Macarthur: Returning to the paper after maternity leave

It really is true what they say, time flies when you’re having fun.

I’ve just returned to work this week after one year off on maternity leave with my little boy so it has been busy the last few days trying to adjust to reality and reading through thousands of emails.

Thank you to Keith Findlay who covered my position while I was away.

I’m delighted that he is keeping his farming hat on and will be working alongside me covering the Press & Journal and Courier farming sections.

Agricultural show season has been and gone in a flash. Well done to all the exhibitors who turned out their stock at shows this summer.

We managed a family holiday to Orkney earlier in the month. There are few places in the UK that could beat the quality and quantity of livestock forward at the Orkney shows.

Island farmers producing the goods

Orcadian farmers must be credited for the top stock they produce on the island and isles. It’s also refreshing to see so many suckler herds grazing in fields up there compared to the mainland where you can travel miles upon miles without seeing a cow.

We also managed to see a combine going in Birsay before we left. My husband’s relations J&S Hay contractors, have been harvesting bere – a heritage six-row barley variety which has been grown in the UK as far back as the eighth or ninth century.

It will head to the last working mill in Orkney – Barony Mill – to produce beremeal flour to make bread, biscuits and the traditional beremeal bannock sold on the islands.

Some of the tonnage does go for malting, with around 250 acres grown on the island – the most grown for some time. Well done to the farmers for keeping this ancient variety alive.

Harvest has come early to us all this year, and its timing will be a record for many. But this good weather has been outweighed by the stresses of poor prices due to an already-depressing malting barley market.

Toughest harvest for some time

We all know the weather has impacted high screenings and nitrogen levels but without the maltsters raising the threshold and shifting their goal posts, there is going to be an oversupply of feed barley.

The goal posts have been shifted in the past. This corner of the country is renowned for growing spring barley for malting but undoubtedly growers will be losing confidence.

I don’t need to tell the readers the financial and mental impact this may have.

I was disappointed not to be working when the inheritance tax uproar broke out as it’s a topic every agricultural journalist would like to get their teeth into.

Memorable day in London

I did, however, attend the first protest in London on November 19 along with my sister, brother in-law and farming neighbour. We travelled on the Inverness flight along with eight others.

There were farmers in every direction of the Tube stations. Whitehall was packed with about 13,000 farmers and the crowd gave one almighty roar down towards Downing Street.

Well done to Olly Harrison who made that day possible. He went above and beyond the unionists to make that day happen and gave our industry a voice.

While no legislation is definite yet and there is no guarantee that our shouting will avoid inheritance tax coming into force, these protests have attracted global attention.

Even Mr Trump is on our side when it comes to inheritance tax.

There were a few instances during my maternity leave where I was totally gobsmacked at how distantly connected some of the general public are to our industry.

Time to educate the adults before the children?

I was travelling with my sister in the car near Banchory and we came upon a local farmer shifting their cattle from her steading into the field. As we farmers know (and most drivers), you sit for a few minutes until the livestock is off the road.

We were only stopped for around three minutes when it became apparent that a taxi driver (driving school children home) was behind us trying to swerve round us, revving his engine, tooting his horn and shouting abuse out the window.

If we weren’t the first car in his way, he was totally prepared to continue on driving while the cattle were being moved.

What shocked us most, is when my sister got out to confront him, he had set that bad an example to the school children that they then became involved and were shouting “Get the stupid cows out the way, we want home”.

It was a complete lack of respect for the people who get up in the morning to put food on his plate and it just goes to show that the adults need to be educated before the children.

Petition to improve school meals in Scotland

On the topic of food and education, can I also highlight Lauren Houston, of Glenkilrie Larder, who is going above and beyond to remove fake and ultra processed meat from school dinner menus.

She has launched a petition to put pressure on the Scottish Government and local councils to improve school meals. It can be found at https://www.change.org/p/improve-school-lunches-for-kids-in-scotland

I look forward to seeing you all out and about.

All the best,

Katrina Macarthur